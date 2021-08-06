After some uncertainty due to the pandemic, the Fair at the PNE is indeed opening later this month, and they’ve announced their full concert lineup for the event.

Opening on August 21, this year is the 111th time that the PNE has opened its gates to the public.

If you’ve been craving some live music, this year’s fair brings a vibrant mix of genres and sounds offering something for all musical appetites.

While many will be excited to see the PNE and live music again, PNE President and CEO Shelley Frost says some adjustments have in accordance with public health restrictions.

“We will definitely be having live music; it will just look a little different this year. We will not have large, seated concerts in the usual Amphitheatre, but we will have a concert stage in the Revel District with music from local BC Artists throughout the day for all guests to enjoy at no cost,” she said in statement.

Here’s the full list of bands that will be performing:

Featuring a 10-piece band, the R&B Allstars are celebrating their 41st anniversary on the Vancouver music scene.

DATES: August 21, 22, 24 at 7:45, 8:45 and 10:00pm

Also featuring some R&B, with a dash of Disco, Funk, Rock, and Pop, Groove & Tonic play a mix of old school and contemporary music.

DATES: August 25, 26, 27 at 7:45, 8:45 and 10:00pm

Also known as Vancouver’s house-band, Dr. Srangelove spent 14 years at The Roxy, so you know they’ll be a good time. They cover songs from the likes of Frank Sinatra, to ACDC.

DATES: August 28, 29, 31 at 7:45, 8:45 and 10:00pm

The Motown Show featuring Hitsville Band

Featuring a sharp wardrobe, polished style, and the warm soulful sounds of Motown, this show will take you back.

DATES: September 1, 2, 3 at 7:45, 8:45, and 10:00pm

Soulstream plays music hits you know and love across multiple genres including funky jazz, Latin, big band, and more.

DATES: September 4, 5, 6 at 7:45, 8:45, and 10:00pm

Nearly Neil is a PNE regular over the past 20+ years, and a fan favourite.

DATES: August 21, 22, 24, 25 at 1:30 and 2:30pm

Who doesn’t love ABBA? ABRA Cadabra has been touring for almost two decades, celebrating the music of ABBA.

DATES: August 26, 27, 28, 29 at 1:30 and 2:30pm

Featuring Celtic and bluegrass, Mexican son jarocho, brass bands, Canadian roots, The Paperboys are a Juno award winning band that can practically do it all.

DATES: August 31, September 1, 2 at 1:30 & 2:30pm

The perfect band for the summer, the PNE describes them as an upbeat, high energy, fun-time show.

DATES: September 3, 4, 5, 6 at 1:30 and 2:30pm.

The fair operates between 11am and 11pm from August 21 to September 6, closed on August 23 and 30.