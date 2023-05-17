FoodCheap EatsDessertsFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

5 must-try foods to get at the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair this weekend

May 17 2023, 5:52 pm
@tinlizzyconcessions/Instagram | Shameless Buns

In case you missed it, a huge rodeo and country fair is officially returning to Surrey this weekend: The Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair.

After a three-year hiatus, this event is happening from May 19 to 22. This year’s 75th-anniversary rodeo features live competitions, entertainment and midway rides, food trucks and more.

As always, here at Dished, we are preoccupied with planning our eating adventures. To help attendees heading to the fair this weekend in need of grub, we’ve rounded up some must-try bites to track down.

Here are some must-try foods to get at the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair this weekend.

Rack of Ribs at Ribfest

Cloverdale Rodeo

Mr.Nikon/Shutterstock

Cinnamon Sugar Bannock at Bannock Queen

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bannock Queen Bakery (@bannockqueen)

Honey Hot Turkey Drumstick at Roundup Cookhouse and Beer Garden by JR

Cloverdale Rodeo

Courtesy JRG

Filipino Spaghetti Lumpia at Shameless Buns

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shameless Buns (@shamelessbuns)

Bacon Maple Oreo Donut at Tin Lizzy Concessions

Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair 2023

When: May 19 to 22, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair Grounds — 6050A 176th Street, Surrey
Tickets: Various prices. Children 12 and under are free for gate admission. Purchase online

