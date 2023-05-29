10 Vancouver food events happening this week: May 29 to June 4

As May slips away and June commences, a whole heck of a lot of food events are set to kick off the beginning of a new month.

This week, you can expect a lineup of events that includes a hot dog and cocktail night, a halal rib festival, and a drag afternoon tea.

Here are the best food and drink events happening in Vancouver from May 29 to June 4.

One-Time Events

Glizzy & a Glass Pop-Up at Vignette

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignette (@restaurant_vignette)

Head to Vignette (aka Novella) for an evening hosted by Hey! Monday. On Monday, May 29, the team will be putting together some top hot dogs alongside cocktails and wine. This event will be counter service starting at 5 pm.

When: Monday, May 29 from 5 pm

Where: Vignette — 2650 Main Street, Vancouver

The 2023 West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest takes place from June 2 to 3, with a free festival program that includes live performances, a kids’ zone and art stations, and of course, delicious eats and drinks. Guests can stop by the International Lounge to try mouthwatering flavours from around the world in a licensed venue.

When: June 2 and 3, 2023

Time: Friday, 4 to 9:30 pm; Saturday, 11 am to 9:30 pm

Where: Ambleside Park – 1150 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Admission: Free

Founded in Toronto last year, The Halal Ribfest is set to be a much bigger event this year, with stops in BC, Alberta, Ontario, and several American states. The tour, which kicks off in Vancouver, will feature over 25 food vendors, including Nuba, Mr. Pretzels, Mr. Ali Baba, Roasted Revolution, and more.

When: June 2 to 4, 2023; Friday, 4 to 10 pm; Saturday, 11 am to 10 pm; and Sunday, 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Holland Park, 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Tickets: From $9.84 per person

Hats Off Day in Burnaby Heights will take place on Saturday, June 3 on Hastings Street between Gamma Avenue and Boundary Road. The long-running free festival — which is called Hats Off Day because it’s a day for local businesses to “take their hats off” to their community – features live performances, kid-friendly activities, and, of course, plenty of delicious food.

When: June 3, 2023

Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Hastings Street between Gamma Avenue and Boundary Road, Burnaby

Cost: Free

Grand Opening Party at Uncle Abe’s Pooch Patio

The city’s most dog-friendly patio is set to officially launch this weekend at Uncle Abe’s. On Saturday, June 3 between noon and 5 pm, the grand opening party will be sponsored by Powell Brewing and feature an expanded menu of dog drinks and treats, including the Barkberry dogtail and the Chowcuterie board.

When: Saturday, June 3 from noon to 5 pm

Where: Uncle Abe’s — 3032 Main Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BC Cider Festival (@bcciderfest)

The BC Cider Festival, the province’s most comprehensive cider event, is heading to North Vancouver this summer. The fourth annual event is set to officially return this year on June 3 from 2 pm to 6 pm, bringing more than 30 local and international cideries together, all in one place. Taking place at North Vancouver’s charming and historic venue The Pipe Shop, the one-day event will wrap up BC Cider Week and will bring together both cider drinkers and makers.

When: June 3 from 2 to 6 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Available online as of April 6

Drag Superstar Afternoon Tea at H Tasting Lounge

Head to H Tasting Lounge for a fabulous sweet and savoury feast featuring drag performances from Kendall Gender, Tiffany Ann Co, Jaylene Tyme, and Rose Butch. Upon arrival, guests will receive a surprise sparkling cocktail, plus premium champagnes will be available as well.

When: Sunday, June 4 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Where: The Westin Bayshore, 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $99 per person

Recurring Events

Starting June 1, the hotel’s award-winning culinary team, in partnership with Westbank, will host a handful of featured chefs throughout the season. Chefs will create a summer dish that will be available for four days on the Pac Rim Patio, and a portion of the proceeds from each featured item purchased will be donated to the BC Hospitality Foundation. This week’s featured chef is Published on Main’s Chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson.

When: Thursday, June 1 – Sunday, June 4

Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

North America’s largest night market kicked off on April 28. The dates are set, and the theme is Summer Wonderland. We know there will be over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out come launch.

When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shipyards Night Market 2.0 (@shipyardsnightmarket)

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) is kicking off its 10th anniversary on Friday, May 12 in Lower Lonsdale. The popular free event takes place every Friday from 3 to 10 pm and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks.

When: Every Friday from May 12 to September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free