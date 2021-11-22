You can watch "Home Alone" for free at the Centre this season

Please note: While British Columbia is currently in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan, mask wearing is required in all indoor public spaces. Please adhere to other COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing. If you are sick, please stay home.
Calling all Christmas movie lovers! The Centre is doing a free screening of one of the most iconic movies ever in December.
And since Netflix Canada doesn’t seem to be streaming Home Alone this season, then it’s a great chance to watch the flick.
In case you’re not familiar with the holiday classic, Home Alone stars a 10-year-old Macaulay Culkin as Kevin, a kid who gets accidentally left behind by his family for the holidays and is left to fend for himself – literally.
In the past, the Centre has been a venue for the Vancouver International Film Festival. Inside, it’s just like a movie theatre and has a 52 foot screen with surround sound.
Masks and proof of vaccination are required to enter and everyone will get a free popcorn snack.
Whether you think it’s is the best Christmas movie ever or you just can’t say no to free popcorn, this is one fun holiday event you won’t want to miss.
Home Alone at The Centre
When: December 18, 2021
Where: The Centre, 777 Homer Street, Vancouver
Time: Doors at 7, 7:30 pm showtime
Tickets: Free, register online starting December 1