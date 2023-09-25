Parade of Lost Souls returns to cast a spell on Vancouver this Halloween

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A haunting parade will put Vancouver under a spell next month, and guests of all ages are invited to the spooky shindig.

The annual Parade of Lost Souls returns just in time for Halloween on Saturday, October 28, in East Vancouver.

A collaboration between the Dusty Flowerpot Cabaret and Britannia Community Centre, the Parade of Lost Souls is a thrilling performance, music and art experience. And festivities are free to enjoy.

This year’s theme is Everything! Everywhere! All At Parade! and there will be various activities to enjoy during the evening, including live music, food trucks, and community art installations.

The paranormal processions will begin at 7:30 pm and 8:30 pm, with the route being revealed closer to the date. There is also a family-friendly Parade of Little Souls for children​ at 6:30 pm.

If you want to join in their famous Thriller flash mob, they are hosting preparatory choreography workshops throughout the month. There are also workshops to learn the Time Warp from the Rocky Horror Picture Show as well as the infamous German Witches Dance.

Later in the night, there’s a Lost Souls After-Party at Wise Hall from 10 pm to 1 am, full of live music, visuals, and performances.

If you’re looking to show off your costume, lose yourself in a colourful kaleidoscope of art, or learn some new moves – you have to check out the parade this year.

When: October 28, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm (Parade of Little Souls). 7:30 and 8:30 pm (Parade of Lost Souls)

Where: Britannia Community Centre – 1661 Napier Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free; donations welcome

With files from Sarah Anderson