15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: May 26 to 28

The last weekend of May is upon us, so let’s make sure it doesn’t go to waste!

Plan your days with our checklist of 15 great events happening in Metro Vancouver from May 26 to 28. Hyack Festival, Luke Combs, and more.

What: BC’s largest family-oriented parade is presented by the Hyack Festival Association and features more than 120 colourful entries from throughout the province, Washington, and Oregon. There will also be plenty of free family activities, entertainment, and food trucks.

When: May 27, 2023

Time: Parade from 11 am to 1 pm. Festival from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Parade starts at 8th Avenue and 6th Street. The festival takes place at Queens Park in New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden presents a series of enchanting live concerts throughout the spring and summer. May is a celebration of Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, with guests invited to listen to Guzheng player Michelle Kwan and acclaimed violinist Royce Rich.

The event also features admission to the Garden, a specially curated menu from Aiyaohno Cafe and dessert by Milkyway Pastry, and the premiere of the A thousand scenes in one word installation.

When: May 26, 2023

Time: 5:30 to 10 pm

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden – 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $35 plus fees; purchase online

What: The record-breaking musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber tells the story of an extraordinary tribe of felines who gather for their annual ball to rejoice, dance, and sing while deciding which cat will be reborn.

Cats has been performed in over 30 countries and 15 languages around the world and is the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

When: May 23 to 28, 2023

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday), 2 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online starting Monday, February 13 at 10 am

What: Explore a full weekend brimming with plant-based opportunities, including options that range from food alternatives to lifestyle changes. The expo will also be featuring some of the leading voices in the plant-based movement from around the world as guest speakers, such as Erin Ireland, Lauren Toyota, and the Queer Brown Vegan Isaias Hernandez, among others.

Boasting over 200 plant-based, vegan, and sustainable exhibitors on display in 2022, this year will have even more speakers, brand-new food brands, local favourites, and more.

When: May 27 and 28, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Adult tickets are $20, youth and senior tickets are $15, and kids get in free. You can also add a second day for only $5.

What: Boca del Lupo presents VR Salon, two innovative and award-winning Virtual Reality and 360 immersive experiences at The Fishbowl on Granville Island. The Man Who Couldn’t Leave spotlights political dissidents imprisoned in Taiwan and is the winner of the Venice Immersive Best Experience Award at the Venice Biennale 2022.

Goliath is an animated VR experience about schizophrenia, gaming and connection and is narrated by Oscar-winning actress Tilda Swinton. Both works are part of Boca del Lupo’s LivePerformance360 series.

When: May 24 to 28, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: VR Salon at The Fishbowl, Granville Island – 100-1398 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15-$25; purchase online

What: One of Vancouver’s premier nightlife destinations is celebrating its first birthday this week, and it’s you’re invited to the shindig.

Mansion Nightclub at Paradox Hotel Vancouver is throwing a huge One-Year Anniversary Party on Thursday, May 25. Guests will want to arrive early to help get the party started because Mansion will be serving complimentary cocktails and canapés from 8 to 10 pm.

When: May 25, 2023

Time: 8 pm to 2 pm

Where: Mansion Nightclub — 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Admission: Sign up for the guest list online

What: Vancouver comedian K.C. Novak (SheDot Comedy Festival, The Gentlemen Hecklers) is recording a new stand-up special at The MOTN and invites all comedy lovers to enjoy a night of big laughs. The two-time Seattle International Comedy Competition comic and Vancouver Roast Battle Champion is also celebrating her birthday the same night, so now you definitely need to go.

When: May 28, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: The MOTN – 1826 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 plus fees, purchase online

What: Superstar Luke Combs has announced he will be stopping in the city in May as part of his 2023 world tour. Combs is a multi-platinum, award-winning artist from Asheville, North Carolina, and won the Entertainer of the Year award at the 2022 CMAs.

When: May 27, 2023

Time: 5:45 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Dress up in costumes and Regency-era attire and explore the 55 acres of VanDusen Botanical Garden before settling in for one of the two live performances happening at 12 and 4:30 pm. Picnic blankets and low chairs are welcome for the concert.

Low Strung, a classically trained cello group based at Yale University, will entertain guests with rock and pop hits from various artists, including Coldplay, the Eagles, Queen, and even Avril Lavigne.

When: May 27, 2023

Time: 12 and 4:30 pm (entry and seating will begin one hour before the start of each show through the west end of the parking lot)

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5151 Oak Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $29 for general admission and $25 for VBGA members, plus fees; purchase online

What: MultiplatformAI event is coming to the Vancouver Playhouse with talks from renowned AI leaders and concept artists who will share their experiences and opinions.

Guests can look forward to intense discussions about AI’s pros and cons, hear real-world case studies, and learn about the ethical dimensions of AI, its potential threats to humanity, and the laws that govern its use.

When: May 28, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse — 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $299 — Available here

What: Calling all Mariachi fans! The biggest name in the music genre is returning to Vancouver this spring, and it’ll have you dancing all night long.

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán was founded 126 years ago and is known as the most influential Mariachi Band in music history. Their music has been featured in more than 200 films, and at times, members have even shared the Mexican cinema screen.

When: May 28, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: A new art exhibit opening in East Vancouver this month is transporting visitors back to the decade of Tamagotchis and tearaway pants.

Felicia Fraser’s 90s Kid will be displayed at Slice of Life Gallery from May 25 to 30, with nearly two dozen original paintings and prints to discover. The entry corner will be a ‘90s kid bedroom corner installation filled with books, toys, furniture and a chance to battle your friends in a game of POGs.

When: May 25 to 30, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Slice of Life Gallery – 1636 Venables Street, Vancouver

Admission: By donation, suggested $5; purchase online

What: Vancouver FC takes on Winnipeg’s Valour FC in Canadian Premier League soccer action at Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre.

When: May 28, 2023

Time: 5 pm

Where: Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre – 7782 200 Street, Langley Township

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Sports fans, music lovers and architecture enthusiasts will want to get their ticket for a behind-the-scenes look at the home of the Vancouver Canucks and the Vancouver Warriors.

Tour stops of the state-of-the-art arena include the Game Presentation Box, the Press Box, and the Alumni Suite. Guests will also visit the Legends Locker Room, Golden Goal and Olympic Torch.

When: Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Time: 10:30 am, 12:15 pm, and 2 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: $15-$25, purchase online

What: May 28 just happens to be National Burger Day, and what better way to celebrate than enjoying a smash burger and playing some cornhole? Head to Container Brewing with your two-person team and enjoy some burgs from Between 2 Buns.

When: May 28, 2023

Time: 1 to 5 pm

Where: Container Brewing — 1216 Franklin Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $11.98 for a team entry; register online

What: Access Festival is an annual event that is run by and for disabled people. Everyone is invited to check out the art show, poetry night, community film screening, and variety of workshops during the festival. There will also be a parade to mark BC Access Day on June 3, starting at Emery Barnes Park.

When: May 27 to June 4, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free