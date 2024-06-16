10 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: June 17 to 23
Need plans this week? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
From a rib and music festival to a celebration of everything Greek, there’s something happening that everyone will love!
Want to plan further ahead? Check out our list of summer food festivals.
One-time-only
SummerCamp Rib & Music Fest
The inaugural event combines a classic ribfest BBQ with adult-sized summer games, live music and more. SummerCamp Rib & Music Fest is inviting some of the country’s top rib and food trucks to set up shop and serve their mouthwatering eats to guests. There will also be live music, DJs, and a local artisan vendor market to check out.
What’s even better is that this festival is raising funds for the Lifted Organization, which supports local youth and mental health initiatives.
When: June 21 to 23, 2024
Time: 12 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 10 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 8 pm (Sunday)
Where: Jonathan Rogers Park — 110 West 7th Vancouver
Admission: Free; register online
Strathcona Blocks Party
Celebrate the Strathcona community with fun activities, a beer garden, live performances, plenty of food trucks, and a community BBQ courtesy of Eden Cafe happening from 10 am to 2 pm.
When: June 22
Time: 12 to 5 pm
Where: Along the 600 to 900 blocks of E Hastings
Admission: Free
BC Halal Food Fest
On June 22 and 23, Holland Park will transform into a halal food paradise featuring plenty of food, drinks, and desserts. In addition to tasty treats, the festival will feature stage performances, a cultural bazaar, and amusement park rides.
When: June 22 and 23
Where: Holland Park — 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey
Food from our Roots: Newcomer Women Food Business Launch
Enjoy this summer celebration food market with a diverse spread of traditional dishes from Dream Cuisines’ newcomer women entrepreneurs and alumni food businesses, representing the rich culinary heritage of Morocco, Mexico, India, and so many more! All ticket sales support the Dream Cuisines Newcomer Women Food Business Program.
When: June 20
Time: 5:30 to 8:30 pm
Where: And-Co Offices — 1575 West Georgia Street #200 Vancouver
Tickets: By donation
Greek Day on Broadway
The beloved celebration will feature authentic Greek food and beverages from local shops and vendors, so bring your appetite. There will be souvlaki, spanakopita, loukoumades, and more.
When: June 23, 2024
Admission: Free
Foodstock 2024
The Greater Vancouver Food Bank is bringing back Foodstock, a one-day fundraiser festival on June 23 at Swangard Stadium. Yukon Blonde and The Matinee are both set to perform, and there’s a pretty sweet lineup of food and drink vendors. Additionally, there will be a marketplace where you can shop from some local stores. Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket or a lawn chair and get ready to enjoy a relaxing day at this 19+ event.
When: Sunday, June 23
Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby
Time: 12 to 5 pm
Tickets: $35 (plus fees and taxes)
Korean BBQ Day at Meiga
Port Moody’s newest Asian grocery food concept, Meiga, is hosting its first-ever Korean BBQ Day, where customers can enjoy a delicious grilled Korean BBQ served on top of rice with delicious sides (sour lobok, kimchi, potato, soybean sprout) alongside some great specials and family-friendly community activities such as a face painter on-site.
When: June 22
Time: 11 am to 3 pm
Where: Meiga Supermarket — 221 Ioco Road, Port Moody
Recurring
Richmond Night Market
When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: Various hours
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)
Tickets: Available on-site
Fraser Valley Wine Passport
The Fraser Vally Wine Passport is the perfect way to support local wineries right in your neighbourhood. For one price, you’ll get access to tastings at 18 different wineries. Some wineries also offer add-on perks to enhance your adventure, from cocktails and snacks to outdoor patio and picnic areas or restaurants.
When: Until June 30
Where: Participating wineries across the Fraser Valley
Price: $50 (can be purchased at any participating wineries)
The Vegan Market
The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, has announced that its bi-weekly summer series will begin on Thursday, June 6, at Locarno Beach. A total of 13 markets will be held throughout June, July, and August. Guests can enjoy tasty eats and drinks while shopping from local businesses, makers, and brands. From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from 45+ vendors.
When: Every other Thursday from June 6 to August 29
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Locarno Beach
Admission: Free
With files from Daniel Chai