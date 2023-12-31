20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: January 1 to 7

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s officially 2024 and we’re ready to get the new year started with some fun! From Vancouver Canucks to Jerry Seinfeld, WWE Smackdown, and more, here are 20 fantastic events happening around Vancouver from January 1 to 7. Enjoy!

What: Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Vancouver this winter with his newest stand-up routine and local fans will have four chances to see him live at the historic Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Seinfeld’s big break came with his appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. He is also beloved for his sitcom Seinfeld, co-created with Larry David, which won him legions of fans and awards at the Emmys, the Golden Globes, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Brooklyn-born star has written three best-selling books, has several Netflix specials, and continues to serve up laughs with his popular series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

When: January 5 and 6, 2024

Time: 7 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: The Pleasantside Community Association in Port Moody hosts the annual Penguin Plunge fundraiser at Rocky Point Park Pier.

Registration starts at 11:30 am with the cost of $5 per person or $10 for a family of four (cash only). The polar bear swim takes place at 1 pm and there will be sweet treats, hot chocolate, and coffee for sale on site.

When: January 1, 2024

Time: 1 pm

Where: Rocky Point Park Pier — 2800 Murray Street, Port Moody

Cost: $5 per person or $10 for a family of four (cash only)