The summer is not over yet, and we intend to fill these last sweet days with as many picnics, al fresco dinners, and patio parties as we possibly can.

Rounding out the end of August with a most-epic event is the Yeast Van Summer Patio Party, happening on Saturday, August 27 at Container Brewing.

Nicknamed the Yeast Van Brewery District, this area of Strathcona is home to dozens of breweries and distilleries, more than 17 of which will be participating in the patio party.

Expect to see representation from Andina Brewing, Bomber Brewing, Callister Brewing, Odd Society Spirits, Humblebee Mead, and Resurrection Spirits.

The event will also feature food trucks and a live DJ for some all-day summer fun.

Tickets are $25 per person and include two 12-ounce drinks, but additional drink tickets can be purchased on-site for $5.

Yeast Van Summer Patio Party

When: Saturday, August 27 from 2 pm to 8 pm

Where: Container Brewing Ltd., 1216 Franklin Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 per person

