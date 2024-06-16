10 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: June 17 to 23

Need plans this week? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

From a rib and music festival to a celebration of everything Greek, there’s something happening that everyone will love!

Want to plan further ahead? Check out our list of summer food festivals.

One-time-only

The inaugural event combines a classic ribfest BBQ with adult-sized summer games, live music and more. SummerCamp Rib & Music Fest is inviting some of the country’s top rib and food trucks to set up shop and serve their mouthwatering eats to guests. There will also be live music, DJs, and a local artisan vendor market to check out.

What’s even better is that this festival is raising funds for the Lifted Organization, which supports local youth and mental health initiatives.

When: June 21 to 23, 2024

Time: 12 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 10 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 8 pm (Sunday)

Where: Jonathan Rogers Park — 110 West 7th Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

Celebrate the Strathcona community with fun activities, a beer garden, live performances, plenty of food trucks, and a community BBQ courtesy of Eden Cafe happening from 10 am to 2 pm.

When: June 22

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Along the 600 to 900 blocks of E Hastings

Admission: Free

On June 22 and 23, Holland Park will transform into a halal food paradise featuring plenty of food, drinks, and desserts. In addition to tasty treats, the festival will feature stage performances, a cultural bazaar, and amusement park rides.

When: June 22 and 23

Where: Holland Park — 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Food from our Roots: Newcomer Women Food Business Launch

Enjoy this summer celebration food market with a diverse spread of traditional dishes from Dream Cuisines’ newcomer women entrepreneurs and alumni food businesses, representing the rich culinary heritage of Morocco, Mexico, India, and so many more! All ticket sales support the Dream Cuisines Newcomer Women Food Business Program.

When: June 20

Time: 5:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: And-Co Offices — 1575 West Georgia Street #200 Vancouver

Tickets: By donation

The beloved celebration will feature authentic Greek food and beverages from local shops and vendors, so bring your appetite. There will be souvlaki, spanakopita, loukoumades, and more.

When: June 23, 2024

Admission: Free

The Greater Vancouver Food Bank is bringing back Foodstock, a one-day fundraiser festival on June 23 at Swangard Stadium. Yukon Blonde and The Matinee are both set to perform, and there’s a pretty sweet lineup of food and drink vendors. Additionally, there will be a marketplace where you can shop from some local stores. Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket or a lawn chair and get ready to enjoy a relaxing day at this 19+ event.

When: Sunday, June 23

Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Tickets: $35 (plus fees and taxes)

Korean BBQ Day at Meiga

Port Moody’s newest Asian grocery food concept, Meiga, is hosting its first-ever Korean BBQ Day, where customers can enjoy a delicious grilled Korean BBQ served on top of rice with delicious sides (sour lobok, kimchi, potato, soybean sprout) alongside some great specials and family-friendly community activities such as a face painter on-site.

When: June 22

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Meiga Supermarket — 221 Ioco Road, Port Moody

Recurring

North America’s largest night market runs from April 26 to October 14, with visitors from around the world coming to check the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with nightly live entertainment.

The wide selection of food and drink offered at the market always impresses, and market organizers say there are over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on-site

Fraser Valley Wine Passport

The Fraser Vally Wine Passport is the perfect way to support local wineries right in your neighbourhood. For one price, you’ll get access to tastings at 18 different wineries. Some wineries also offer add-on perks to enhance your adventure, from cocktails and snacks to outdoor patio and picnic areas or restaurants.

When: Until June 30

Where: Participating wineries across the Fraser Valley

Price: $50 (can be purchased at any participating wineries)

The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, has announced that its bi-weekly summer series will begin on Thursday, June 6, at Locarno Beach. A total of 13 markets will be held throughout June, July, and August. Guests can enjoy tasty eats and drinks while shopping from local businesses, makers, and brands. From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from 45+ vendors.

When: Every other Thursday from June 6 to August 29

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Locarno Beach

Admission: Free

With files from Daniel Chai