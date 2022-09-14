5 exciting fall restaurant openings in Vancouver to watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tap & Barrel (@tapandbarrel)

With Tap & Barrel Bridges now open, a South Surrey location about to open, and a location at The Amazing Brentwood in Burnaby anticipated in early 2023, Tap & Barrel is making its mark on Metro Vancouver.

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

One of the sweetest names in bakeries is officially landing in downtown Vancouver: Milk Bar. The NYC-founded concept, known for its Compost Cookie, “naked” layer cakes, Cereal Milk Soft Serve, and Milk Bar Pies, will be launching on the first level at Nordstrom Pacific Centre.

Address: Nordstrom Pacific Centre — 799 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

The original Fir Street spot opened a decade ago and is run by brother-sister duo Betty and Jacky Hung, who announced today they are opening a second location this fall in downtown Vancouver. The second Beaucoup will live inside the St. Regis Hotel on Dunsmuir Street.

Address: St. Regis Hotel, Vancouver

Instagram

A new immersive culinary destination is gearing up to open in downtown Vancouver. Slated to launch at 1152 Alberni Street, this new concept aims to take guests on a “culinary tour of the Pacific Northwest” with its bountiful brunch, cocktail hour, and dinner service.

Address: 1152 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Instagram