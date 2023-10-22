20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: October 23 to 29

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Halloween week is finally upon us, and there are lots of spooky events to check out around Vancouver! However, if scary is not up your alley, we’ve got you covered with exciting concerts, Canucks games, and more from October 24 to 30.

The Halloween Costume Ball 2023 What: Vancouver’s longest-running licensed Halloween bash features spooky décor and over 1,200 ghoulish party-goers. Prepare for a full night of frights with three rooms of music on two floors featuring eight of the city’s top DJs and live performers. There will be a hell-raising sound and lighting system to help set the mood. And you can even treat yourself to a VIP experience. When: October 28, 2023

Time: 9 pm to 2 am

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, from $55 to $75. Purchase online

The Shine What: The Beaumont Studios Artist Society and April O’Peel Productions present a Stephen King-themed Burlesque and Cocktail Bonanza this Halloween season. Enjoy a selection of delicious drinks as Orchid Cherry, Cirque des Morts – Savannah Rouge & Masque, Priscilla Costa, Teresa Riley, Seth Little, and Melody Mangler delight you with their macabre and mesmerizing interpretations of the author’s works. When: Now until October 27, 2023

Time: 7 and 9 pm

Where: The Beaumont Studios – 316 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $60 plus fees; purchase online National Geographic Live – Wild Cats of India What: From the Himalayan mountains to the jungles, India has so many incredible wild cats. Photographer and filmmaker Sandesh Kaur wants to highlight animals like the “grumpy-faced” Pallas’s cat, the clouded leopard, and more. When: October 24, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre — 601 Smithe Street

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

Latin American Heritage Month Festival 2023 What: The fifth annual Latin American Heritage Month Festival, presented by Latincouver, is taking place from October 6 to November 2 in venues throughout the city. This year’s festival will feature over 160 artists and 60 shows, events and workshops. There will even be a show-stopping performance by Grammy Award-winning Colombian rockers Aterciopelados. When: October 6 to November 2, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues on Granville Island and around Vancouver

Cost: Free and ticketed events; learn more online Jon Pardi What: Multi-award-winning country star Jon Pardi is finally embarking on his first-ever headlining tour around the globe, and fortunately, he’s decided to include a stop in the Greater Vancouver Area. As one of only three Canadian dates the singer, songwriter, and producer is hitting on his 2023 Mr. Saturday Night World Tour — which is also heading to the UK, Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Norway, and many States — the Abbotsford date means fans can catch the Nashville performer playing hits from his latest studio record up-close and in-person. When: October 27, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre — 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Starting at $61 with fees and taxes — Available via Ticketmaster Dead Fellows Haunted Brewhouse What: East Vancouver’s Strange Fellows Brewing is transforming into a haunted brewhouse for Halloween, and brave souls are invited to go on a self-guided tour through all sorts of special surprises and frights. There will even be family-friendly times with reduced scares for ghouls and goblins of all ages. When: October 27 to 31, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Friday to Tuesday), 12 to 4:30 pm (Saturday and Sunday family-friendly hours)

Where: Strange Fellows Brewing — 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Admission: Various prices, purchase online Mushroom Night at Ignite What: Ignite Pizzeria Yaletown is hosting a special culinary experience for mushroom lovers for one night only. Treat your senses to locally cultivated and wild mushroom dishes, tapas style, exquisitely prepared before your eyes. The unique chef-designed menu will also be accompanied by a selection of beer and wine. When: October 25, 2023

Time: 6:30 to 9 pm

Where: Ignite Pizzeria Yaletown – 987 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $75; book online 20th Annual DTES Heart of the City Festival What: Discover over 100 Heart of the City Festival events at over 40 locations in the Downtown Eastside this fall. The 20th annual event has the theme of “Grounded in Community, Carrying it Forward,” and the live and virtual events include theatre, dance, storytelling, workshops, exhibits, and more. When: October 25 to November 5, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Tickets: Various prices, including free events Vancouver Canucks What: The Canucks continue their NHL season at Rogers Arena this week with home games against St. Louis Blues on October 27 and the New York Rangers on October 28. When: October 27 and 28, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Grammy-winning artist Kim Petras is performing at the PNE Forum in support of her debut album, Feed the Beast, this week.

Petras’ debut album features the hit “Alone” featuring Nicki Minaj, fan-favourite tracks like “Coconuts” and “brrr,” and the worldwide platinum smash “Unholy” with Sam Smith.

When: October 26, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: PNE Forum – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

The Peak – Bet on Canada Summit Vancouver What: Emerging Canadian business and tech leaders are coming to Vancouver this month to attend a dynamic new business summit. The Peak – Bet on Canada Summit is hosting its inaugural event on October 25, with over 15 networking sessions, panels, mini keynotes, and more to choose from during the day-long event. When: October 25, 2023

Time: 9 am to 4 pm

Where: To be announced

Tickets: Purchase online, use code “DAILYHIVE15” at checkout to save 15% on your ticket Diwali Fest 2023 What: Diwali Fest is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with Indian wedding-themed festivities, and everyone is invited to the parties. The festivities continue with a Mehendi Night at VPL’s Central Branch on Thursday, October 26, from 6 to 8 pm. Enjoy music and dance performances, henna, a children’s art zone, and yummy South Asian treats. Then join in the fun when the celebration moves to the Roundhouse Community Centre on Sunday, October 29, with a Sangeet from 2 to 5 pm. Guests will be treated to live performances, an interactive diya and rangoli installation, and food truck vendors. When: October 26 and 29, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations, check the website for details

Cost: Free or by donation Central Spark in Burnaby What: The City of Burnaby is hosting its new Central Spark this Halloween season, with fun events and activities in and around Central Park. Enjoy a spooky outdoor maze, roving entertainers and carnival games, food trucks, a photo booth, and more. Costumes are highly encouraged, and don’t miss the fireworks finale in Central Park at 8:15 pm. When: October 27, 2023

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Fireworks at 8:15 pm

Where: Central Park – Kingsway and Patterson Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free Havana’s Haunted Mansion What: Havana’s annual Halloween cocktail pop-up is themed around a Haunted Mansion this year, and the drinks are spooky good. The bar team of Alexa Greenman, Evan Fong, Charlie Smulders, and Merlin Fisk developed the four delicious cocktails. You can even try the “1 Trick, 3 Treats” cocktail by pulling a treat out of the candy bowl to determine what drink you receive. When: October 27 to 31, 2023

Time: 10 to late (Saturday and Sunday), 11 am to late (Monday to Friday)

Where: Havana – 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver Parade of Lost Souls 2023: Everything! Everywhere! All At Parade! What: A collaboration between the Dusty Flowerpot Cabaret and Britannia Community Centre, the Parade of Lost Souls is a thrilling performance, music and art experience. And festivities are free to enjoy. The paranormal processions will begin at 7:30 pm and 8:30 pm, with the route being revealed closer to the date. There is also a family-friendly Parade of Little Souls for children​ at 6:30 pm. When: October 28, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm, 7:30 and 8:30 pm

Where: Britannia Community Centre – 1661 Napier Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free; donations welcome Dagerpaatch 2023 What: Return to the Dagerpaatch this Halloween at Dageraad Brewing and support a great cause. Guests are invited to pick out a pumpkin by donation, enjoy seasonal drinks and treats, chow down on burgers by Between 2 Buns, and tap their toes along to The Hillbettys’ Appalachian folk music. The brewery has partnered with the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS) for the event, which is in support of their work connecting service dogs to people with disabilities. PADS will have their service dogs in training with them to meet the guests, and guests can even bring their own pups for a Halloween costume contest. Part of Burnaby Halloween Festival 2023. When: October 28 and 29, 2023

Time: 12 to 7 pm (Food truck from 1 to 5 pm)

Where: Dageraad Brewing – 114 · 3191 Thunderbird Crescent, Burnaby

Admission: Free; pumpkins by donation to PADS

What: Vancouver visual artist David Wilson will unveil his latest collection at VisualSpace Gallery this month. “The Ground Beneath My Feet” features an entirely fresh and comprehensive body of work for the acclaimed artist, and the solo exhibition runs from October 12 to 28.

When: Tuesday to Saturday until October 28, 2023

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: VisualSpace Gallery, 3352 Dunbar Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

Ha Ha Halloween and Comedy from the Crypt What: Maple Ridge-based Improv Theatre hosts two special Halloween-themed shows this month. Bring the family to the all-ages Ha Ha Halloween early performance, or join the adults for the 19+ Comedy from the Crypt event at the Albion Community Centre later in the night. When: October 28, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:15 pm

Where: Albion Community Centre – 24165 104 Avenue, Maple Ridge

Tickets: $15.75 to $21 plus fees; purchase online Greyhaven Exotic Bird Sanctuary: Parrots & Pints Open House What: Greyhaven Exotic Bird Sanctuary is a non-profit society whose purpose is to provide rescue and protection for parrots. It has an extensive adoption program to place parrots in new loving homes, though it has been facing an uphill battle since 2016 when it took in an astounding 584 parrots living in previously deplorable conditions on Vancouver Island. Greyhaven is hosting a fun fall gathering to bring the people and parrots together so that you can learn about adoption, volunteer opportunities, and more. When: October 29, 2023

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: The location is not made public for the safety of the birds. The address will be provided to guests in the order confirmation.

Cost: $20 plus fees; purchase online