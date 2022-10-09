20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: October 10 to 16

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

From Pitch to Published: Turning Your Passion for Writing into a Career

October is rolling along and there’s lots of seasonal fun to discover this week!

From Everclear to Pinot and Popcorn, Bad Parent, and more, here are 20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver from October 10 to 16.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: The fourth annual Latin American Heritage Month Festival, presented by Latincouver, is taking place from October 14 to November 2 on Granville Island and throughout the city. This year’s festival will feature a variety of in-person and virtual events, including thrilling live performances, workshops, a marketplace, and more.

Make sure to also visit the Latin American Arts Exhibition Connecting with Mother Earth and the Day of the Dead Altars installations from Mexico, Bolivia, and Ecuador at Ocean Art Works Pavillion on Granville Island throughout the month.

When: October 14 to November 2, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues on Granville Island and around Vancouver

Cost: Free and ticketed events, learn more online

You might also like: Playland's terrifying Fright Nights now open for Halloween season

5 incredible corn mazes around Metro Vancouver to visit this fall

An immersive Halloween escape room experience is opening in Vancouver next week

What: Vancouver’s longest-running monthly sketch comedy show is celebrating its 15th Anniversary at the Fox Cabaret. Join host Cam Macleod for The HERO SHOW and enjoy unique character monologues, sketches, musical comedy, and more.

Featuring Aaron Read, Amy Goodmurphy, Shirley Gnome, Chris Cassillan, Cari Leslie, Kyle Fines, Gina Harms, Tom Hill, and other fantastic acts.

When: October 12, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20, purchase online

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place in October with a home game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on October 15.

When: October 15, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Iconic ’90s alt-rockers Everclear is taking off on their 30th-anniversary tour with a stop in Vancouver at the Commodore Ballroom.

Known for their now-nostalgic, Gen X hits, Everclear continues to put on lively shows consisting of their top songs “Santa Monica” and “Father of Mine” while also diving into the full range of their past materials — including what the band refers to as their “deep cuts.”

When: October 12, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom, 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $57.25, purchase online

Mate Night Comedy What: Josh De Grandi and Kelsey Hamilton host a comedy showcase of some of Vancouver’s top comics at Moose’s Down Under. Treat yourself to some of the delicious Australian fare while you’re at the popular bar and grill. When: Second Thursday of each month

Time: 8 pm

Where: Moose’s Down Under – 830 West Pender Street Vancouver

Tickets: $10 online or $15 at the door. Purchase online The Café What: The Café is a site-specific play set to premiere at the Emily Carr Campus location of Kafka’s in October. When you arrive, you’ll sit at or nearby one of seven “performance” tables and watch the play unfold. In a true choose-your-own-adventure style, you pick which conversations to watch in what order, moving between performance tables as the conversations repeat throughout the evening performance. When: October 11 to 22, 2022 Monday to Thursday at 7 pm

Friday and Saturday at 7 pm and 9 pm Where: Kafka’s Coffee and Bakery, 577 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Cost: $25 per ticket, available online

What: It’s that time of year again! Your favourite fall activities are well underway, and corn mazes are popping up in the Metro Vancouver area and beyond. Whether you’re looking for something to do with friends, family, or even the little ones, there are some great corn mazes in the region that have something for everyone.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various corn mazes across Metro Vancouver. See the list Take a trip through the corn maze

What: Museum of Anthropology (MOA) presents Xicanx Speaks, a new series of artist talks showcasing Xicanx exhibition artists talking about their works and critical issues of our time in a roundtable dialogue. The special iteration of Xicanx Speaks! on October 15 features MOA Curator Jill Baird in discussion with artists Linda Vallejo and Debora Kuetzpal Vasquez, as well as others. Presented by the Vancouver Latin American Cultural Centre.

When: October 15, 2022

Time: 2 to 4 pm

Where: Museum of Anthropology at UBC – 6393 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free with museum admission, purchase online

What: Amy Walsh hosts a dog-friendly comedy show at Slice of Life Gallery in East Vancouver. Bring your puppy to enjoy some of the best local and international comics around in this monthly stand-up showcase. Dogs are free with a paying owner.

When: October 14, 2022

Time: 8 to 9:30 pm

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $18.50, purchase online

What: Shannon Hall hosts a family-friendly Halloween Craft Fair with over 50 creative vendors to meet. Bring the little ones to enjoy the Kid Zone with a bounce house and award-winning clowns Mrs. Picasso and Korki the Clown. Attendees can also have their picture taken for free by the Spooktacular Halloween Market photographer in the photo zone or with one of the colourful characters. Costumes are highly encouraged.

When: October 15, 2022

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Shannon Hall at Cloverdale Fairgrounds – 6050 176th Street, Surrey

Admission: By donation to Surrey Hospitals Foundation

What: Fall has arrived and though the sun is still shining, the temperatures are beginning to dip. That’s why we’re craving warm eats to satisfy our appetites.

One of our favourite places to get some delicious food this season (and really, all year round), is Saboten, which serves up a variety of tasty Tonkatsu dishes.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Aberdeen Centre – 4151 Hazelbridge Way, 3180, Richmond; The Amazing Brentwood – 4567 Lougheed Highway, F15, Burnaby

What: Circuit for a Cause takes participants on a fitness circuit through popular local studios. The event takes place every weekend in October with proceeds going towards BC Women’s Health Foundation (BCWHF)’s Endometriosis – Changing Care fundraising initiative.

Endometriosis is a painful condition where the tissue lining the uterus grows abnormally. The disease affects 8-10% of reproductive-age women in Canada and about 250,000 women in BC.

When: October 15, 22, 23, and 29, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Tickets for Circuit for a Cause are $240 and class passes are $45. Purchase online.

What: Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre presents Bad Parent created by Ins Choi (Kim’s Convenience). Norah and Charles are trying to figure out parenthood, but they still need to discover who they are in relation to their toddler, to each other, and to the audience. It stars Raugi Yu and Josette Jorge and is directed by Meg Roe. There will also be post-show talkbacks on October 16 and 18.

When: Various dates from October 13 to 23, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Cultch Historic Theatre – 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $29, purchase online

What: Lulu Island Winery’s Pinot & Popcorn is happening on various dates throughout October, with the first screening on Friday, October 14 being 1993’s Hocus Pocus. Each ticket includes admission, a 3oz glass of wine or a non-alcoholic beverage, and of course, everyone’s favourite buttery movie snack.

Grab a seat on one of the winery’s hay bales or bring your own blanket and chair to sit under the enchanted stringed lights and witch-approved harvest décor. All movies will be played on a huge 20-foot screen and are presented in partnership with Tourism Richmond.

When: October 14, 2022

Time: Doors at 6:30 pm, movie at 7 pm

Where: Lulu Island Winery – 16880 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Cost: $15 for adults, free for children 12 and under. Purchase online

What: Artists and curators from two exciting exhibitions spotlighting the work of Latin American artists in North America come together for a conversation at the Museum of North Vancouver. The conversation will feature visiting Xicanx artists Linda Vallejo, Debora Kuetzpal Vasquez, Vancouver-based curator Miret Rodriguez, and artist from the Volver exhibition Ximena Velázquez. The live audience will hear their viewpoints and personal experiences as Latin Americans and art professionals in North America.

When: October 16, 2022

Time: 2 to 4 pm

Where: Museum of North Vancouver – 115 Esplanade W, North Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Timeless English bands New Order and Pet Shop Boys are bringing the Unity Tour to Rogers Arena in October.

New Order formed as a successor to Joy Division in 1980 and is best known for their electronic and dance music which made them one of the most notable bands of the ’80s.

Pet Shop Boys, on the other hand, formed in 1981 but really took off in the ’90s. They also focus on synth-pop and have sold over 50 million records worldwide.

When: October 16, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Britannia Mine Museum presents family-friendly frights and delights this Halloween season. Visitors of all ages are invited to search for hidden “Treasures of the Deep” on the remixed underground tour. Then visit the Sunken Machine Shop and the Terror Lab for more spooky fun. You can even try to assemble a real killer whale skeleton.

When: October 15 and 16, 22 and 23, and 29 and 30, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: $20-$25. Children 2 and under, are free. Purchase online

What: The Black Lagoon, a scary cool pop-up cocktail bar, will haunt three Canadian cities this Halloween season including Vancouver.

Dress to fit in with the vibe or the wicked decor — think of a dungeon-like environment complete with skulls and life-size coffins. The occult and bizarre antics don’t stop there as the beverage program at the pop-up will feature blood red, dark black, and orange sips served in custom glassware to fit the occasion.

When: October 11 to 31, 2022

Where: The Butcher and Bullock – 911 West Pender Street, Vancouver

What: The Beaumont Studios presents Art Immortal from October 13 to 31, with the popular arts hub being turned into a unique AI Halloween experience for fans of all things spooky.

Art Immortal will transport guests into the mind of Vancouver’s fully autonomous AI artist, AiYa, and features a series of escape rooms, exciting performances, and head-scratching riddles.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays from October 13 to 31, 2022

Time: Show runs every 10 minutes between 6 to 11 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and from 6 pm to midnight on Friday and Saturday

Where: The Beaumont — 316 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Regular price $40, discount price (Sundays only) $25, group discounts available (minimum 20 people) $32.50. Purchase online

What: The Tony Award-winning musical Cabaret comes to Vancouver courtesy of a new production by Raincity Theatre. Set in 1931 Berlin as the Nazis are rising to power, Cabaret takes the audience to the seedy Kit Kat Klub and introduces them to American writer Cliff Bradshaw and English cabaret performer Sally Bowles.

When: October 14 to November 5, 2022

Time: Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm

Where: 191 Alexander Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online