13 Vancouver food events happening this week: December 12 to 18
The countdown for the holidays is on, and while the year may be winding down, the festive food events are really getting started this week.
From a Filipino market to a donut cabin pop-up to a festive feast at IKEA, this week is shaping up to be a really exciting one for foodies.
Here are our top choices for food events to check out in Vancouver from December 12 to 18.
One-time only events
Maligayang Pasko, Vancouver!
Head to St. Patrick’s Parish Recreation Centre on Main Street this week to check out this Filipino Christmas celebration. The event will feature a market, musical performances, and plenty of food vendors, including Goldilocks, Potato Corner, The Khaykery, and more.
When: Saturday, December 17, from 9 am to 4 pm
Where: St. Patrick’s Church Recreation Centre, 2881 Main Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Free
Lee’s Donuts Pop-Up at Fleur De Villes Vancouver
The beloved Granville Island-based treat maker has set up a “donut cabin” pop-up in the Bentall Centre. This initiative is in partnership with Fleur De Villes Vancouver, a 10-day festive celebration showcasing Vancouver’s top floral talent via 50 displays around the downtown core. From December 9 to 18, you can find the Lee’s Donuts pop-up open from 10 am to 6 pm, featuring a special Floral Sprinkle donut and classics like Honey Dip and Raspberry Jelly.
When: December 9 to 18 from 10 am to 6 pm
Where: 595 Burrard, Vancouver
Fanny Bay Oyster Bar Natural Wine Showcase Dinner
To celebrate its 10th anniversary and its recent Michelin-recommended status, Fanny Bay Oyster Bar is hosting two dinners, pairing its fresh seafood with natural wine and saké. The second in the series is happening on Wednesday, December 14, and will feature natural, low-intervention wines alongside dishes like King Crab and Sturgeon. Tickets are $199.50 per person, including tax.
When: Wednesday, December 14
Where: Fanny Bay Oyster Bar, 762 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $199.50 per person
Julbord Swedish-Style Christmas Feast at IKEA
Our favourite build-it-yourself furniture giant is once again hosting its Swedish-style Christmas feasts this year, otherwise known as Julbord. We’re talking about a traditional Swedish holiday smörgåsbord with ham, turkey, meatballs, herring, marinated salmon, potatoes, eggs, crispbread, cheese, and more. Tickets can be purchased in-store only, at the cash desk in the Swedish Restaurant or Swedish Food Market. For both BC IKEA locations, the event will occur on December 14 and 15.
When: December 14 and 15 (IKEA Coquitlam from 5 to 8 pm; IKEA Richmond from 6 to 8 pm)
Where: IKEA Coquitlam, 1000 Lougheed Highway, Coquitlam; IKEA Richmond, 3320 Jacombs Road Unit 1, Richmond
Vegan Holiday Night Market
The Vegan Holiday Night Market is officially back this season, and it’s the perfect place to catch up with your vegan pals for a night out. After a successful summer run, this is the market’s first return to a holiday edition since before the pandemic. There will be a ton of food trucks, brands, and booths to explore inside and outside the newly revamped Waldorf Hotel. Organizers tell Daily Hive that among the more than 40 vendors, you’ll be able to find some of Vancouver’s favourite vegan brands, from food trucks to exclusive restaurant pop-ups, so come hungry.
When: Thursday, December 15, from 6 pm to late
Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $2 donation at the door; you can also donate canned goods, pet food, warm clothing, or clean bedding
Recurring events
Canadian Christmas Festival
‘Tis the season for holiday fun, and a new festival on Granville Island is bringing cheer to the neighbourhood right up until Christmas Eve. The first annual Canadian Christmas Festival, hosted by The Vancouver Fish Company, will happen every Friday to Sunday until December 24. From 12 to 8 pm, attendees of the free event will discover local artisan vendors, enjoy tasty seasonal treats, and more on the boardwalk in front of the popular restaurant.
When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until December 24, 2022, from 12 to 8 pm
Where: The Vancouver Fish Company – 1517 Anderson Street, Granville Island, Vancouver
Tickets: Free
A Christmas Cocktail Story
A Christmas Cocktail Story will happen every evening at the Dalina in Chinatown, complete with retro eats and some seriously festive cocktails. The food menu, created by Chef Karl Gregg of Rosie’s BBQ, will be a spin on traditional Americana holiday dishes – think Pigs in a Blanket, Deviled Eggs, a cheeseball, and a classic shrimp cocktail. As for the drinks, guests can expect options with names like Santa Jack (the evening’s welcome punch), a Christmas Old Fashioned, and The Lump of Coal.
When: Until December 23, starting at 6:30 pm nightly
Where: Dalina, 687 Main Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $36.50 per person
Tinseltown Christmas Pop-up Bar
Tinseltown Bar is transforming the Vancouver Alpen Club into a winter wonderland starting Tuesday, November 15. Every day is Christmas at the seasonal pop-up bar, where you’ll feel like you’ve walked into a Hallmark movie. Guests will enjoy a tasty, themed drink upon arrival, Christmas tunes, festive drinks, and loads of holiday fun. There will also be characters to interact with during your 90-minute time slot.
When: Until December 31, various times
Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: $19 per person; purchase online
Vancouver Christmas Market 2022
The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, and the city’s largest and longest-running Christmas Market officially returns this week. Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event from November 12 to December 24. A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver Christmas Market features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures to discover. Plus, there are many festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy.
When: Until December 24, from 11:30 am to 9:30 pm (November 26 to December 23), 11:30 am to 6 pm (December 24)
Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Adult tickets start at $17.99, senior tickets (ages 65+) start at $14.99, and youth tickets (ages 7 to 17) start at $9.99. Children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online
Main St. Brewing’s Miracle on Main Street Toy Drive
For the third year, Main St. Brewing is bringing back its annual toy drive in support of the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre. From December 1 to 12, the community is invited to drop off a toy, game, piece of sports equipment, or gift card worth at least $10 at the brewery (261 E 7th Avenue). In exchange, you’ll receive a complimentary flight of its staple beers and entry into its holiday draws.
When: Until December 12
Where: Main St. Brewing, 261 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver
H Tasting Lounge’s Winterlust
The waterfront spot, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver, will offer Winterlust, a seriously Insta-worthy setup, on its patio from October 30 through December. Folks can look forward to enjoying heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling. Guests can book for up to six people, and there’s a minimum spend, not including taxes and gratuity.
When: Through December
Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: Reservations
Mabuhay Pop-Up by Mark Singson at Bao Bei
The newest pop-up from Chef Mark Singson is a four-week dinner series featuring an a la carte, small plate menu of Filipino eats, kicking off today, Monday, November 28. Every Monday night for the next four weeks, pop by the Chinatown restaurant to check out the menu and drink program – no tickets or reservations are required.
When: Every Monday until December 19, from 5:30 pm
Where: Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie, 163 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience
Taking place at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus), this immersive, pop-up cocktail experience has guests enter the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty and The Beast, but with boozy drinks. Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to create your own delicious bespoke-themed cocktails in this escape room, theatre show, and adventure, all blended into one.
When: Until January 2023
Where: The Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) — 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: $45 per person, purchase online
