20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: January 2 to 8

It’s officially 2023 and we’re ready to get the new year started with some fun!

From Vancouver Canucks to Bowie Ball and Chris Redd, here are 20 fantastic events happening around Vancouver from January 2 to 8. Enjoy!

What: Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience was developed in partnership with the National Geographic Society and opens on the 100th anniversary of one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of all time: the discovery of the boy king’s tomb in 1922.

Drawing from National Geographic Society archives, Beyond King Tut combines cinematic storytelling and immersive projections by Montreal-based Normal Studio for a one-of-a-kind journey through ancient and modern Egypt. Guests will meet Ancient Egyptian gods like Ra and Anubis before descending into King Tut’s burial chamber and joining his quest for immortality.

When: Now until January 14, 2023

Time: Various time slots from 10 am to 8 pm from Sunday to Thursday (final entry 7 pm), and 10 am to 9 pm on Friday and Saturday (final entry 8 pm)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – 999 Canada Place

Tickets: Available online

What: The Improv Centre performers are celebrating new beginnings and the start of the new year by bringing to life the audience real-life regrets and resolutions in this interactive comedy show.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from January 6 to 24, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase Online

What: The Canucks continue their NHL season in January with two home games this week, including against the New York Islanders on January 3 and Colorado Avalanche on January 5.

When: January 3 and 5, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: While skiing and snowboarding typically get all of the attention when it comes to sliding on snow, people often forget about snow tubing, a less expensive and more accessible activity for kids and adults looking for a shot of adrenaline up on the alpine.

Head over to these tube parks for a taste of life in the fast lane.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various mountains near Vancouver. See the list online.

What: VIFF’s Best of 2022 is your opportunity to catch up on some of the most acclaimed and popular films released in the past 12 months. The film series includes the hit Everything Everywhere All at Once, Cannes-winning Triangle of Sadness, South Korean noir romance Decision to Leave, the powerful RRR, and more.

When: December 26, 2022, to January 5, 2023

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 for students and accessible pricing, $13 for seniors, and $15 for adults. Three-pack of tickets available for $27-$30. Purchase online

What: Occasionally considered part of both Kensington-Cedar Cottage and Mount Pleasant, to locals, Vancouver’s Fraserhood remains its own neighbourhood – especially when it comes to its bustling food scene.

Here, you’ll find both Michelin-recommended and long-time family-owned restaurants, Filipino restaurants and Vietnamese joints, and we love that about it.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Fraserhood. See the list online.

What: The Dead South is an acclaimed four-piece string band from Regina, Saskatchewan. The two-time Juno Award winners for Traditional Roots Album of the Year are playing two shows on their Served Cold tour at the Commodore Ballroom in January.

When: January 5 and 6, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: The world premiere of Instantaneous Blue by Aaron Craven tells the story of Edward and Sara on their journey of welcoming their first child into life while shepherding Edward’s declining parents out of it. The play is also a celebration of Mitch and Murray Productions’s ten-year anniversary.

When: January 6 to 22, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Waterfront Theatre – 1412 Cartwright St, Vancouver,

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Harrison Hot Springs will be overflowing with Christmas spirit this season, thanks to the return of its annual holiday lights festival.

Visitors will enjoy magical holiday displays that transform the Harrison lakefront into an enchanting world of lights celebrating the local wildlife as well as the elusive Sasquatch.

When: Now until January 8, 2023

Time: Dusk to 11 pm

Where: Harrison Hot Springs

Admission: Free

What: An annual celebration of the music, art, theatre, fashion, and philosophy of David Bowie featuring performances by The Bat Beats, Rebel Valentine, Ophelia Falling and more. The event is also a fundraiser for the BC Cancer Foundation.

When: January 7, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: Rickshaw Theatre – 254 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online

What: Cabbage Roll Comedy at The Polish Friendship “Zgoda” Society features a rotating cast of Vancouver’s funniest comedians. January’s showcase includes headliner Simon King, Amber Harper-Young, Alistair Ogden, Cory Lupovici, Julie Kim, and Rory Dunn. Hosted by Rachel Schaefer.

When: January 7, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Polish Friendship “Zgoda” Society – 4015 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $15, purchase online

What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until March 25, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 E 30th Ave and Ontario St, Vancouver

What: Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, comedian, and rapper Chris Redd comes to New Westminster to perform at Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy. Redd is a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live and also stars in Peacock’s Bust Down. He also has an hour-long special in the works for HBO Max.

When: January 6 and 7, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:45 pm (Friday), 7 pm and 9:30 pm (Saturday)

Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks are back on the ice in January with two home games against the Henderson Silver Knights this week.

When: January 6 and 7, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: H Tasting Lounge’s enchanting winter patio, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver. Winterlust offers an opportunity to chill out in the magical snow globes and soak in the winter vibes as well as enjoy festive cocktails.

Folks can look forward to enjoying heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling.

When: Now through March 2023

Time: Various times

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Online

What: The City of White Rock’s Bright Walk event at Memorial Park on Marine drive is happening every night until January 8, 2023. Warm up with free hot chocolate, listen to the live entertainment, and check out the beautiful light displays.

You’ll find a ton of illuminated installations including a sparkling Instagram-worthy light tunnel, a 20-foot Christmas tree, plenty of neon snowflakes and festive decor, plus a lit picture frame for photos.

When: Now until January 8, 2023

Time: Lights are on all day on weekends, and from 3 pm to 8 am on weekdays

Where: White Rock Waterfront

Cost: Free

What: Enjoy some quality time with the family at this quaint farm, which is home to a plethora of adorable animals, including sheep and donkeys. There are approximately 200 domestic farm animals and birds to meet at Maplewood Farm, plus you can bring your own fresh fruits and veggies to feed the bunnies. It’s a great kid-friendly activity that is open year-round rain or shine.

When: Daily through October. Closed on Mondays from November through February. Also closed on Christmas Day.

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Address: 405 Seymour River Place, North Vancouver

Cost: $5.30-$9, reservation required. Purchase online

What: Underneath The Harlem Moon is a “Smokey Soul-era Harlem cabaret” curated and produced by Krystle Dos Santos. Each month features a variety of spoken word and vocal guests backed by the Harlem Moon band.

When: January 3, 2023

Time: 9 pm

Where: Guilt & Co. – 1 Alexander Street, Vancouver (Downstairs)

Admission: Pay what you can

What: Le Petit Chef is a concept that was “born” in Marseille, France, in 2015 and has since been featured at restaurants and venues around the world. According to the website, the immersive culinary experience uses “cutting-edge 3D mapping technology,” which plays out like a virtual show right on the table in front of diners.

That visual story then translates to the actual food, of course, as exact replicas of the 3D dish are brought out for diners to enjoy. The Le Petit Chef experience is officially coming to Vancouver for the first time, with tickets available at Paradox Hotel Vancouver.

When: Through January 2023

Where: Paradox Hotel Vancouver — 1161 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: A tale as old as time is being turned into a new immersive cocktail adventure at the Vancouver Alpen Club: Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience.

Explore Beast’s castle and meet his servants who have become household objects, then witness as he swaps Maurice as a prisoner for Belle. Can you solve the riddles and challenges to lift the curse that has been placed upon Beast and his servants so that everyone can live happily ever after?

Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to create your own delicious bespoke-themed cocktails in this escape room, theatre show, and adventure all blended into one.

When: Now until January 29, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online