13 Vancouver food events happening this week: August 22 to 28

We love summer food events, so lucky for us there’s nearly always something delicious happening in this city – and this week is no exception.

From Italian Day in Grandview Park to a dumpling and tattoo party at House of Funk, this week is looking packed with exciting and tasty events.

Here are our top choices for food events to check out in Vancouver from August 22 to 28.

One-time only events

Italian Day in Grandview Park

A huge celebration of Italian culture, heritage, and community returns to East Vancouver this month in a new village-style setting. Italian Day in Grandview Park will bring pizza, pasta, and partygoers together again after three years. The mini version of the beloved cultural street festival will feature everything that longtime attendees will enjoy, including live performances, all-ages activities, vendors, and of course, delicious food! The event will feature food vendors and trucks as well as an Il Giardino – a food, wine, and beer court. Bring your appetite to enjoy fresh cannoli, hot slices of pizza, and more being served up all day.

When: Sunday, August 28 from 12 to 9 pm

Where: Grandview Park — 1657 Charles Street, Vancouver

End of Summer House Party at House of Funk

House of Funk is hosting its annual epic End of Summer House Party on Saturday, August 27, bringing DJs, tattoos, and dumplings to the North Van brewery. Flash tattoos will be on offer by artists from the North Shore’s Jackpot Tattoo, while The Dumpling King will be teaming up with Chef Brockton Lane to create a lineup of “funky hot dogs and snacks” until they run out. There will be vegetarian options, too.

When: Saturday, August 27 from 12 until late

Where: House of Funk Brewing Co., 350 Esplanade E #101, North Vancouver

Yeast Van Summer Patio Party

Rounding out the end of August with a most-epic event is the Yeast Van Summer Patio Party, happening on Saturday, August 27 at Container Brewing. Nicknamed the Yeast Van Brewery District, this area of Strathcona is home to dozens of breweries and distilleries, more than 17 of which will be participating in the patio party.

Expect to see representation from Andina Brewing, Bomber Brewing, Callister Brewing, Odd Society Spirits, Humblebee Mead, and Resurrection Spirits. The event will also feature food trucks and a live DJ for some all-day summer fun.

When: Saturday, August 27 from 2 pm to 8 pm

Where: Container Brewing Ltd., 1216 Franklin Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 per person

Wild Salmon Celebration 2022

Join the Chef’s Table Society of BC and the BC Salmon Marketing Council for a one day event that celebrates one of our province’s most iconic foods. The outdoor evening event will feature eight food stations with dishes prepared by local chefs, including Mr. Bannock, Vish Mayekar of La Tana, Roger Ma of Boulevard, and more. The tasting menus will highlight the many ways that salmon can be prepared, with BC wine and beer available for pairings.

The dinner is a grazing, stand-up-style event and tickets will get you eight salmon dishes, samples of beer and wine, and a sweet treat.

When: Saturday, August 27 from 6:30 to 9 pm

Where: False Creek Fishermen’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $75 per person

Brentwood Block Party

This weekend’s edition of the summer-long street party will be an adult-focused weekend with wine and beer available as well as corn toss, art installations, and musical performances.

There will also be food trucks rolling through, with a rotating roster depending on the day.

When: Friday, August 26 from 4 to 10 pm and Saturday, August 27 from 11 to 6 pm

Where: 2150 Alpha Avenue, Brentwood, Burnaby

Tickets: Free

Sage and Solace Fraser Valley Sun and Soil Concert Series

This concert series is a great chance to enjoy music and food in a beautiful farm setting. Tickets include a bottle of wine from Backyard Vineyards and a charcuterie box for two from Salt & Thyme. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or picnic blankets to this event.

When: Saturday, August 27 from 6 to 9 pm

Where: Sage & Solace Farm, 2768 256 Street, Langley

Tickets: $130 per pair

Tea Cubed Patisserie Mid-Autumn Festival Pop-Up

Tea Cubed Patisserie is a collaborative dessert brand composed of three local companies: Niche Creamery, Thirstea Beverages, and Kukki Jar. This week, Tea Cubed Patisserie will be bringing its one-of-a-kind treats to the Burnaby Station Square PriceSmart Foods for an exclusive Mid-Autumn Festival pop-up.

On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, you’ll be able to try the local brand’s signature ice cream puffs with milk tea slushies in two different varieties: white peach ice cream puff with oolong milk tea slush, and salted egg yolk ice cream puff with London Fog slush.

When: August 19 to 21, August 26 to 28, September 2 to 4, and September 9 to 11; Fridays and Saturdays from 1 pm to 5:30 pm and 7 pm to 9:30 pm; Sundays from noon to 5:30 pm

Where: Burnaby PriceSmart Foods — 4650 Kingsway, Burnaby

Recurring events Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience Coming to the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) starting on August 10 is a magical adventure that will make all your childhood fairytale dreams come true: Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience. Just like in the famous Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale and multiple film adaptations, guests of this interactive experience will step into the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty and The Beast. When: August 10 to November 6, 2022

Where: The Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) — 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person, purchase online TGIF: Thank Granville It’s Friday One of Vancouver’s best hidden-gem food festivals is happening all summer long and you’re going to want to bring your picnic blanket and your appetite. You’ll be able to fill up from your favourite food trucks every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until August 28 from 11:30 am to 7 pm. When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until August 28, 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Fir Street and West 10th Avenue, Vancouver North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live Shipyard Plaza in North Vancouver transforms into a vibrant, high-energy night market every Friday night. The spring and summer series features live music, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, a beer garden, and, of course, lots of food trucks. Stanley Park Brewing will be setting up a space called The Patio, a huge beer garden where you can soak up the sun while also enjoying the live performances. When: Every Friday until September 2, 2022, 3 to 10 pm

Where: Shipbuilders’ Square — 138 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver Vegan Night Market Canada’s first 100% plant-based night market returns this summer with a ton of brands to explore both inside and outside the newly revamped Waldorf Hotel. The delicious vegan-food-fuelled party is a great opportunity to shop from local plant-based businesses while enjoying tasty drinks and food. From tarot readings to DJs and vegan ice cream, you’ll find everything you were looking for plus the unexpected. When: August 25 and September 8, 2022, from 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel – 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver Richmond Night Market 2022 The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine; there are over 500 different international food items this year. When: Now until October 10, 2022; Fridays, 7 pm to midnight; Saturdays, 6 pm to midnight; Sundays and Holidays, 7 to 11 pm

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

The free weekly community event is presented by Fort Langley Project and features over 40 local vendors, food trucks and drinks vendors, live entertainment, and more.

When: Every Friday until October 7, 2022, 5 to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

With files from Daniel Chai