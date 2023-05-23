6 Vancouver food events happening this week: May 23 to 28

From summer night markets to wine festivals to spot prawn parties, there’s just something special about Vancouver in the summer.

Grab your calendars because this week is looking jam-packed with unmissable events you’re going to want to check out.

Here are the best food and drink events happening in Vancouver from May 23 to 28.

One-Time Events

Mensch Jewish Delicatessen Pop-Up at Callister Brewing

Vancouver’s highly regarded Jewish deli is popping up at Callister Brewing this month, bringing its extremely popular New York-style hot pastrami sandwich with it. The sandwiches will be available for preorders only, with two seatings available and the option of adding a jar of Mensch‘s Full Sour Pickles to your order.

When: Wednesday, May 24 at 6 and 7:30 pm

Where: Callister Brewing — 1338 Franklin Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Pre-orders online

Spot prawn season is an incredibly brief one — lasting only six weeks from roughly the beginning of May — which makes its arrival each year that much more highly anticipated. To celebrate the season of delectable seafood, Vancouver’s Spot Prawn Festival is set to officially return on Sunday, May 28 at the False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf.

The annual event, hosted by the Chef’s Table Society of British Columbia, will run from 11 am to 3:30 pm and is a celebration of the season’s delicacy from the sea.

When: Sunday, May 28 from 11 am to 3:30 pm

Where: False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf — 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

Burger Day Cornhole Tournament

May 28 just happens to be National Burger Day, and what better way to celebrate than enjoying a smash burger and playing some cornhole? Head to Container Brewing with your two-person team and enjoy some burgs from Between 2 Buns.

When: Sunday, May 28 from 1 pm until around 5 pm

Where: Container Brewing — 1216 Franklin Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $11.98 for a team entry

Top Drop, a popular terroir-focused wine festival, is officially returning to Vancouver this month. On May 23 and 24, the unique festival will be taking place at Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre in Vancouver, celebrating dozens of international, terroir-focused wineries and the people behind them.

The continued focus of this event is to feature “sustainably-farmed, handcrafted wines offering a distinct sense of place, without heavy-handed winemaking trickery to get in the way.”

When: Tuesday, May 23 at 7 pm and Wednesday, May 24 at 7 pm

Where: Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre — 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Price: $125; buy tickets here

Recurring Events

North America’s largest night market kicked off on April 28. The dates are set, and the theme is Summer Wonderland. We know there will be over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out come launch.

When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shipyards Night Market 2.0 (@shipyardsnightmarket)

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) is kicking off its 10th anniversary on Friday, May 12 in Lower Lonsdale. The popular free event takes place every Friday from 3 to 10 pm and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks.

When: Every Friday from May 12 to September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free