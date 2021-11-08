BC's real-life "Polar Express" train is a magical holiday adventure

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

The holiday season is about to get a whole lot more magical. Just outside of Vancouver, there’s a place that brings The Polar Express movie to life for the holidays.

The Railway Museum of BC in Squamish loves to put on its North Pole Express train rides that bring you on a journey to see where Santa lives.

This season, you can embark from Candyland Station and board the Royal Hudson 2860, originally built for the Canadian Pacific Railway in 1940 by a Montreal company. It will really feel like you’re boarding the Polar Express from the movie.

Wearing pyjamas is encouraged on the family-friendly train voyage, which lasts about 50 minutes. Onboard, you can indulge in hot chocolate and sugar cookies.

If you’re wondering how you get from Squamish to the North Pole so quickly, the answer is: magic!

Once you reach your destination, you’ll meet Santa himself plus Mrs. Claus and Santa’s elves. There’s even a train ride within a train ride as you can board a miniature train through Santa’s workshop.

If riding a train to the North Pole is on your Christmas bucket list this season, then get your tickets ASAP. If you upgrade from coach to first class, you’ll get seats with tables onboard, plus a special collectible mug.

Dates: Select Saturdays and Sundays, November 27, 28, December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, and 19. See website for the full schedule.

Where: Railway Museum of BC, 39645 Government Road, Squamish

Admission: Tickets available online, $35 for coach, $49 for first-class, and $59 for nighttime rides.