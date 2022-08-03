A totally unique dessert pop-up shop is coming to Metro Vancouver this month.

Tea Cubed Patisserie is a collaborative dessert brand composed of three local companies: Niche Creamery, Thirstea Beverages, and Kukki Jar.

The brand specializes in ice cream puffs in various tea flavours, but it also creates other sweet treats like milk tea slushies and little cakes.

From August 19 to September 11, Tea Cubed Patisserie will be bringing its one-of-a-kind treats to the Burnaby Station Square PriceSmart Foods for an exclusive Mid-Autumn Festival pop-up.

Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival, is a traditional Chinese festival in celebration of the moon.

On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, you’ll be able to try the local brand’s signature ice cream puffs with milk tea slushies in two different varieties: White peach ice cream puff with oolong milk tea slush, and salted egg yolk ice cream puff with London Fog slush.

The pop-up will also feature a special Mid-Autumn Festival-themed cake set in Moon (mango coconut pandan) and Lantern (blueberry lemon Earl Grey).

Tea Cubed Patisserie is currently only available at the occasional pop-up around the Lower Mainland, but you can also find their sweet treats every weekend at the Richmond Night Market until October.

Tea Cubed Patisserie Mid-Autumn Festival Pop-Up

When: August 19 to 21, August 26 to 28, September 2 to 4, and September 9 to 11; Fridays and Saturdays from 1 pm to 5:30 pm and 7 pm to 9:30 pm; Sundays from 12 pm to 5:30 pm

Where: Burnaby PriceSmart Foods (4650 Kingsway, Burnaby)

