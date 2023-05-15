7 Vancouver food events happening this week: May 15 to 21

Vancouver is officially hot, and to keep our cool we’re looking to all the fun and filling food events on our calendars this week.

From numerous night markets to beer festivals to spot prawn parties, this week is jam-packed with delicious things to do.

Here are the best food and drink events happening in Vancouver from May 15 to 21.

One-Time Events

The first Brewhalla installment of the summer will happen at Fort Langley Park on May 20 from 12 pm to 6 pm. More than 30 craft beer vendors will be serving up cool sips, plus there’ll be two different live music stages, food trucks, field games, and more.

Some participating breweries for the Fort Langley edition include Sidekick Brewing, Faculty Brewing Co., and Field House Brewing Co.

When: Saturday, May 20, from 12 pm to 6 pm

Where: Fort Langley Park, 9089 Nash Street, Fort Langley

Tickets: Online

Instagram

2nd Anniversary Party at Paul Bakery

Join Paul Bakery for its second-anniversary festivities on May 20. The bakery will be featuring live DJs and a special set menu deal (with a free glass of champagne) for the occasion. Book your table to reserve a spot.

When: Saturday, May 20 from 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: 1164 Robson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Book a table online

Longtail Turns 10: Spot Prawn BBQ Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Longtail Kitchen (@longtailkitchen)

To celebrate Longtail Kitchen’s 10-year anniversary, the River Market at New Westminster Quay Thai restaurant is throwing a spot prawn BBQ bash. Starting at 2 pm, guests will be able to feast on spot prawns served alongside nahm jim dipping sauce and tallboys of Steel & Oak beer.

When: Saturday, May 20 from 2 pm to 7 pm

Where: Longtail Kitchen, 810 Quayside Drive #116, New Westminster

Tickets: $51.71 per person

Recurring Events

North America’s largest night market kicked off on April 28. The dates are set, and the theme is Summer Wonderland. We know there will be over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out come launch.

When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shipyards Night Market 2.0 (@shipyardsnightmarket)

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) is kicking off its 10th anniversary on Friday, May 12 in Lower Lonsdale. The popular free event takes place every Friday from 3 to 10 pm and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks.

When: Every Friday from May 12 to September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

The inaugural Langley Craft Beverage Week will be taking place from May 12 to 21 at numerous local breweries, distilleries, and cideries across the Fraser Valley city. Aiming to celebrate and showcase Langley’s emerging craft beverage scene, the festival will include such local businesses as The Barley Merchant, Camp Beer Co., Locality Brewing, and Roots & Wings Distillery, to name a few.

With both ticketed and non-ticketed events to check out, folks will be able to enjoy unique samplings and collaboration beverages hosted by the participating businesses at their respective locations.

When: May 12 to 21, 2023

Where: Various locations in Langley

Tickets: More info online

Spring Splash in Mount Pleasant

The inaugural Mount Pleasant Spring Splash will be kicking off on May 15 and running until May 21. During this week-long event, local BC wineries, local restaurants, and the many patios in the neighbourhood will be highlighted. Each participating restaurant (which includes Anh and Chi and Como Taperia) will be paired with a winery and will be offering special pours alongside signature dishes.

When: May 15 to 21

Where: Various locations in Mount Pleasant, Vancouver