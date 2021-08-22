15 things to do in Vancouver this week: August 23 to 29, 2021

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Where has the time gone? The last week of August is already here. Good thing it brings many fun events to check out in and around Vancouver. From Monsoon Festival to Vancouver Whitecaps, Grey Goose Mini Golf and more, here are 15 things to keep you busy this week.

See also:

What: Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts presented by South Asian Arts Society goes digital all August long, with online music and dance performances, panel discussions, a visual art marketplace, dance classes, and development workshops. People are also encouraged to visit murals being created in Vancouver’s Punjabi Market.

When: Now until August 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Online at monsoonartsfest.ca. Murals are being created in Punjabi Market.

Cost: Free or By Donation. Register online

What: Shipyards Live is an summer series that will feature live music, food, activities, and vendors. Visitors to the outdoor event can expect food trucks and live music on each day of the festival, including a wide range of genres like R&B, soul, funk, country, pop, jazz, and Brazilian Samba. Additionally, there will be a number of artisans and artists with their work on display and available for purchase.

When: Fridays and Saturdays until September 18, 2021

Time: Throughout the day until 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Britannia Art Gallery showcases work by local artist Dorothy Doherty that explores vegetation in the Britannia area both before and during the pandemic. There is a staggered entrance into the library to ensure physical distancing and there is a limit of two people in the space at any given time.

When: Now until August 29, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Public Library – Britannia Branch – 1661 Napier St., Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Shop the Block, presented by Grosvenor, brings together local vendors, food trucks, and immersive art installations to enjoy at 2150 Alpha Avenue in Burnaby. Treat yourself to some of Vancouver’s top food trucks, then shop for one-of-a-kind items from local artisans curated by BC Shop Local. Enjoy art installations by three Vancouver Mural Festival artists — iheartblob, Yuan Zhang, and Ngô Kỳ Duyên, aka Jo and check out a pop-up art gallery hosted by West Vancouver’s Benjamin Lumb and an immersive art experience room by Siloh and muralist Drew Young.

When: August 27 and 28, 2021

Time: Fridays from 4 to 10 pm and Saturdays from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 2150 Alpha Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: If you’ve been craving some live music, PNE Fair Fundamentals brings a vibrant mix of genres and sounds, offering something for all musical appetites. There will be afternoon and evening concerts each day of the fair, including ABRA Cadabra, Dr. Srangelove and more.

When: Now until September 6, 2021 (closed on August 30)

Time: Varuous times

Where: 2901 E Hastings St., Vancouver

Cost: Summer Concerts are free with PNE Fair Fundamentals Ticket: $15 for adults, $12 for children and seniors. Those age five and under can enter for free, although they must reserve those free tickets in advance. Purchase online.

What: Boca del Lupo’s Net Zero project invites the community for a discussion about the world’s big problems. The Climate Change Penance Project installation at The Fishbowl on Granville Island also has an interactive component with the first real-world attempt to drive the technology of Boca del Lupo space with the pedal power of the community.

When: Wednesday to Saturday until August 28, 2021

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: The Fishbowl on Granville Island – #100 – 1398 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Latin American Experience (LAE) by Latincouver is a series of limited-capacity live events and hybrid workshops from August 20 to 29 at The Vancouver Playhouse and Performance Works. A highlight of LAE includes the Stand Up Comedy & Magic in Spanish, featuring magic by Camilo Domínguez and comedy performances by Juan Cajiao, Pablo Zacarías, Mariana Santiago and Felipe Esmeral.

LAE will also showcase The Latin Jazz Extravaganza, a concert full of timeless Latin Jazz standards, improvisation and Salsa by Goma Dura Orchestra and Juan Encinales Quartet. The 10-day event will also feature Flamenco, Tango & Wine In One Night, Sounds of Latin America series, and a Latin American plant-based culinary hybrid workshop.

When: Now until August 29, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and in-person events

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver has partnered with Koncept Event Design to create a unique floral edition of its Hashtag Holidays installation. The activation includes 14 unique photo booths that visitors can dive into and have photos taken at. The greenery was provided by Vancouver-based retailer Flowerz, who will have fresh flowers available for purchase at a pop-up flower shop inside the hotel. And in between taking photos, a variety of beverages will also be available through a pop-up bar.

When: Open daily until the end of September 2021

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Entry to the activation will cost $40 for those above the age of 13, $25 between two and 12 years old, and $120 for a family package (two adults and two children). Visitors can purchase tickets online, available in one-hour time slots.

What: South Granville Business Improvement Association is partnering with craft collectives to present a craft pop-up series and summer street fair experience. Market is free to attend and open to the public, and visitors can browse curated collections of handcrafted pottery, illustrations, clothing, jewelry and more. August 28 features Portobello West, described as Vancouver’s premiere shop local market that introduces the city’s style-conscious shoppers to the creative pool of artists and designers.

When: August 28, 2021

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Granville Street at West 10th and West 11th Ave

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Whitecaps take on Real Salt Lake at BC Place on August 29. Before the game, take part in The Warmup pre-game street party presented by Phillips Brewing. The 19+ event takes place outside the stadium prior to kickoff, from 2 to 7 pm. Live DJs and food trucks will be on hand, with $5 beers for sale. Entry is free, but capacity is limited for the Warmup, which is now located at Robson and Beatty, across the street from Terry Fox Plaza.

When: August 29, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Best ice cream sandwiches in Vancouver? Look no further. We’ve rounded up the best of the best when it comes to the coolest, sweetest, and tastiest handhelds on the local market. Enjoy!

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various shops across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of ice cream sandwiches Online

What: Voxel Bridge, created by Columbian artist Jessica Angel, is a one-of-a-kind public art installation featuring augmented reality and blockchain technology underneath the south end of the Cambie Bridge. The exhibition is 19,000 square feet and was created in association with the Vancouver Biennale. The artwork explores how public space can be constructed and used both physically and digitally. Voxel Bridge will remain in place and open to the public until 2023.

When: Now until 2023

Time: Anytime

Where: Underneath the south end of the Cambie Bridge

Cost: Free

What: Grey Goose Mini Golf offers ticketholders nine holes of golf and a personalized 1oz vodka soda cocktail at their pop-up beside Waterfront Station. All equipment will be sanitized between rounds and local COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced.

When: August 28 to September 6, 2021

Time: Various times from 11:30 am to 8:30 pm

Where: Waterfront Station – East Lot 531 – 555 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Cost: $21, book tickets online

What: The City of Burnaby invites everyone to celebrate the summer with a series of free live performances until September 5. Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy live music, storytelling, clowning and more at Civic Square, Edmonds Park and Confederation Park.

When: Various dates until September 5, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Civic Square, Edmonds Park and Confederation Park in Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Car Free Days is holding a month-long festival that features a series of small events, including markets, bike rides, a Car Free Chill Day, and more.

When: August 29 to September 25, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free, donations to Car Free Vancouver Society are much appreciated