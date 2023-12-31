20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: January 1 to 7
From Vancouver Canucks to Jerry Seinfeld, WWE Smackdown, and more, here are 20 fantastic events happening around Vancouver from January 1 to 7. Enjoy!
Jerry Seinfeld
What: Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Vancouver this winter with his newest stand-up routine and local fans will have four chances to see him live at the historic Queen Elizabeth Theatre.
Seinfeld’s big break came with his appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. He is also beloved for his sitcom Seinfeld, co-created with Larry David, which won him legions of fans and awards at the Emmys, the Golden Globes, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The Brooklyn-born star has written three best-selling books, has several Netflix specials, and continues to serve up laughs with his popular series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.
When: January 5 and 6, 2024
Time: 7 pm and 9:30 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online
Penguin Plunge in Port Moody
What: The Pleasantside Community Association in Port Moody hosts the annual Penguin Plunge fundraiser at Rocky Point Park Pier.
Registration starts at 11:30 am with the cost of $5 per person or $10 for a family of four (cash only). The polar bear swim takes place at 1 pm and there will be sweet treats, hot chocolate, and coffee for sale on site.
When: January 1, 2024
Time: 1 pm
Where: Rocky Point Park Pier — 2800 Murray Street, Port Moody
Cost: $5 per person or $10 for a family of four (cash only)
St. Paul’s Hospital Lights of Hope
What: The holidays in Vancouver just wouldn’t be as bright without the Lights of Hope.
St. Paul’s Foundation’s massive light display outside of St. Paul’s Hospital has been an annual Christmastime tradition and fundraising campaign since 1998. More than 100,000 lights and hundreds of shining stars recognizing the support of generous donors will shine until the new year.
When: Lights will be on display until January 5, 2024
Time: Nightly throughout the holiday season
Where: St. Paul’s Hospital – 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Heritage Christmas at Burnaby Village Museum
What: Heritage Christmas and the Burnaby Village Museum are truly where history comes alive. Enjoy the magical atmosphere of festive lights and traditional decorations in this 1920s-era village.
There will also be seasonal entertainment, demonstrations and activities, and delicious food served up at Heritage Christmas. Keep an eye out for the historic street car on your way to the old-timey ice cream parlour.
When: Now until January 5, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Burnaby Village Museum — 6501 Deer Lake Avenue
Admission: Free, Carousel rides $2.52 plus tax
East Van Panto: Beauty and the Beast
What: East Van Panto’s Beauty and the Beast introduces audiences to bright and business-minded Belle, who becomes imprisoned in an enchanted specialty grocery store run by a stuck-in-his-ways Beast. She must use her smarts with the help of her new friends Miso Potts, little Tofu, and their Bento Buds to change Beast’s perspective and break the curse before time runs out.
When: Now until January 7, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: In-person at York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver plus online on-demand
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Robson Square Ice Rink
What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink is open for the new skating season, and all ages are invited to hit the ice.
Located under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip. There will also be live entertainment for the 12 days leading up to Christmas, including live DJs, jazz bands, and more.
When: Open daily until February 29, 2024
Time: 9 am to 9 pm (11 am to 5 pm on Christmas Day)
Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver; beneath Robson Street and Howe Street
Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your skates. Skate rentals are also available for a fee
Vancouver Canucks vs Ottawa Senators
What: Vancouver Canucks begin the new year at Rogers Arena with a matchup against the Ottawa Senators on January 2.
When: January 2, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
James Cameron – Challenging The Deep
What: “James Cameron – Challenging The Deep” at Science World invites guests to discover the three-time Oscar winner’s extensive career as a deep-sea explorer as well as his extraordinary expeditions.
The epic exhibit will bring visitors to the depths of Earth’s oceans through the lens of the Avatar director’s underwater cameras and his other technological innovations.
When: Now until January 1, 2024
Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Available online
Winterlust
What: Winterlust is one of the best winter-themed dining experiences in the city. Five private domes get decked out in seasonal decor, each with its own temperature control, music controls (that’s right, you can choose your own music), and even a snow machine outside if the Vancouver weather doesn’t give us the perfect winter wonderland.
There is also a menu full of delicious foods and drinks. Winterlust is offered annually on the patio at H Tasting Lounge in the Westin Bayshore Hotel.
When: Now through February
Time: Various times
Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver
Reservations: Book online
Vancouver Polar Bear Swim 2024
What: Start off 2024 the right way by plunging into the Pacific Ocean to ring in the New Year.
The 104th Vancouver Polar Bear Swim is officially returning to English Bay on Monday, January 1. Brave swimmers will be able to dip into the frigid waters with thousands of other thrill-seekers or cheer them on from the shore.
When: January 1, 2024
Time: Noon to 4 pm; official swim at 2:30 pm
Where: English Bay Beach – Beach Avenue between Gilford Street and Bidwell Street
Cost: Free. Participants are encouraged to register online.
FlyOver Canada – Soar With Santa
What: Keep the magic of the season going with FlyOver Canada’s Soar With Santa. Fly across Canada and up to the North Pole in this festive flight until January 7, 2024.
Afterwards, drop by the Flying Whale Waterfront Café for seasonal treats like Christmas Cake Pops, Peppermint Mocha, Gingerbread Cookies, and more.
When: Now until January 7, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.
New Year’s Calligraphy
What: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre invites guests to begin 2024 with a free drop-in calligraphy activity. Write Japanese characters on washi with brush & ink, including auspicious words for the new year or your own aspirations for the coming months. Materials, examples, and guidance will be provided.
You can also learn how to play Shogi, a popular mind sport from Japan. There will be live instruction, games, and tournaments running throughout the afternoon.
When: January 6, 2024
Time: 11 am to 3 pm
Where: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre – 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby
Cost: Free
WWE Friday Night SmackDown at Rogers Arena
What: WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown is returning to Vancouver for the first time since 2020, and it’s got everybody saying “YEAH!”
One of the professional wrestling and entertainment behemoth’s marquee shows will be held at Rogers Arena on Friday, January 5. The televised WWE event is also the first time since 2022 that the company has been in Vancouver.
When: January 5, 2024
Time: 4:45 pm
Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
New Year, New Me at The Improv Centre
What: The Improv Centre performers are celebrating new beginnings and the start of the new year by bringing to life the audience real-life regrets and resolutions in this interactive comedy show.
When: Every Friday and Saturday from January 5 to 20, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase Online
Delta Polar Bear Swim
What: The City of Delta invites you to dive into the Polar Bear Swim at Centennial Beach at Boundary Bay Regional Park.
The fun begins at 11:45 am, with participants registering at noon, and swimming at 1 pm. There will also be fire pits with marshmallow roasting, games and activities, and prizes and awards to be won.
When: January 1, 2024
Time: Registration at noon, swim at 1 pm
Where: Centennial Beach at Boundary Bay Regional Park — 570 Boundary Bay Road, Delta
Cost: Free
Holiday Splash at the Vancouver Aquarium
What: Make new seasonal memories with Holiday Splash at the Vancouver Aquarium. Guests can check out the Jelly Snow Globe, treat themselves to The Polar Express 4D Experience, and discover 65,000 species including the aquarium’s rescued marine mammals.
When: Now until January 7, 2024
Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm
Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver
Admission: Various prices, purchase online
Vancouver Giants vs Calgary Hitmen
What: The Giants take on the Calgary Hitmen at Langley Events Centre for their first WHL game of the new year on January 3.
When: January 3, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley
Cost: Various, purchase online
Polar Bear Dips in Squamish
What: Two polar bear dips are happening in Squamish to start off the new year.
Swim Wild Squamish is hosting a family-friendly cold-water dip in the Mamquam Blind Channel at 10 am. Participants are asked to meet at the beach just east of the intersection of Main Street and Loggers Lane at 9:45 am, with the swim happening by 10 am.
There is a second Polar Bear Dip at Porteau Cove Provincial Park at noon.
When: January 1, 2024
Time: 10 am (Mamquam Blind Channel), noon (Porteau Cove Provincial Park)
Where: Mamquam Blind Channel in Downtown Squamish; Porteau Cove Provincial Park
Cost: Free
VanDusen Festival of Lights
What: Treat yourself to a walk in a winter wonderland at one of Vancouver’s largest holiday light displays.
Discover over one million lights across 15 acres at VanDusen Festival of Lights, with new displays and returning favourites for all ages to enjoy.
When: Now until January 7, 2024
Time: 4 pm to 10 pm (last entry time 8:30 to 9 pm)
Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver
Admission: $11-$24, free for children four years and under (must reserve a ticket). Purchase online
Forbidden Vancouver’s Holiday History and Hot Chocolate Tour
What: Get festive and forbidden this season with the new Holiday History and Hot Chocolate Tour. Acclaimed guided walking tours company Forbidden Vancouver invites you to step inside downtown’s iconic buildings and discover stories of intrigue, jealousy, and murder.
Guests will also enjoy beautiful holiday displays in some of Vancouver’s finest hotel lobbies, get a private viewing inside the Marine Building, and stay warm with a delicious hot chocolate at the award-winning Mink Chocolates.
When: January 2 to 7, 2024
Time: 11 am and 2 pm
Where: Starts at the corner of Robson Street and Granville Street
Cost: $45-$49. Purchase online