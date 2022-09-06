Iconic '90s alt-rock band Everclear announces show in Vancouver this fall

That’s right, the band that has written and recorded some truly iconic ’90s alt-rock hits is taking off on their 30th-anniversary tour with a stop in Vancouver at the Commodore Ballroom on October 12.

The group — made up of Art Alexakis on vocals and guitar, Davey French on guitar, Freddy Herrera on bass, and Brian Nolan on drums — has continued to tour extensively over the many decades of their successful career.

Known for their now-nostalgic, Gen X hits, Everclear continues to put on lively shows consisting of their top songs “Santa Monica” and “Father of Mine” while also diving into the full range of their past materials — including what the band refers to as their “deep cuts.”

“By mixing it up and digging into the catalogue, it still makes it fun and relevant for us, and I think for the fans as well,” said Alexakis in a press release. “It’s still important to play the hits, but by playing those other songs as well, it makes it all seem more vibrant and real. Even though I recorded some of those songs 20 years ago, I haven’t played them in a long time, so it’s like reinventing the wheel. I’m having more fun now than I have in years. I think all of us are.”

Everclear’s career has spanned 11 studio albums, thousands of live shows, and many accolades — including a 1998 Grammy nomination — since Alexakis brought the group together in Portland, Oregon in 1991.

Now, embarking on their 30th-anniversary tour, Everclear is set to take the stage of the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver this fall on October 12 — and it’s sure to be a show that any fan won’t want to miss.

When: Wednesday, October 12

Time: 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom, 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available here from $57.25