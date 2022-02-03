The Dished Restaurant Guide is the one-stop-shop to find awesome restaurants, breweries, food trucks, bakeries, and more in and around Vancouver. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Dished Restaurant Guide community, head here to join.

There’s nothing like a flavourful serving of curry to get our mouths watering.

Lamb, beef, seafood or vegetarian. Served with a bowl of steaming rice or a generous helping of naan. We’re getting hungry just typing this!

Here are six places to find great curry on the Dished Restaurant Guide.

With over 80 different delicious Indian dishes, you certainly can’t go wrong with Desi Turka when a craving for curry kicks in. Dig into the lamb, Bombay fish, or shabnam curries, plus the wide variety of traditional and new interpretations of Indian eats on the menu.

Address: 7807 6th Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-553-4511

Instagram

This popular West End destination for tasty seafood and oysters is also serving up a feast of a curry dish. Stop in to try the Thai-Style Seafood Curry, made with coconut curry broth, clams, prawns, seared scallops and rockfish. You can even add rice noodles if you’d like. Perfect for those English Bay views.

Address: 1193 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-7337

Instagram

Conveniently located at the shopping centre of the same name, Central City Taphouse & Kitchen offers an extensive list of scrumptious comfort foods and delicious drinks. Their Red Thai Curry is a standout on the menu, with a mix of veggies along with tofu, chicken or prawns on a bed of rice.

Address: 13450 102 Avenue, 190, Surrey

Phone: 604-545-1400

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Mazesoba literally translates to “mixed noodle without soup.” Despite incorporating traditional Japanese ingredients like seaweed, Chashu, and bamboo shoot, Kokora Mazesoba is actually a more recent culinary invention having only been founded in 2013 by Chef Takuma Ishikawa.

You’ll want to try all their varieties of Mazesoba, including Mentaiko Cream, Salmon Avacado, and of course Curry!

Address: 551 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-8872

Address: 109-531 North Road, Coquitlam

Phone: 604-917-0719

Address: 5728 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-2550

Address: 106-1901 Rosser Avenue, Burnaby

Phone: 604-973-1911

Address: 2285 W 41st Ave, Vancouver

Phone: 604-326-2965

Instagram

Saboten was founded in 1966 in the neighbourhood of Shinjuku in Tokyo. Saboten has flourished into one of the largest chains with over 500 shops across Asia and Canada. You’ll want to try everything on the menu, but make sure you save room for Tenderloin Katsu Curry, Loin Katsu Curry, and Shrimp Katsu Curry.

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, F15, Burnaby

Phone: 604-292-6363

Address: 4151 Hazelbridge Way, 3180, Richmond

Phone: 604-295-9351

Instagram

The Yellow Chilli is a unique restaurant that specializes in North Indian cuisine and serves up sought-after and drool-worthy eats that are different than what you’d find at your local Indian restaurant. As a matter of fact, they cook every dish exactly the way it was prepared in India, without cutting corners and using only the freshest of ingredients.

Order their goat curry or lamb curry for lunch or dinner. Trust us, you won’t be disappointed.

Address: #105 8737 120 Street, Delta

Phone: 604-598-0060

Facebook | Instagram