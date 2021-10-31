15 things to do in Vancouver this week: November 1 to 7

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

The first week of November is upon us and the new month has brought many new things to do around Vancouver.

From Imagine Picasso to the Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival and more, here are 15 things to check out from November 1 to 7.

What: Imagine Picasso is a collaboration between creators Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, art historian Androula Michael, and leading figure in the French architecture movement Rudy Ricciotti. The experience will feature more than 200 of Picasso’s paintings being shown together for the very first time.

Paintings will be projected onto nine full-blown Origami-style structures, which will offer a one-of-a-kind perspective on the work of the great Picasso. The experience will last approximately one hour. Non-commercial photography is permitted, and organizers encourage guests to share their photos online.

Organizers point out that Imagine Picasso is designed as a contactless experience. It will have limited capacity and timed entries, and the event will be in full accordance with current public health orders.

When: Now until January 8, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: H Tasting Lounge’s enchanting winter patio, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver. Winterlust offers an opportunity to chill out in the magical snow globes and soak in the winter vibes as well as enjoy festive cocktails.

Folks can look forward to enjoying new heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy Nordic-inspired decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass paneling.

When: Now through winter 2022

Time: Various times

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Online

What: The Canucks kick off November with a trio of home games at Rogers Arena. Matchups include the New York Rangers on November 2, Nashville Predators on November 5 (Diwali Celebration), and Dallas Stars on November 7 (Hockey Fights Cancer Night).

When: November 2, 5 and 7, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

Look Towards the Sun at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden What: The Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden newest exhibition is Look Towards the Sun, an artistic exchange between Lam Wong, a Chinese Canadian diaspora artist from Hong Kong, and Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun, an artist of Cowichan and Syilx First Nations ancestry. Yuxweluptun’s paintings celebrate and assert Indigenous ways of living and being while shining a light on Indigenous title, rights, and sovereignty on unceded territories. Wong’s paintings and contemplations as an immigrant inspire his practice as the Garden’s artist-in-residence. Looking Towards the Sun also includes a personal response to the horrific findings of the remains of 215 children buried at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, the school that Yuxweluptun is a survivor of. When: Wednesday to Sunday until December 23, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden – 578 Carrall St, Vancouver

Cost: $12-$32, purchase Online

What: Stanley Park may be known for coyotes, the seawall, and controversial bike lanes, but there’s a much more sinister and dark history behind the crown jewel of Vancouver. The storytellers at Forbidden Vancouver know the history very well, and they’re inviting you to join them as they reveal the truth behind some notorious crime scenes, the secrets of Deadman’s Island, and other lesser-known Vancouver lore with the Dark Secrets of Stanley Park tour.

Stories, which include the Great Fire of 1886, a smallpox outbreak, and the murder of a gold prospector, are told through the personal accounts of fictional characters from the 1890s. Billed as a “roving, one-person play,” the Lost Souls of Gastown takes you out into the darkness as you’re led through winding cobblestone streets and forgotten alleyways.

When: Wednesday, Saturday and Sundays

Time: 10 am

Where: Tours start and end beside the whale fountain outside the entrance to the Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way.

Cost: $32 for adults and $29 for students and seniors, Purchase online

What: Celebrate the holidays and support your favourite BIPOC-owned local businesses at the same time A virtual pop-up market brought to you by BIPOC Foods Vancouver is bringing together amazing food, art, and wellness services from all over the community to one accessible place.

From now until November 5, you can browse what’s available for purchase from dozens of online vendors, including The Dumpling King, Wholesome Heart Foods, and so much more by clicking here. Then, between November 5 and 7, you can make your purchases online, and they will be ready for pick-up in early December.

When: Browse now, and purchase when the shop goes live on Friday, November 5 to Sunday, November 7 from 9 am to 6 pm daily

Where: Browse and purchase online. Pick up at Coho Coffee – 1370 E Georgia Street, Vancouver on Saturday, December 4 between 10 am and 3 pm

What: Sankofa: African Routes, Canadian Roots at Museum of Anthropology features works by contemporary artists from Lagos, Nigeria, and Vancouver, as well as objects in MOA’s permanent collection, to share stories, histories and projects of African and Black affirmation. A focus of the exhibition is to draw connections to historical contributions and the growing vitality of Vancouver’s Black Canadians.

When: November 4, 2021 to March 22, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm, closed on Monday (open until 9 pm on the last Thursday of the month)

Where: Museum of Anthropology – 6393 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: The Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival is happening at the Pipe Shop in North Vancouver on Saturday, November 6. The event offers attendees the opportunity to indulge at one of three tasting sessions and seminars.

When: November 6, 2021

Time: 11 am, 3 pm and 7 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Buy online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps wrap up the MLS regular season by taking on Seattle Sounders on November 7 at BC Place.

When: November 7, 2021

Time: 3 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The BC Ale Trail’ brand new itinerary is dubbed “North of the Fraser,” and is a curated trail that will take your tastebuds on a trip through 11 astonishing breweries across the Lower Mainland including New Westminster, Burnaby, Coquitlam, and Port Coquitlam. Explore these four communities more closely by sampling their unique craft beers, eating at their exuberant restaurants, and soaking up everything else that their cities set forth.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various, see the list of The BC Ale Trail: North of the Fraser online

What: Whistler’s popular food and beverage celebration, Cornucopia, kicks off on November 4 this year. The festival normally has a huge lineup of events that you don’t want to miss. Running all the way until November 28, this delicious shindig always offers attendees a stellar selection of tastings, dinners, and one-of-a-kind experiences.

When: November 4 to 28, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various, see the list of Whistler Cornucopia events online

What: Otherwise known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali is a time when families come together to pray, be thankful, and acknowledge the strength of good over evil. It’s a five-day celebration where folks decorate colourful rangolis, light up Diya’s (small candles), and of course, cook exquisite meals. However, no Diwali is complete without an impressive roster of decadent sweets and salty snacks to compliment the auspicious day’s vibrant celebrations.

With the main celebration coming up on November 4, what better way to bond with friends and family than by devouring some of the best Indian treats that Vancouver has to offer Here are three shops that have lovingly prepared tasty treats for you and your dear ones to enjoy together on this special occasion.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of Diwali Treats Online

What: North Shore Breweries will be hosting a variety of exciting events during Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week. Check out the unique collab brews, kitchen takeovers, theme food, games, and more. The week-long event also offers a number of prizes to be won.

When: November 4 to 13, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

What: Los Angeles pop trio LANY is embarking on a North American tour to promote their fourth album gg bb xx. Singer, songwriter, and online sensation, keshi, will be touring alongside the band, opening up each of LANY’s 31 US and Canada shows.

After hitting up Montreal and Toronto during the band’s October concert dates, the popular musical group will be playing Vancouver’s PNE Forum on Saturday, November 6.

When: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Time: Doors open at 6:30 pm, show starts at 8 pm

Where: PNE Forum, 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available via Ticketleader

What: Coho Coffee is hosting its first-ever Sunday Service pop-up brunch on November 7, featuring hearty and wholesome meals inspired by nostalgic Hawai’i-style, Chinese, and Taiwanese breakfast cuisine. The menu includes sought-after dishes carefully created by The Dumpling King’s Matthew Murtagh-Wu and Hanai Family Table’s Tess Bevernage and Thomas Robillard.

For drinks, guests will be able to order brunch cocktails made by Coho Coffee’s Sophie Salmon. The drink menu at the pop-up includes POG mimosas made with passionfruit, orange, and guava, as well as espresso martinis. There will also be House of Funk beer and a full coffee and tea bar menu.

When: November 7, 2021

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Coho Coffee – 1370 East Georgia Street, Vancouver