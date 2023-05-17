5 must-try foods to get at the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair this weekend
In case you missed it, a huge rodeo and country fair is officially returning to Surrey this weekend: The Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair.
After a three-year hiatus, this event is happening from May 19 to 22. This year’s 75th-anniversary rodeo features live competitions, entertainment and midway rides, food trucks and more.
As always, here at Dished, we are preoccupied with planning our eating adventures. To help attendees heading to the fair this weekend in need of grub, we’ve rounded up some must-try bites to track down.
- You might also like:
- Win FREE Lee's Donuts for a year by naming the brand's sweet new mascot (CONTEST)
- Fairmont Pacific Rim patio pop-up returns with first-of-its-kind culinary concept
- Inside Vancouver's new rare snack destination before it opens (PHOTOS)
Here are some must-try foods to get at the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair this weekend.
Rack of Ribs at Ribfest
Cinnamon Sugar Bannock at Bannock Queen
View this post on Instagram
Honey Hot Turkey Drumstick at Roundup Cookhouse and Beer Garden by JR
Filipino Spaghetti Lumpia at Shameless Buns
View this post on Instagram
Bacon Maple Oreo Donut at Tin Lizzy Concessions
View this post on Instagram
Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair 2023
When: May 19 to 22, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair Grounds — 6050A 176th Street, Surrey
Tickets: Various prices. Children 12 and under are free for gate admission. Purchase online