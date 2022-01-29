FoodRestaurants & Bars

17 restaurants for a romantic night out in Vancouver

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
Jan 29 2022, 12:00 am
17 restaurants for a romantic night out in Vancouver
@baobei1/Instagram
Intimate spaces, soft lighting, and sensational menus are just some of the things that these restaurants all have in common.

Entice both your taste buds and your sense of romance during a sensational evening with your love interest at one of these uber swoon-worthy restaurants in town.

Here are some great restaurants for a romantic night out in Vancouver.

Bao Bei

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie (@baobei1)

There’s never a bad time to have a meal at Bao Bei, but date night is an especially great time to pop into the stunning Chinatown restaurant.

Address: 163 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-688-0876

Instagram

Ça Marche

Ça Marche Crêperie

Photo: Juno Kim

This cozy eatery specializes in the Breton/French culinary classic of crêpes and cider, complete with “a Pacific Northwest edge.”

Address: Continental Street, Vancouver

Instagram

The Teahouse

This spot is the definition of cozy. If you happen to be hungry and in Stanley Park, we recommend making a pit stop at The Teahouse Restaurant for a date-night meal.

Address: Ferguson Point in Stanley Park, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-3281

Instagram

Caffe La Tana

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by La Tana (@caffelatana)

We love Caffe La Tana for its cozy, romantic vibes. The concept’s next-door-neighbour and sister spot Pepino’s is fantastic for a date night as well if you ask us.

Address: 635 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Facebook | Instagram

AnnaLena

AnnaLena_interior

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

There’s just something about AnnaLena. If you’ve dined at the 65-seat Kitsilano eatery before then you know what we mean. The restaurant just has that undeniable cool factor that makes it perfect for date night.

Address: 1809 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Brix + Mortar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Date Night BC (@datenightbc)

Located inside a 1912 heritage building of Yaletown, Brix & Mortar is a space like no other with bricked walls, a glass courtyard, seven-tier glass chandeliers, and service that is just as superb as the decor.

Address: 1138 Homer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-915-9463

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Au Comptoir

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Au Comptoir (@au_comptoir)

Reserve a table for two at this Parisian spot for a night of romance. This is the place to savour a glass of fine wine as you tuck into French classics like cassoulet before sharing one of their house-made desserts.

Address: 2278 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-569-2278

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge

This Hornby Street spot is located inside Vancouver’s only Relais & Châteaux property, the Wedgewood Hotel & Spa, and is known for its seriously cozy vibes, complete with rich leather, dark wood, upholstered furniture, and a stunning fireplace too.

Address: 845 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-608-5319

Instagram

Autostrada Downtown

Autostrada has several Vancouver locations, but there’s something we love about the W Pender Street outpost that just screams date night.

Address: 350 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Water St. Cafe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Water St. Cafe (@waterstcafe)

Enjoy an intimate dinner in one of Vancouver’s most historic neighbourhoods. The menu here features handmade pasta like pillowy soft gnocchi, long ribbons of pappardelle, and perfectly cooked risotto.

Address: 300 Water Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-689-2832

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Jules Bistro

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jules Bistro (@julesbistro)

This Gastown gem offers a chill but elegant atmosphere and delicious authentic French bistro eats. What more could one ask for?

Address: 216 Abbott Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-0033

Instagram

Osteria Savio Volpe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osteria Savio Volpe (@savio_volpe)

Osteria Savio Volpe works hard to create extraordinary experiences for their guests and they specialize in intimate, pasta-fuelled dinners.

Address: 615 Kingsway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-0072

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Como Taperia

Como Taperia

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Take your date on a trip to Spain without ever leaving Vancouver. Como Taperia is a fantastic date-night destination no matter what time of year it is.

Address: 201 East 7 Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-3100

Facebook | Instagram

Homer St. Cafe and Bar

Homer St. Cafe and Bar is steeped in history and is known for its signature open kitchen, ornate tiling, and delicious menu of elevated comfort food.

Address: 898 Homer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-4299

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Di Beppe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Di Beppe (@dibepperestaurant)

The restaurant is serving up stellar Italian eats in a casual setting in buzzing Gastown. Expect super cozy and romantic vibes.

Address: 8 W Cordova Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-1122

Facebook | Instagram

Lupo Restaurant

This cozy, romantic, modern Italian restaurant is the perfect place to head for a quality bite in the heart of Yaletown.

Address: 869 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-569-2535

Instagram

The Keefer Bar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Keefer Bar (@thekeeferbar)

For many Vancouverites, The Keefer Bar embodies the spirit when it comes to mixology in the city. No fuss, welcoming vibes aside, the contemporary apothecary cocktails and Asian fusion bites are enough to keep us at this Chinatown gem all night long on date night.

Address: 135 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-6881961

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

With files from Gurleen Boparai

