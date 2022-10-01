A highly anticipated boozy Halloween event has just revealed its opening date.

The Black Lagoon, a scary cool pop-up cocktail bar, will haunt three Canadian cities, including Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto.

Inspired by goth-metal and cult horror, industry veterans Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage took over a space in Toronto in 2021 for this concept and the “creepy-as-hell experience” resonated with patrons.

The Vancouver event will debut on Tuesday, October 11 and run through Halloween at The Butcher and Bullock downtown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Black Lagoon (@blacklagoonpopup)



Dress to fit in with the vibe or the wicked decor — think of a dungeon-like environment complete with skulls and life-size coffins.

The occult and bizarre antics don’t stop there, though. We’re told the beverage program at the pop-up will feature blood red, dark black, and orange sips and served in custom glassware to fit the occasion.

Folks will find drinks like the Screaming Banshee (Botanist Gin, Giffard L’Abricot, pineapple syrup, greek yogurt), Lilith’s Cup (Mount Gay Black Barrel, Aperol, vermouth, passionfruit syrup, glitter), and Closed Casket (Bruichladdich Classic, St. Remy, Giffard L’Abricot, passionfruit syrup, miso falernum).

“Kelsey and I both love the metal/goth/horror bars and those spots really inspired Black Lagoon, but they are more beer-and-a-shot type places,” says Hayes.

“With our background in the spirits world, we wanted to pay extra attention to making sure our list is as tasty as it is blood-curdling.”

When: Tuesday, October 11 to Monday, October 31

Where: The Butcher and Bullock – 911 West Pender Street, Vancouver

With files from Daily Hive Staff.