An interactive, walk-through Halloween event is premiering next week in Vancouver, and visitors will have to work together if they want to make it through the chilling experience.

The Beaumont Studios presents Art Immortal from October 13 to 31, with the popular arts hub being turned into a unique AI Halloween experience for fans of all things spooky.

Art Immortal will transport guests into the mind of Vancouver’s fully autonomous AI artist, AiYa, and features a series of escape rooms, exciting performances, and head-scratching riddles.

“Art Immortal at the Beaumont Studios brings the audience through a creative, haunted house-like world set inside a gallery run by AI and the audience experiences AiYa’s interpretation of what art is in a somewhat dark and comedic setting,” said Jude Kusnierz, founder and executive and creative director of the Beaumont Studios, in a release. “Art and technology continue to meet in the creative playing field and humans and AI have very different views of what art is.

“In Art Immortal we are pushing that boundary and giving audiences a walk-through experience that will have them look at their own interactions with technology and where AI could go when given too much creative freedom.”

Groups of up to 10 people will be led through The Beaumont Studios where they have to work as a team to make it through the AI Halloween experience. Each visit will be unique and will take anywhere from 60 to 90 minutes.

Participants must be 19+ and are invited to stay and enjoy live entertainment in the gallery once they complete Art Immortal. Beverages will also be available for purchase before and during the event.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays from October 13 to 31, 2022

Time: Show runs every 10 minutes between 6 to 11 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and from 6 pm to midnight on Friday and Saturday

Where: The Beaumont — 316 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Regular price $40, discount price (Sundays only) $25, group discounts available (minimum 20 people) $32.50. Purchase online