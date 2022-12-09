The best places to grab a festive cocktail in Vancouver during the holidays

The holidays mean many different things to different people: time spent with family and friends, cheesy Hallmark movies, decadent food, and, of course, some seriously fun festive cocktails.

Arguably one of our absolute favourite things about this time of year is when all the holiday cocktail menus start rolling out.

From special pop-up bars and patios, around just for the season, to Christmasy cocktail menus from some of our favourite restaurants and bars, the festive cocktail makes imbibing a little more fun at this time of year.

Here are some of the best festive cocktails on our radar in Vancouver this holiday season.

Holiday Pop-Ups and Seasonal

H Tasting Lounge’s enchanting winter patio is officially back in action, with its special heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy decor for the occasion. Dining (and drinking) in the domes requires a reservation, as well as a $300 minimum spend per dome, but H Tasting Lounge also has some festive cocktails you can enjoy in the restaurant too. Think drinks like The Drunk Aunt, made with vodka, Cocci Americano Aperitivo, and mint liquor.

Address: 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

The seasonal outdoor space is fully decked out in festive decor for the season, and while drinking here does require a reservation, it means you’ll get to try out the special cocktails on the menu. On the menu this year are bevvies like the Christmas Mule, Christmas G&T, Scrooged Up, and the X-Mas Boulevardier with star anise and orange peel infusion.

Address: The Rosewood Hotel Georgia — 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

The Tinseltown bar has transformed the Vancouver Alpen Club into a serious winter wonderland, complete with some festive drinks in nostalgic Christmas mugs, of course.

When: Until December 31, 2022

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $19 per person; purchase online

This retro cocktail and food pop-up is happening every evening this month at the Dalina in Chinatown. As for the drinks, which have been designed by Scotty Marshall (formerly of the now-shuttered Mamie Taylor’s) and Ron Oliver (once named Vancouver Bartender of the Year), guests can expect options with names like Santa Jack (the evening’s welcome punch), a Christmas Old Fashioned, and The Lump of Coal.

When: Until 23 starting at 6:30 pm nightly

Where: Dalina — 687 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $36.50 per person

The West Georgia Street eatery has transformed its sprawling patio into a Christmas-themed delight, complete with cozy booths, toasty fireplaces, and of course, seasonal decor like snow-kissed greenery, and twinkly miniature lights. Glowbal’s introduced a selection of festive-friendly libations like Mulled Wine, Gingerbread Eggnog, and Jingle Juice, to name a few. Oh, and don’t forget to try the new Negroni Flight. This offering comes with three varieties of the classic and much-loved cocktail: Classic, West Coast White, and Chocolate.

Address: 590 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-602-0835

Bars and Restaurants

This Mount Pleasant Latin bar has some seriously cute festive decor right now, not to mention some fantastic drinks that are sure to get you in the holiday spirit. Try the Mânomin (which is served in a Christmas mug), the Smooth Amor Poción (served with a candy cane), or the Bay 43, a smooth drink with allspice Cointreau and ginger bay leaf bitters.

Address: 2610 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-2433

We love Pourhouse all year round, but especially at this time of the year, when the restaurant and cocktail lounge pulls out all the stops with classic drinks like mulled wine and housemade eggnog.

Address: 162 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-7022

For its holiday offering, Michelin-recommended spot Bacaro has created a drink called The San Gimignano with Italian brandy, Vermouth Rosso, Rittenhouse Straight Rye, and Amaro Averna.

Address: 1029 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-9887

As both a craft distillery and bar, this spot really knows its spirits, so of course, it also happens to have some really fun and creative festive cocktails this season. Try Odd Society’s seasonal Negroni Cream, a five-spice infused creamy take on the classic.

Address: 1725 Powell Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-6745

This Gastown spot is always a great spot for a cocktail, and it just so happens to have released a lineup of seasonal specials for the holidays. L’Abattoir will have three cocktails on special: a Nog Actually (Goslings Black Seal, house-made eggnog, white chocolate, and winter spices), Chai Hard (Green Chartreuse, mezcal, oat milk, dark chocolate, and chai), and a Toddy Tim (Calvados, Wayward Krupnik, lemon, ginger, and honey).

Address: 217 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-1701

