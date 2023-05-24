BC's largest family-oriented parade is happening in New West this weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Summer is just around the corner, but festival season is in full swing. And a huge one is happening in Metro Vancouver this weekend.

The 52nd annual Hyack International Parade takes place in New Westminster on Saturday, May 27.

BC’s largest family-oriented parade is presented by the Hyack Festival Association and features more than 120 colourful entries from throughout the province, Washington, and Oregon. There will also be plenty of free family activities and entertainment.

The parade begins at 11 am at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 6th Street. It will then head down 6th Street before turning left onto Queens Avenue.

Paradegoers will then turn left onto 1st Street and wind their way into Queens Park for the highly-anticipated festival. Thousands of attendees are expected to attend and participate in inclusive, diverse, intergenerational, and multicultural activities.

Guests will enjoy live music, dine at the various food trucks, and check out the vendors and artisans on-site. The little ones can visit the Kids’ Zone get their face painted for free, play games and make crafts, too.

When: May 27, 2023

Time: Parade from 11 am to 1 pm. Festival from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Parade starts at 8th Avenue and 6th Street. Festival takes place at Queens Park in New Westminster

Cost: Free