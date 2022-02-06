15 things to do in Vancouver this week: February 7 to 13

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

February is just rolling along, and this brand new week is packed full of fun events to check out in Vancouver!

From VMF Winter Arts to La Poutine Week, a Moulin Rouge pop-up experience and more, here are 15 things to keep you busy from February 7 to 13.

What: From February 11 to 27, the second annual VMF Winter Arts is transforming public spaces across downtown Vancouver into interactive, open-air galleries featuring augmented reality (AR) art and lights.

VMF Winter Arts 2022 is a free, all-ages outdoor festival that features interactive AR art and light installations at eight locations across the city. Download the free VMF App to find all the installations, including Canada Place, Bentall Centre, Park Place, Vancouver Art Gallery, Vancouver Public Library, Yaletown, BC Place, and Science World.

When: February 11 to 27, 2022

Where: Public spaces across Vancouver’s core, Yaletown, and False Creek

Cost: Free

What: The Canucks continue their February with a trio of home games at Rogers Arena this week. Matchups include Arizona Coyotes on February 8, New York Islanders on February 9, and Toronto Maple Leafs on February 12.

When: February 8, 9 and 12, 2022

Time: 7 pm (Tuesday), 7:30 pm (Wednesday), 4 pm (Saturday)

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

LunarFest – West End Wishes What: Taiwanese-born visual artist Lady Hao Hao has created Fulfilled, Fortune, and Good (滿 福 好), an installation located at Cardero and Robson throughout the Lunar New Year season. The installation is in the form of chunlian, the custom where people place spring couplets and the characters for luck and fortune on doors to welcome a prosperous new year. When: Now until February 15, 2022

Where: Cardero Street and Robson Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free Moulin Rouge, A Valentine’s Experience What: Dress up in your finest outfits and invite your loved ones to a unique, immersive dining and cocktails event. Gastown’s historic Millennium Building will be transformed into the iconic Paris cabaret for the one-of-a-kind art and dining experience. Guests will be treated to a five-course dinner curated by Oui Chef YVR. There will be Moulin Rouge-inspired cocktails made by the expert mixologists at Cocktail Connoisseur. You can even enjoy a glass from the Moulin Rouge-themed wine list, all while taking in a live choreographed theatrical rendition of the classic Baz Luhrmann film. When: February 12, 2022

Time: 5 and 8 pm

Where: Millennium Building – 369 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Price: Starting at $161.42 per person, including fees; purchase online Fall in love with these dreamy local Valentine’s treats What: It’s officially the season of love, and that means there are some stellar treats up for grabs, ones we think you’ll fall head over heels for. No matter who you’re hoping to impress this Valentine’s Day, these lovely bites are enough to make your sweetheart melt. Treat yourself or someone you love. Here are the best Valentine’s Day treats in Vancouver to try in February. When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: VIFF Centre presents a month of movies shining a spotlight on Black stories from a range of Black voices from around the world, as well as the richness of nuanced and empowered Black filmmaking. Highlights include Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America, Music. Money. Madness – Jimi Hendrix: Experience Live in Maui, and The Sleeping Negro. VIFF is also hosting an online talk with the key creatives behind the CBC and BET+ original series, The Porter.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour St, Vancouver

Tickets: various, purchase online

What: United Players of Vancouver presents Haven by Mishka Lavigne, as translated by Neil Blackadder. The play won the 2019 Governor-General’s award for French drama and is being produced for the first time in English.

When: Now until February 13, 2022

Time: 8 pm (Thursday to Saturday), 2 pm (Sunday)

Where: Jericho Arts Centre — 1675 Discovery St, Vancouver, and online

Tickets: Online

What: Acclaimed Chinese fashion designer Guo Pei is bringing a curated exhibition of her iconic looks — including her “East Palace” collection and the memorable “Yellow Queen” gown worn by Rihanna at the Met Gala — to Fairmont Pacific Rim until February 13.

The exhibition is a presentation of Oakridge Park, in partnership with Pei, The Asian Couture Federation and Vancouver Art Gallery, and is being held to celebrate Lunar New Year and the Year of the Tiger.

When: Now until February 13, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Admission: Free

Vallea Lumina What: Vallea Lumina is an enchanting outdoor experience that is just a 10-minute drive from Whistler Village. Immerse yourself in a natural landscape that’s been transformed with lights, sounds, videos, and art as you wander through the woods on your journey. The 1.5 km undulating trail can take visitors between 50 to 80 minutes to explore. You can get your tickets online in advance. For the winter season, the first showtimes of the night will happen at 6 pm. During the holiday season, shows will begin at 5 pm. When: Now until April 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Cougar Mountain Basecamp, Whistler

Tickets: Online, $29.99 Honouring Black History Month: Inclusive Leadership in Action What: Greater Vancouver Board of Trade presents a moderated discussion with BC Lions alum and anti-racism speaker Sean Millington and panellists. The goal of the event is to help business leaders understand the impact of bias and systemic racism in Black and other racialized communities. When: February 8, 2022

Time: 12 to 1:30 pm

Where: Online

Cost: Free for members, $30 plus GST for non-members. Register online. The Lantern City – Forever Young What: Inspired by the youthful spirit of Granville Island, The Society of We Are Canadians Too has created The Lantern City – Forever Young. Head to Ocean Art Works to see the giant lanterns designed by Indigenous, Rukai, Taiwanese, Filipino and Canadian artists. The artworks celebrate children from all over the world as well as their endless potential When: Now until February 21, 2022

Where: Ocean Art Works – 1531 Johnston St, Vancouver, Granville Island

Cost: Free La Poutine Week What: The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more will take place until February 14 this year in honour of the food fest’s 10th run. From the west coast to the east, poutine fanatics are invited to share their experience on social media and vote for their favourite dish on the La Poutine Week website. Hungry customers will be able to enjoy the delicious creations through takeout or delivery with DoorDash. DoorDash will offer $8 off orders of $15 or more on eligible poutine orders throughout the poutine fest to support local restaurants across the country. Once again, a dollar from every poutine sold will go towards Anorexia and Bulimia Québec (ANEB). When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Metro Vancouver. See the list online.

What: A solo exhibition featuring Vancouver artist Steven Shearer at The Polygon Gallery, The first major survey in Canada of the artist’s work made over the past 20 years, the exhibition showcases the importance of Shearer’s monumental archive of photographic and print material and how it continues to act as a source of material for works across a spectrum of media.

When: Now until February 13, 2022

Time: Wednesday, 10 am to 5 pm; Thursday, 10 am to 8 pm; Friday to Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: The Polygon Gallery — 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: Over the Lunar New Year period, FlyOver Canada at the Canada Place pier in downtown Vancouver is featuring “Soar over Taiwan,” a showcase of some of the island nation’s most iconic vistas and sites.

The immersive flight ride takes passengers along the waters near Green Island, above the famous Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival, past tea farms, and into the heart of Taipei — over the iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper. The film was originally shown at a Taiwan attraction, and this is the first time it has been featured at FlyOver Canada.

When: Now until February 13, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: There’s nothing like a flavourful serving of curry to get our mouths watering. Lamb, beef, seafood or vegetarian. Served with a bowl of steaming rice or a generous helping of naan. We’re getting hungry just typing this!

The Dished Restaurant Guide has got you covered with information on must-visit dining, drinks, and more that the city has to offer. Here are six places to find great curry on the Dished Restaurant Guide.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.