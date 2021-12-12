15 things to do in Vancouver this week: December 13 to 19

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

It’s officially the last week of autumn! Whether you’re finding the last presents on your shopping list or celebrating the holidays with friends, here are 15 things to keep you busy this week. Music on Main’s “Music for the Winter Solstice,” Surrey Holiday Lights, and more.

There’ll be a feeling of extra warmth and gratitude this Winter Solstice when Music on Main invites everyone to gather safely in-person once again for this annual tradition. Settle into your seat at Heritage Hall and bask in the candlelit glow and inspiring music with vocals by Veda Hille, along with Durey, Klein, and Krgovich; Chloe Kim, violin; and Julia Chien, vibraphone. Revel in moments of pure musical joy and warm reflection as we gather together, knowing the Solstice brings the hope of new beginnings. In addition to the in-person concerts, you can purchase a link to watch the performance online. When: December 15 and 16, 2021 Time: Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 pm (Doors open at 7 pm) Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver Cost: $49/$24 (regular/student), purchase $49/$24 (regular/student), purchase online

What: Dalina on Main is hosting its first-ever Christmas Market, showcasing some of their favourite artists and artisans every weekend until Christmas. Vendors at Dalina will be selling locally crafted products for everyone on your shopping list. Then treat yourself to a delicious lunch and handcrafted coffee from the Italian-inspired cafe.

When: December 18 and 19, 2021

Time: 7:30 to 9 pm

Where: 687 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: What’s better than going out for a nice meal in beautiful Metro Vancouver, you ask? Well, how about dining in at an all-you-can-eat restaurant, with dozens of drool-worthy and tasty options for you to choose from?

Here are nine All-You-Can-Eat restaurants around Metro Vancouver that you can go to right now to get your grub on.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Metro Vancouver

Look Towards the Sun at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden What: The Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden’s newest exhibition is Look Towards the Sun, an artistic exchange between Lam Wong, a Chinese Canadian diaspora artist from Hong Kong and Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun, an artist of Cowichan and Syilx First Nations ancestry. Yuxweluptun’s paintings celebrate and assert Indigenous ways of living and being while shining a light on Indigenous title, rights, and sovereignty on unceded territories. Wong’s paintings and contemplations as an immigrant inspire his practice as the Garden’s artist-in-residence. Looking Towards the Sun also includes a personal response to the horrific findings of the remains of 215 children buried at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, the school that Yuxweluptun is a survivor of. When: Wednesday to Sunday until December 23, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden – 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: $12-$32, purchase Online

What: Tits the Season! by Helvetica Productions at the Rio Theatre is an over-the-top festive extravaganza featuring the city’s best drag, burlesque, circus, and variety performers. There are two shows hosted by Miss Kiss and headlined by Jimbo from Season 1 of Canada’s Drag Race.

When: December 18, 2021

Time: Early show at 6 pm, late show at 10 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $35, $45, and $75. Early show tickets and late show tickets online

What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the new National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena in December with the season home opener against Saskatchewan Rush on December 17.

When: December 17, 2021

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Railway Museum of BC in Squamish loves to put on its North Pole Express train rides that bring you on a journey to see where Santa lives. This season, you can embark from Candyland Station and board the Royal Hudson 2860, originally built for the Canadian Pacific Railway in 1940 by a Montreal company. It will really feel like you’re boarding the Polar Express from the movie.

Wearing pyjamas is encouraged on the family-friendly train voyage, which lasts about 50 minutes. Onboard, you can indulge in hot chocolate and sugar cookies. Once you reach your destination, you’ll meet Santa himself plus Mrs. Claus and Santa’s elves. There’s even a train ride within a train ride as you can board a miniature train through Santa’s workshop.

When: December 18 and 19, 2021

Time: Trains depart at 10 am, 12 pm, 2 pm, 4 pm.

Night Time Departure at 6 pm on Saturdays only.

Where: Railway Museum of BC, 39645 Government Road, Squamish

Cost: $35 for coach, $49 for first-class, and $59 for nighttime rides. Tickets available online

What: A giant piece of the three-dimensional Challenger Map detailing the topography of British Columbia is now being temporarily exhibited at the Vancouver Convention Centre. This piece of the map was moved to the publicly accessible East Building lobby of the convention centre — within Canada Place, beyond the Pan Pacific Hotel lobby — and it will remain at this location for free public viewing throughout the holiday season.

When: Now until December 26, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Three-time Canadian Comedy Award winner Graham Clark will be performing 24 consecutive hours of stand-up at Little Mountain Gallery. The theatre space that nurtures up-and-coming comedy artists is slated to be closed and demolished in the new year.

All funds will go to the Little Mountain Eviction Fund, which will help find the popular venue a new home for its lineup of DIY comedy shows and budding young comedians.

When: December 17 to 18, 2021

Time: 8 am to 8 pm, 24 hours

Where: Little Mountain Gallery — 195 E 26th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $22.23 plus fees, purchase online

What: Surrey Holiday Lights is an indoor and outdoor light and music festival that will take place at Surrey Civic Plaza. The dazzling experience is highlighted by the holiday lights tent, which features different illuminated exhibitions, a canopy of holiday lights, and plenty of photo opportunities. The outdoor Snowflake Stage and the indoor North Pole stage will feature live music throughout the day as well.

Children will also be able to take photos with Santa, although they’ll be positioned and angled so that they can keep a safe distance. Visitors looking to do some shopping can also check out the Holiday Market, which will showcase boutique artisans, Christmas crafts, and Indigenous artists. And if you’re in need of some hot beverages or delicious food, check out the Enchanted Eats area, which has some of Surrey’s best food trucks, treats, and gourmet hot chocolate and coffee.

When: Now until January 2, 2022

Time: 4 to 10 pm daily

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450-104 Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Available online

What: A number of retailers in South Granville have transformed their storefronts with floral decorations, creating a holiday walk full of joy and cheer. The installations are part of the South Granville Business Improvement Association’s (SGBIA) Deck the Halls, which creates a festive holiday experience along its popular shopping district.

Each participating retailer worked with Granville Island Florist to design their own unique winter display, making for plenty of Insta-worthy photo opportunities.

When: Now until early January 2022

Where: South Granville Street from the Granville Bridge to 16th Avenue.

Cost: Free

What: Chor Leoni’s mix of holiday music at St. Andrew’s-Wesley United will touch both the heart and the funny bone. Enjoy six brand new arrangements of your holiday favourites, along with the featured guest fiddler, Cam Wilson. The opening night will also feature a post-concert Talk Back hosted by former CBC broadcaster Rick Cluff.

When: December 17, 18 and 20, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church – 1022 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20-$50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Calling all Christmas movie lovers! The Centre is doing a free screening of one of the most iconic movies ever in December. In case you’re not familiar with the holiday classic, Home Alone stars a 10-year-old Macaulay Culkin as Kevin, a kid who gets accidentally left behind by his family for the holidays and is left to fend for himself – literally.

Masks and proof of vaccination are required to enter and everyone will get a free popcorn snack.

When: December 18, 2021

Time: Doors at 7, 7:30 pm showtime

Where: The Centre, 777 Homer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, register online

What: After a long hiatus due to the pandemic, Eastside Flea returns in time for the holiday season. The popular Holiday Markets feature a curated roster of over 50 local makers and collectors with vintage clothing, small-batch items, antiques & collectibles and more to discover. Shop for everyone on your list and then treat yourself to delicious dishes from the food trucks on site.

When: December 18 and 19, 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Eastside Studios – 550 Malkin Avenue, Vancouver

Admission: $3, no one turned away for lack of funds

What: The Pawn Shop is hosting a holiday-themed cocktail bar called Santa’s Workshop. You can sip on their Fireside Margarita made with 1800 silver tequila, orange ginger cordial, lime, and cinnamon salt; their Gingerbread Man shooter made with fireball, butterscotch and baileys; take a gander at their Hot Boozey Chocolate, or swig back one of their Candy Cane shots.

Two of the must-try dishes are Santa’s Tots made with tater tots, onion gravy, gruyère cheese, and cranberry chutney; and their Turkey Burrito made with pulled turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry aioli, Brussels sprouts, and craisins, which both happen to be approved by Mr. and Mrs. Claus. For dessert, sweet Churro donuts are on the menu. Each order comes with three cinnamon sugar “churro” style donuts, with dulce de leche and shaved milk chocolate.

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from now until December 26, 2021

Time: 12 pm to 1 am

Where: The Pawn Shop YVR — 1117 Granville Street, Vancouver