Halloween movies at Richmond winery serves pinot, popcorn, and screams

The Halloween season was made for spooky films, and a Richmond winery is playing a variety of family-friendly classics this month in a brand new move night series.

Lulu Island Winery’s Pinot & Popcorn is happening on various dates throughout October, with the first screening on Friday, October 14 being 1993’s Hocus Pocus starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

Grab a seat on one of the winery’s hay bales or bring your own blanket and chair to sit under the enchanted stringed lights and witch-approved harvest décor. All movies will be played on a huge 20-foot screen and are presented in partnership with Tourism Richmond.

Each ticket to Pinot and Popcorn screenings include admission, a 3oz glass of wine or a non-alcoholic beverage, and of course, everyone’s favourite buttery movie snack.

Guests can also order sweet and savoury “CharBOOterie” boxes filled with tricks and treats to enjoy during the frightful flicks.

Children 12 and under are free and will receive juice and a bag of popcorn during the movie.

Here is the movie lineup for the inaugural Pinot and Popcorn movie nights at Lulu Island Winery.

October 14 – Hocus Pocus (1993)

October 15 – Scooby-Doo (2002)

October 21 – The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

October 22 – The Addams Family (1991)

October 28 – Casper (1995)

October 22 – Hocus Pocus 2 (2002)

When: October 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29, 2022

Time: Doors 6:30 pm, movie at 7 pm

Where: Lulu Island Winery – 16880 Westminster Hwy, Richmond

Cost: $15 for adults, free for children 12 and under. Purchase online