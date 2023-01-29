20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: January 30 to February 5

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Welcome to February, everyone!

Get the new month started off the right way with our rundown of 20 fun things to do around Metro Vancouver from January 30 to February 5! Ocean Festival, Beyond Van Gogh, La Poutine Week, and more!

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Some of Canada’s biggest musicians are coming to Vancouver this week for a free festival celebrating the ocean, and you can see them perform live at Jack Poole Plaza.

The Fifth International Marine Protected Areas Congress (IMPAC5) is hosting the first Ocean Festival on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. The family-friendly outdoor event features hands-on activities, storytelling and concerts on the main stage, and more.

When: February 3 and 4, 2023

Time: 3 to 8 pm (Friday), 12 to 8 pm (Saturday)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Improv Centre on Granville Island kicks off its Valentine’s celebration with Single, Not Single. Whether you’re flying solo, in a dynamic duo, throupled or none of the above, you’ll enjoy the comedians’ exploration of the ups and downs of relationships and singlehood.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from February 3 to 25, 2023

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 to $32, purchase online

What: Songs of Freedom, a celebration of Black music and culture at Christ Church Cathedral. The 11th annual concert in honour of Black History Month features special guests Louise Rose and Khari Wendell McClelland and hosts Marcus Mosely and the Marcus Mosely Ensemble.

When: February 4, 2023

Time: 7:30 to 10 pm

Where: Christ Church Cathedral – 690 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: $42 plus GST and Fees. Purchase online

What: Love Story: Taylor Swift Party is taking over the Rickshaw Theatre on Saturday, February 4.

You can now “Shake It Off” to Swift’s greatest hits, thanks to UP Dance Party Co. which has organized similar shindigs across the country.

When: February 4, 2023

Time: Doors at 10 pm

Where: Rickshaw Theatre – 254 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $18 general admission, purchase online

What: It’s one of the largest free light displays in Metro Vancouver and features more than 100,000 twinkling lights. And once again, Lights at Lafarge will illuminate Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam as part of a magical display until January 31.

When: Now until January 31, 2023

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: Smut Slam, the adult-only storytelling open mic, was created by award-winning playwright, performer, sex activist, and educator Cameryn Moore. Consenting Slammers sign up at the event to tell a five-minute dirty story, based on real life. Celebrity judges will award the top three Slammers with a sack of sexy swag. The event is an open and inclusive event.

When: January 31, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: LanaLou’s Restaurant — 362 Powell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $13.75, purchase online

What: Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a sensory extravaganza that will feature over 300 of the post-Impressionist artist’s finest works projected onto tall walls and expansive floors, including iconic works such as Starry Night and Sunflowers.

When: February 1 to March 5, 2023

Time: Sunday to Thursday, 10 am to 8 pm; Friday and Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm

Where: Agriplex at Cloverdale Fairgrounds — 17798 62nd Avenue, Surrey, BC

Tickets: Starting at $31.99 for adults, $23.99 for children ages 5 to 15, plus ticketing fees. Purchase online

What: Jazz Impresario Cory Weeds and Tim Reinert of Infidels Jazz team up to present a weekend-long celebration of emerging artists at the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts. Featuring acts such as alto saxophonist Jesse Davis with The Spike Wilner Trio, pianist Miki Yamanaka, and Lezlie Harrison and her group.

When: February 4 and 5, 2023

Time: All Day

Where: Shadbolt Centre for the Arts – 6450 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby

Tickets: $45-$60, plus weekend pass available. Purchase online

What: Until February 15, gigantic lanterns designed by Coast Salish artist Ovila Mailhot, Plains Cree artist George Littlechild, Walis Labai of Seediq and Arucanglj Rusagelet of Paiwan will be set up and illuminated at the Jack Poole Plaza, using the mountains and water as a backdrop.

When: Now until February 15, 2023

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Rockband Karaoke is a free event presented by Bonus Stage that features a massive 1,400-song catalogue to choose from.

Singers and gamers of all skill levels are welcome to dive into the Rockband catalogue full of hits from the 1960s to 2010s. Genres include Classic Rock, Metal, Hip Hop, Reggae, Country, Pop and more.

When: February 4, 2023

Time: Pre-registration at 5:45 pm, event from 6 to 9:30 pm

Where: The Rec Room at The Amazing Brentwood – 1920 Willingdon Avenue #Unit 2106, Burnaby

Admission: Free, register online

What: Powell Street Festival Society is hosting the new Setsubun festival at Oppenheimer Park on Sunday, February 5. The free event will feature live performances, a community meal, and more.

The new outdoor festival takes place from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm and is highlighted by ceremonial Taiko drumming and a Sacred Fire in collaboration with elder Veronica. Attendees will also enjoy a Paueru Mashup lesson and community dance led by Vancouver-based Company 605,

When: February 5, 2023

Time: 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

Where: Oppenheimer Park – 400 Powell Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Vancouver Warriors take on the Saskatchewan Rush in NLL action at Rogers Arena.

When: February 4, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Love Lights is back at Capilano Suspension Bridge from February 3 to 26, with Valentine’s-themed lights transforming the park. Bring your loved ones to enjoy the glow of the suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure, and the Cliffwalk’s Arc de Lumina, plus special activities for romantics of all ages.

On weekends throughout February, guests can visit with the Raptors Ridge Birds of Prey and enjoy live music in the park. You can even enter for a chance to win a two-night stay at Cathedral Mountain Lodge in the Canadian Rockies.

When: February 3 to 26, 2023

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: On January 30, Fresh Ideas Start Here (FISH) and Top Chef Canada runner-up Deseree Lo are launching a Congee Bar pop-up at Chinatown BBQ. Congee flavours will be available with fish or mushroom stock base alongside some afternoon snacks as well.

Attendees can expect varieties including The OLGee (halibut, ling cod, salted wild salmon, octopus, shrimp), The BOUGeeAF (lobster tail, Hokkaido scallops, mussels, clams, octopus, uni, ikura), and The FUNGee (Matsutake stock, locally foraged mushrooms, ginger, garlic, scallions).

When: January 30, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Chinatown BBQ — 130 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Make a reservation here

What: VIFF Centre presents a month of movies shining a spotlight on Black film, Black film artists, Black thinkers, and activists.

This year’s Black History Month programming includes two series: Icons, which celebrates the accomplishments of American movie stars like Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, and Chadwick Boseman, and Dispatches, which focuses on documentaries, ideas, and social justice.

When: Various dates from February 1 to 28, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 for students and accessible pricing, $13 for seniors, and $15 for adults. 3-pack of tickets available for $27-$30. Purchase online

What: Taboo Productions’ The Everything To Do With Sex Show is returning to Vancouver from February 3 to 5 for a weekend full of steamy shows, informative seminars, and vendors ready to help you take your loving to the next level.

This year’s entertainment includes world-famous penis painter Brent Ray Fraser, premier gender illusionist Symone, the Miss BumBum North America Contest, and acclaimed heels dance troupe Luminesque Dance.

When: February 3 to 5, 2023

Time: 5 pm to midnight (Friday), 1 pm to midnight (Saturday), 12 to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East Building – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30, purchase online

What: The Foodie Virtual Market, hosted by Got Craft Market, will highlight dozens of local food and drink vendors for a special Valentine’s Day edition.

Taking place from Thursday, February 2 to Sunday, February 5, the Foodie Virtual Market will give attendees a chance to shop from vendors selling everything from baked goods to frozen foods to essential pantry items, all through an online portal.

When: February 2 to 5, 2023

Time: 24/7

Where: Online

What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. There are a variety of exhibitions currently on display, including Guud san glans Robert Davidson: A Line That Bends But Does Not Break, Jin-Me Yoon’s About Time, and a SPOTLIGHT feature on Heiltsuk artist KC Hall.

Vancouver Art Gallery offers admission by a minimum $5 donation every Tuesday evening from 5 pm to 8 pm. Any support you can provide the gallery is helpful towards its operations. Admission is also free for children and youth up to 18 years old, as well as gallery members and caregivers of persons with disabilities.

When: Every Tuesday evening

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation, minimum $5. Admission is also free for children and youth up to 18 years old, as well as gallery members and caregivers of persons with disabilities.

What: Teen Angst is a comedic reading series where brave performers share the most embarrassing parts of their teenage notebooks for the audience’s entertainment.

The lineup of performers includes comedians, actors, filmmakers, and people who may have never been on stage before. They include Em Cooper, Maria J Cruz, Meghan Heffern, Ana Pacheco, Julia Neindorf, Molly Mastel, Dave Matte, and Rebecca Renton.

When: February 2, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20, purchase online

What: The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more will take place in cities across Canada from February 1 to 14. Poutine fans can head to the restaurants to try each dish, or order delivery through DoorDash.

Participants can also head to the La Poutine Week website to vote for their favourite creation, helping promote local restaurants and sharing their cheesy experiences with others.

When: February 1 to 14, 2023

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.