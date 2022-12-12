13 Vancouver food events happening this week: December 12 to 18

The countdown for the holidays is on, and while the year may be winding down, the festive food events are really getting started this week.

From a Filipino market to a donut cabin pop-up to a festive feast at IKEA, this week is shaping up to be a really exciting one for foodies.

Here are our top choices for food events to check out in Vancouver from December 12 to 18.

One-time only events

Maligayang Pasko, Vancouver!

Head to St. Patrick’s Parish Recreation Centre on Main Street this week to check out this Filipino Christmas celebration. The event will feature a market, musical performances, and plenty of food vendors, including Goldilocks, Potato Corner, The Khaykery, and more.

When: Saturday, December 17, from 9 am to 4 pm

Where: St. Patrick’s Church Recreation Centre, 2881 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free

Lee’s Donuts Pop-Up at Fleur De Villes Vancouver

The beloved Granville Island-based treat maker has set up a “donut cabin” pop-up in the Bentall Centre. This initiative is in partnership with Fleur De Villes Vancouver, a 10-day festive celebration showcasing Vancouver’s top floral talent via 50 displays around the downtown core. From December 9 to 18, you can find the Lee’s Donuts pop-up open from 10 am to 6 pm, featuring a special Floral Sprinkle donut and classics like Honey Dip and Raspberry Jelly.

When: December 9 to 18 from 10 am to 6 pm

Where: 595 Burrard, Vancouver

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar Natural Wine Showcase Dinner

To celebrate its 10th anniversary and its recent Michelin-recommended status, Fanny Bay Oyster Bar is hosting two dinners, pairing its fresh seafood with natural wine and saké. The second in the series is happening on Wednesday, December 14, and will feature natural, low-intervention wines alongside dishes like King Crab and Sturgeon. Tickets are $199.50 per person, including tax.

When: Wednesday, December 14

Where: Fanny Bay Oyster Bar, 762 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $199.50 per person

Julbord Swedish-Style Christmas Feast at IKEA

Our favourite build-it-yourself furniture giant is once again hosting its Swedish-style Christmas feasts this year, otherwise known as Julbord. We’re talking about a traditional Swedish holiday smörgåsbord with ham, turkey, meatballs, herring, marinated salmon, potatoes, eggs, crispbread, cheese, and more. Tickets can be purchased in-store only, at the cash desk in the Swedish Restaurant or Swedish Food Market. For both BC IKEA locations, the event will occur on December 14 and 15.

When: December 14 and 15 (IKEA Coquitlam from 5 to 8 pm; IKEA Richmond from 6 to 8 pm)

Where: IKEA Coquitlam, 1000 Lougheed Highway, Coquitlam; IKEA Richmond, 3320 Jacombs Road Unit 1, Richmond

The Vegan Holiday Night Market is officially back this season, and it’s the perfect place to catch up with your vegan pals for a night out. After a successful summer run, this is the market’s first return to a holiday edition since before the pandemic. There will be a ton of food trucks, brands, and booths to explore inside and outside the newly revamped Waldorf Hotel. Organizers tell Daily Hive that among the more than 40 vendors, you’ll be able to find some of Vancouver’s favourite vegan brands, from food trucks to exclusive restaurant pop-ups, so come hungry.

When: Thursday, December 15, from 6 pm to late

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $2 donation at the door; you can also donate canned goods, pet food, warm clothing, or clean bedding

With files from Daily Hive Staff

