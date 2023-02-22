8 Vancouver date ideas based on your favourite Netflix show

Next time you’re thinking of what you could do this weekend with your friends or your significant other, turn to your TV for inspiration.

Here are our top picks for date ideas in Vancouver based on your favourite Netflix series:

Physical 100

If the strong athletes and mind-blowing physiques from the Korean reality show Physical 100 have inspired you, then it’s time to show your date what you’re made of. Take them to a rock climbing or parkour gym in Vancouver for an active date idea.

You

While we strongly recommend against taking romantic inspiration from You, if this show is a favourite of yours, then you can still go on a fun date inspired by the show. Feed your date’s love of literature by taking them on a book date to a unique library or bookshop in the city.

Bling Empire

Go on a date with all the glitz and none of the drama inspired by Bling Empire! Go window shopping at Holt Renfrew, take pics along Alberni Street (our Vancouver version of Rodeo Drive,) and relax after a long day of shopping at a fancy pastry shop like Ladurée, Theirry, or Paul.

Riverdale

Any self-respecting Riverdale fan has probably already been to Rocko’s Diner before, but there are plenty of other funky diners that give Pop’s energy to explore, too. You can try the following:

Lost In Space

You can make this an inside date or an outside date. For an inside date, go to the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre – especially if they have a cool event in their Planetarium Star Theatre. For an outside date, head up to Seymour Mountain on the North Shore for a hike. The show was filmed here in BC, and the setting is similar to what you see on the show.

Wednesday

If you are obsessed with all things macabre after binge-watching Wednesday, then you could bring your date to see the specimens at the Beatty Biodiversity Museum or to appreciate the cello at the VSO.

Stranger Things

If you’re a true Stranger Things fan, you must play Dungeons and Dragons, the roleplaying game loved by the show’s main characters. Take a date to Rain City Games to start your DnD journey. They have everything you need to start and host monthly events for gamers.

Bridgerton

If the cherry blossoms are in bloom, bring your date to see fluffy pink and white canopies of flowering trees. It’ll feel exactly like you’re going on a scandalous stroll in a regency-era London park.

BONUS date idea for lovers of The Flash

If you haven’t noticed before, showrunners in Vancouver tend to be inspired by a real-life setting and then build their own sets that borrow from reality.

We’ve seen this in Altered Carbon, where the architecture and art-deco design of the Marine Building inspired a set. In Riverdale, they built Pop’s inspired by a real-life diner in Mission.

And in The Flash, the coffee shop “CC Jitters” isn’t real, but it looks a lot like the JJ Bean in the Marine Building on Burrard Street, and exterior shots of the same building are used in the show for CC Jitters.