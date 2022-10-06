Fall has arrived and though the sun is still shining, the temperatures are beginning to dip. That’s why we’re craving warm eats to satisfy our appetites.

One of our favourite places to get some delicious food this season (and really, all year round), is Saboten, which serves up a variety of tasty Tonkatsu dishes.

Saboten was founded in 1966 in the neighbourhood of Shinjuku in Tokyo and has since grown to over 500 shops across Asia and Canada. There are two in Metro Vancouver to discover at Aberdeen Centre in Richmond and The Amazing Brentwood in Burnaby

But with so many choices on the menu, what should you try first? While everything is yummy, here are some of our favourites.

Here are the top five dishes to enjoy at Saboten in Metro Vancouver this fall.

Saboten set

One of the most popular items on the menu is the self-titled Saboten, which gives diners Shrimp, Tenderloin, and Loin all in one set. The cutlet is made of premium 180 days grain-fed pork raised without antibiotics or growth hormones. Dig in and enjoy the rich flavour and a subtle taste of sweetness.

Tenderloin & Loin set

A great option to try both of Saboten’s popular pork tonkatsu. And of course, you’ll also get to enjoy its world-famous housemade secret sauce with it! The sauce is made with onions, carrots, tomatoes, apples, and more than 10 different spices from Hokkaido. The Tonkatsu sauce is simmered to perfect taste and thickness to bring out the finest flavour.

Shrimp set

Shrimp lovers won’t want to miss the Saboten crispy shrimp! The bread crumbs the shop makes especially for its dishes are key to the light, crispy, and non-greasy tonkatsu. The housemade bread crumbs are both crispy and less oil absorbent than regular bread crumbs too.

Loin Katsu-Don

We already raved about the loin and the Tonkatsu sauce, but did you know that the latter is accompanied by premium ground black and white sesame seeds?

Sesame is high in essential vitamins and dietary fibre. Plus the sesame paste adds a pleasant nutty aroma and flavour to the sauce. It’s the perfect combo of health, nutrition, and taste.

Loin Katsu Curry

Saboten’s most popular curry dish is the Loin Katsu. It comes with a serving of Koshihikari rice, also known as Koshi rice.

Koshihikari is a premium short-grain rice that is one of the most coveted rice in the Japanese culinary industry. It has a unique texture, aroma, and taste that adds a touch of class to any Saboten tonkatsu.

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, F15, Burnaby

Phone: 604-292-6363

Address: 4151 Hazelbridge Way, 3180, Richmond

Phone: 604-295-9351

Instagram