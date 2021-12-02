If you want to experience a true holiday adventure, why not embark on a journey to where the magic all began: Santa’s Workshop.

But don’t worry, you won’t have to sleigh ride all the way to the North Pole. Instead, just head over to Granville.

The Pawn Shop is hosting a holiday-themed cocktail bar called Santa’s Workshop that’s akin to your wildest winter desires.

They’ve transformed the inside of their restaurant into a dreamy Christmas Wonderland.

Twinkling lights, tinsel, and festive wrapping paper ornament the area, and their back patio has evolved into a gorgeous ski chalet perfect for festive photo ops.

On the menu, The Pawn Shop has holiday cocktails crafted by their amazing bar team that may have you feeling like you’re actually at the North Pole.

You can sip on their Fireside Margarita made with 1800 silver tequila, orange ginger cordial, lime, and cinnamon salt; their Gingerbread Man shooter made with fireball, butterscotch and baileys; take a gander at their Hot Boozey Chocolate, or swig back one of their Candy Cane shots. We won’t judge.

And once you’re feeling tipsy, you can devour some of the savoury holiday delights on their Christmas feature menu.

Two of the must-try dishes are Santa’s Tots made with tater tots, onion gravy, gruyère cheese, and cranberry chutney; and their Turkey Burrito made with pulled turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry aioli, brussel sprouts, and craisins, which both happen to be approved by Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

For dessert, sweet Churro donuts are on the menu. Each order comes with three cinnamon sugar “churro” style donuts, with dulce de leche and shaved milk chocolate.

The Pawn Shop is also offering its regular menu for those that enjoy the classics.

So what are you waiting for? Head over to their website to secure your reservation before it’s too late.

Santa’s Workshop at The Pawn Shop YVR

When: December 1 to 26, 2021 on Tuesday to Sunday from 12 pm to 1 am

Where: The Pawn Shop YVR — 1117 Granville Street, Vancouver