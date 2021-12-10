A winter market is coming to Ikea Coquitlam this weekend

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing, frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

You might be used to going to Ikea to pick up housewares, furniture, and meatballs, but this holiday season you can get so much more.

Ikea Coquitlam is having its first-ever Winter Market. It’s a free seasonal experience that highlights local artisans and community partners with a heaping dose of festive Swedish treats.

You can get a warm mug of glögg – a Swedish take on mulled wine – and fill up on delightful lingonberry crêpes while you shop local for holiday gifts.

There’s even going to be a special Daim mocha available, a unique coffee creation designed for this event. Daim bars are a Swedish chocolate bar with crunchy almond caramel covered in chocolate that you can get at Ikea.

Ikea Coquitlam told Daily Hive that any visitors who donate to their charitable partners at the event – the Canucks Autism Network and SHARE Society – at the market will get a special thank you coupon for $20 off a future purchase of $150 at IKEA Coquitlam.

You can donate by dropping off a toy or food donation to the SHARE Society. Think unwrapped new toys, rice, dry beans, lentils, cooking oil, canned diced tomatoes, fruits, meals/stews, pet food, and baby items like formula and diapers.

Or, you can share a cash donation with the Canucks Autism Network, which will be accepting donations Saturdays and Sundays at the market.

Even though you aren’t getting a Christmas tree from Ikea this year, there are still plenty of ways to get in the festive spirit by joining in this free holiday market and supporting your local community.

Dates: December 10 to 12 and December 17 to 19

Time: 3 pm to 7 pm

Where: Upper car ark at Ikea Coquitlam – 1000 Lougheed Highway, Coquitlam

Admission: Free