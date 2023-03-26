20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: March 27 to April 2

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

All We Want Is More: The Tobias Wong Project Catalogue Launch

So long March and hello April!

From Red Hot Chili Peppers to an Easter Bunnyfest and more, here are 20 fantastic things to do from March 27 to April 2.

From Red Hot Chili Peppers to an Easter Bunnyfest and more, here are 20 fantastic things to do from March 27 to April 2.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Red Hot Chili Peppers’ latest tour supports the band’s two #1 studio albums released in 2022: Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. The former album contained the smash hit “Black Summer,” which recently received a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song.

The six-time Grammy winners are also celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2023.

When: March 29, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: David Spade was a cast member and writer on Saturday Night Live and starred in many memorable films such as Tommy Boy, Joe Dirt, and Grown Ups. The Just Shoot Me and Rules of Engagement star is bringing his Catch Me Inside stand-up tour to Vancouver for two shows this month.

When: March 30 and 31, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $52 plus fees, purchase online

What: Reel to Real is an annual youth film festival showcasing the best of international cinema to an audience of all ages. The 25th-anniversary lineup includes shorts and feature-length films, Canadian premieres, a youth filmmakers showcase, and more at Vancity Theatre and The Roundhouse Community Centre.

When: March 28 until April 6, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Vancity Theatre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver; The Roundhouse Community Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase Online

What: The Rabbitats Easter BunnyFest is a great way to visit with rabbits in real life and learn about the cotton-tailed cuties. The family-friendly event features a Meet & Treat, where you can watch the rabbits or join them in their enclosure to feed them treats from a cup. You can even get your face painted like your favourite bunny.

When: April 1, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Scottish Cultural Centre – 8886 Hudson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Minimum $6 donation at the door or purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season with an exciting match against CF Montreal this weekend at BC Place.

When: April 1, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Better bring your appetite because Tacofino has announced the return of their popular Brewery Dinner Series every month until April 2023. Tacofino chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack are collaborating with acclaimed local breweries on a curated five-course menu with accompanying beer (and cocktail) pairings.

The lineup of breweries taking part in the Dinner Series includes Yellow Dog Beverage Co. on Thursday, March 30, and Tofino Brewing Company on Thursday, April 27.

When: Last Thursday of each month until April 2023

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: All events take place at Tacofino Ocho — 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $60 per person, purchase online

What: The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival’s Food Truck Wars is a three-day event that pits some of Metro Vancouver’s best food trucks against each other for a battle of the best, with trophies in several categories up for grabs, including Best International and Best Between the Buns.

From Vancouver legend Hunky Bills’ perogies to Mom’s Grilled Cheese to Rocky Point Ice Cream, the event will be offering a little bit of everything for every kind of appetite and craving.

When: March 31 to April 2, 2023

Time, 4 pm to 9 pm (Friday), 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: KPU Langley Campus, 20901 Langley Bypass, Langley

Tickets: By donation

What: The last of the Red Hot Lovers by iconic playwright Neil Simon introduces the audience to a happily married, successful businessman and father of three going through a midlife crisis. Barney Cashman has realized that his entire life can be described by the word, “nice,” and that isn’t good enough anymore.

When: March 29 to April 1 (New Westminster)

Time: Various times

Where: Surrey Arts Centre – 13750 88 Avenue, Surrey; Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Cost: Various prices. Purchase tickets online

What: Three-time Juno winners July Talk are beloved by fans for their catchy alt-rock hits, including “Push + Pull,” “Picturing Love,” and “Beck + Call.” The Toronto-based band comes to the Commodore Ballroom for two shows on March 29 and 30.

When: March 29 and 30, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom, 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Canucks continue their NHL season this weekend with games against the Calgary Flames on March 31 and LA Kings on April 2.

When: March 31 and April 2, 2023

Time: 7 pm (Friday), 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Pi Theatre presents Black & Rural, the story of a lone Black country woman struggling to resist the monolith of what matters to Black lives. Shayna Jones weaves a story of vulnerability, quiet triumph, and striking humanity from dozens of real-life interviews with Black people from Canada’scountryside.

When: March 31 to April 15, 2023

Time: 8 pm (plus 2 pm on Saturdays)

Where: Pacific Theatre – 1440 West 12th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $37.50, purchase tickets online

What: Filipino Restaurant Month in Canada is an event that promotes and supports the many establishments in the country serving Filipino cuisine, in addition to highlighting the skills of Filipino chefs and their use of culturally specific ingredients.

From April 1 to 30, nine different Filipino restaurants in Vancouver and surrounding areas will be offering special menu offerings for diners to discover. From fast food-style eats at Shameless Buns to traditional Sisig at Pampanga’s Cuisine, Vancouver’s restaurants have a lot to offer when it comes to food from the Philippines.

When: April 1 to 30, 2023

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Metro Vancouver. See the list online.

What: The Big Picnic is an annual event held at David Lam Park that honours the park’s namesake and his donation of the 100 Akebono cherry trees that grow there.

Everyone is welcome to this communal picnic, and organizers invite participants to bring their own blankets, chairs, baskets, and food to enjoy under the magical canopy of blossoms.

When: April 1, 2023

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: David Lam Park, 1300 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

What: Vancouver Maritime Museum, Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve, National Marine Conservation Reserve and Haida Heritage Site have partnered for an exhibition that uncovered the mysteries of beaked whales. Mysteries of the Deep: A Whale of a Tale also explores our oceans, their unique and complex ecosystems, and why the health of our waters is important to our own.

When: Tuesdays to Sundays until February 4, 2024, plus stat holidays (except for Christmas)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Maritime Museum – 1905 Ogden Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Adults: $15; students and youth ages 6 to 18: $12.50, seniors: $11; children 5 and under: Free

What: Bite of Burnaby is a month-long event that aims to support the city’s diverse dining establishments by offering special, affordably priced menus at participating restaurants.

From now until March 31, the restaurants included in the festival will offer set menus ranging from $10 to $60.

When: Now until March 31, 2023

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Burnaby. See the list online.

What: Spring is in full bloom, and you can soon find yourself surrounded by tens of thousands of spectacular flowers just a short road trip from Vancouver.

Tulip Town in Mount Vernon will open its fields to eager visitors from April 1 to 30.

The annual event has welcomed hundreds of thousands of people from around the world for nearly 40 years. And this year’s Tulip Town promises to be even more magical than ever.

When: April 1 to 30, 2023

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Friday), 9 am to 7 pm (Saturdays and Sundays)

Where: Tulip Town — 15002 Bradshaw Road, Mount Vernon

Tickets: Ages 12+, $15 online and $17 at gate; senior and military, $13 online and $15 at gate; ages 6 to 11, $7 online and $10 at gate. Children 5 and under and pet dogs are free. Purchase online.

What: SalsaTeka and DJ MiXXX host a weekly Rumba Saturdays event at the Tiki Bar at Waldorf Hotel, where guests can dance Caliente Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, Cumbia and Reggaeton. Everyone is welcome to take to the floor while listening to all their favourite classic Latin songs.

When: Every Saturday

Time: 9 pm to 2 am

Where: Tiki Bar at Waldorf Hotel – 1489 East Hastings, Vancouver

Cost: $15 plus fees, purchase online

This farmers’ market began back in 1995 and became the cornerstone of the Vancouver Farmers’ Market collective of markets. One of the most popular of the markets, Trout Lake has food trucks on-site and a variety of vendors selling fresh local produce, locally made goods, and all things food.

When: Every Saturday From April 1 until October 28, 2023

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Lakewood Drive and East 13th Avenue, Vancouver

What: Maan Farms in Abbotsford is gearing up for a busy spring season, including a ’90s-themed boozy adult Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 1.

The egg-citing adults-only event begins with a Hoppy Hour, where guests will enjoy wine or beer while dining on tasty dishes from Mama Maan’s Kitchen. There will also be a yummy Easter Cocktail available for purchase.

When: April 1, 2023

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: From $79, purchase online

What: The musical Pretty Woman is coming to Vancouver from March 29 to April 2 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, Pretty Woman is brought to life by an acclaimed creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Pretty Woman: The Musical features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by the beloved film’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton.

When: March 29 to April 2, 2023

Time: 8 pm (Wednesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Thursday, Saturday and Sunday), and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online