5 exciting fall restaurant openings in Vancouver to watch

Sep 14 2022, 7:05 pm
5 exciting fall restaurant openings in Vancouver to watch
Goodbye summer, hello fall!

We are so ready to welcome the new season here in Vancouver. We’re also pumped to dine at some new restaurants slated to open this fall.

Here are some fall restaurant openings in Vancouver we are looking forward to.

Tap & Barrel South Surrey

 

With Tap & Barrel Bridges now open, a South Surrey location about to open, and a location at The Amazing Brentwood in Burnaby anticipated in early 2023, Tap & Barrel is making its mark on Metro Vancouver.

Milk Bar at Nordstrom Pacific Centre

One of the sweetest names in bakeries is officially landing in downtown Vancouver: Milk Bar. The NYC-founded concept, known for its Compost Cookie, “naked” layer cakes, Cereal Milk Soft Serve, and Milk Bar Pies, will be launching on the first level at Nordstrom Pacific Centre.

Address: Nordstrom Pacific Centre — 799 Robson Street, Vancouver

Beaucoup Bakery Downtown

Beaucoup Bakery

Betty and Jacky Hung at the St Regis Hotel (Rich Won)

The original Fir Street spot opened a decade ago and is run by brother-sister duo Betty and Jacky Hung, who announced today they are opening a second location this fall in downtown Vancouver. The second Beaucoup will live inside the St. Regis Hotel on Dunsmuir Street.

Address: St. Regis Hotel, Vancouver

Archer

Archer

Artistic rendering of Archer’s interior (Little Giant Architecture Interiors Inc)

A new immersive culinary destination is gearing up to open in downtown Vancouver. Slated to launch at 1152 Alberni Street, this new concept aims to take guests on a “culinary tour of the Pacific Northwest” with its bountiful brunch, cocktail hour, and dinner service.

Address: 1152 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Jollibee — Cambie

Jollibee Broadway Cambie

John Delaney/Daily Hive

Jollibee has now announced three additional locations slated to open in Vancouver and Metro Vancouver. All of the exact opening dates are yet to be announced at this point.

Address: Cambie and West Broadway, Vancouver

