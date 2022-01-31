La Poutine Week is returning this year, and that means cities across Canada can prepare for some cheesy, gravy-coated deliciousness.

The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more will take place from February 1 to 14 this year in honour of the food fest’s 10th run.

From the west coast to the east, poutine fanatics are invited to share their experience on social media and vote for their favourite dish on the La Poutine Week website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Poutine Week (@lapoutineweek)

Hungry customers will be able to enjoy the delicious creations through takeout or delivery with DoorDash.

DoorDash will offer $8 off orders of $15 or more on eligible poutine orders throughout the poutine fest to support local restaurants across the country.

Once again, a dollar from every poutine sold will go towards Anorexia and Bulimia Québec (ANEB).

Check out the full list of where to eat during Vancouver’s two-week-long poutine festival.