11 Vancouver food events happening this week: August 15 to 21

We love summer food events, so lucky for us there’s nearly always something delicious happening in this city – and this week is no exception.

From the Beanstock Coffee Festival to Le Diner en Blanc, mid-August is looking packed with exciting food events.

Here are our top choices of food events to check out in Vancouver from August 15 to 21.

One-time only events

Beanstock Coffee Festival

The Beanstock Coffee Festival is finally returning to Vancouver after a long three-year hiatus. Started in 2017, Beanstock is one of the country’s leading coffee festivals for independent third-wave coffee. This year’s event will feature Vancouver’s Pallet Coffee Roasters, House of Funk, and Nemesis Coffee, among others, as well as some out-of-province representation.

Festivalgoers can expect to sample coffee from these exceptional roasters, as well as learn about the best ways to brew great coffee at home with some hands-on learning opportunities from pro baristas. There will also be a cold brewery sample station – the perfect way to beat the summer heat.

When: Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21 from 8 am to noon, 1 pm to 5 pm, and 5 pm to 7 pm

Where: Roundhouse Community Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Tickets: From $30

Le Diner en Blanc

The legendary all-white-everything pop-up dinner party is finally returning to Vancouver this summer after a three-year hiatus: Le Dîner en Blanc Vancouver is happening August 18. As per tradition, the downtown location will not be revealed until the day of the event (which happens rain or shine). The formal event invites guests to dine in a picturesque setting outdoors while wearing all-white.

When: August 18, 2022

Where: TBA (secret downtown location)

Tickets: $43 per person, register online

Picnic and Bubbles

Organized by Les Dames d’Escoffier BC, Picnic and Bubbles is a fundraiser to support women working in the hospitality industry. The one-day event will invite guests to pick up a unique “picnic for two” kit from participating restaurants around Vancouver and the Okanagan. Each basket will include a main dish, two side dishes, dessert, and “bubbles” (wine, beer, or cider, depending on the restaurant). Some participating restaurants include Bridge Brewing, Douce Diner, and Vij’s.

When: August 21

Where: Participating restaurants

Tickets: $150 per picnic for two

Tea Cubed Patisserie Mid-Autumn Festival Pop-Up

Tea Cubed Patisserie is a collaborative dessert brand composed of three local companies: Niche Creamery, Thirstea Beverages, and Kukki Jar. This week, Tea Cubed Patisserie will be bringing its one-of-a-kind treats to the Burnaby Station Square PriceSmart Foods for an exclusive Mid-Autumn Festival pop-up.

On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, you’ll be able to try the local brand’s signature ice cream puffs with milk tea slushies in two different varieties: white peach ice cream puff with oolong milk tea slush, and salted egg yolk ice cream puff with London Fog slush.

When: August 19 to 21, August 26 to 28, September 2 to 4, and September 9 to 11; Fridays and Saturdays from 1 pm to 5:30 pm and 7 pm to 9:30 pm; Sundays from noon to 5:30 pm

Where: Burnaby PriceSmart Foods — 4650 Kingsway, Burnaby

Sage and Solace Country Celebration

Channel your inner cowboy with this special picnic event happening at Langley’s Sage and Solace Farm. The one-day event features a western-themed four-course picnic as well as live country music performances and dancing. Guests will get a gourmet “cowboy” picnic featuring dishes like a house trail mix, maple-bacon cornbread, coffee-rubbed bavette steak, “Cowboy Caviar” salad, a smoked leg of chicken with whiskey peach BBQ glaze, country potato salad, and Texas cowboy cake. There will also be a cash bar on site.

When: Saturday, August 20 from 5:30 to 9:30

Where: Sage & Solace Farm — 2768 256 Street, Langley

Tickets: $160.15 per pair

Recurring events Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience Coming to the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) starting on August 10 is a magical adventure that will make all your childhood fairytale dreams come true: Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience. Just like in the famous Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale and multiple film adaptations, guests of this interactive experience will step into the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty and The Beast. When: August 10 to November 6, 2022

Where: The Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) — 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person, purchase online Fridays on Front Fridays on Front is a huge block party that takes place on Front Street in New Westminster — right by Pier Park — that highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. It runs every Friday evening from July 8 to July 22 and then again from August 5 to 19, between 5 and 9 pm. Local restaurants will be represented, as will a rotating roster of local food trucks. When: Every Friday until August 19, 5 to 9 pm

Where: 600 blocks of Front Street, New Westminster TGIF: Thank Granville It’s Friday One of Vancouver’s best hidden-gem food festivals is happening all summer long and you’re going to want to bring your picnic blanket and your appetite. You’ll be able to fill up from your favourite food trucks every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until August 28 from 11:30 am to 7 pm. When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until August 28, 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Fir Street and West 10th Avenue, Vancouver North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live Shipyard Plaza in North Vancouver transforms into a vibrant, high-energy night market every Friday night. The spring and summer series features live music, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, a beer garden, and, of course, lots of food trucks. Stanley Park Brewing will be setting up a space called The Patio, a huge beer garden where you can soak up the sun while also enjoying the live performances. When: Every Friday until September 2, 2022, 3 to 10 pm

Where: Shipbuilders’ Square — 138 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver Richmond Night Market 2022 The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine; there are over 500 different international food items this year. When: Now until October 10, 2022; Fridays, 7 pm to midnight; Saturdays, 6 pm to midnight; Sundays and Holidays, 7 to 11 pm

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

The free weekly community event is presented by Fort Langley Project and features over 40 local vendors, food trucks and drinks vendors, live entertainment, and more.

When: Every Friday until October 7, 2022, 5 to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley