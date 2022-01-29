17 restaurants for a romantic night out in Vancouver
Intimate spaces, soft lighting, and sensational menus are just some of the things that these restaurants all have in common.
Entice both your taste buds and your sense of romance during a sensational evening with your love interest at one of these uber swoon-worthy restaurants in town.
Bao Bei
There’s never a bad time to have a meal at Bao Bei, but date night is an especially great time to pop into the stunning Chinatown restaurant.
Address: 163 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-688-0876
Ça Marche
This cozy eatery specializes in the Breton/French culinary classic of crêpes and cider, complete with “a Pacific Northwest edge.”
Address: Continental Street, Vancouver
The Teahouse
This spot is the definition of cozy. If you happen to be hungry and in Stanley Park, we recommend making a pit stop at The Teahouse Restaurant for a date-night meal.
Address: Ferguson Point in Stanley Park, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-3281
Caffe La Tana
We love Caffe La Tana for its cozy, romantic vibes. The concept’s next-door-neighbour and sister spot Pepino’s is fantastic for a date night as well if you ask us.
Address: 635 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
AnnaLena
There’s just something about AnnaLena. If you’ve dined at the 65-seat Kitsilano eatery before then you know what we mean. The restaurant just has that undeniable cool factor that makes it perfect for date night.
Address: 1809 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Brix + Mortar
Located inside a 1912 heritage building of Yaletown, Brix & Mortar is a space like no other with bricked walls, a glass courtyard, seven-tier glass chandeliers, and service that is just as superb as the decor.
Address: 1138 Homer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-915-9463
Au Comptoir
Reserve a table for two at this Parisian spot for a night of romance. This is the place to savour a glass of fine wine as you tuck into French classics like cassoulet before sharing one of their house-made desserts.
Address: 2278 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-569-2278
Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge
This Hornby Street spot is located inside Vancouver’s only Relais & Châteaux property, the Wedgewood Hotel & Spa, and is known for its seriously cozy vibes, complete with rich leather, dark wood, upholstered furniture, and a stunning fireplace too.
Address: 845 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-608-5319
Autostrada Downtown
Autostrada has several Vancouver locations, but there’s something we love about the W Pender Street outpost that just screams date night.
Address: 350 West Pender Street, Vancouver
Water St. Cafe
Enjoy an intimate dinner in one of Vancouver’s most historic neighbourhoods. The menu here features handmade pasta like pillowy soft gnocchi, long ribbons of pappardelle, and perfectly cooked risotto.
Address: 300 Water Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-689-2832
Jules Bistro
This Gastown gem offers a chill but elegant atmosphere and delicious authentic French bistro eats. What more could one ask for?
Address: 216 Abbott Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-0033
Osteria Savio Volpe
Osteria Savio Volpe works hard to create extraordinary experiences for their guests and they specialize in intimate, pasta-fuelled dinners.
Address: 615 Kingsway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-0072
Como Taperia
Take your date on a trip to Spain without ever leaving Vancouver. Como Taperia is a fantastic date-night destination no matter what time of year it is.
Address: 201 East 7 Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-3100
Homer St. Cafe and Bar
Homer St. Cafe and Bar is steeped in history and is known for its signature open kitchen, ornate tiling, and delicious menu of elevated comfort food.
Address: 898 Homer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-4299
Di Beppe
The restaurant is serving up stellar Italian eats in a casual setting in buzzing Gastown. Expect super cozy and romantic vibes.
Address: 8 W Cordova Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-1122
Lupo Restaurant
This cozy, romantic, modern Italian restaurant is the perfect place to head for a quality bite in the heart of Yaletown.
Address: 869 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-569-2535
The Keefer Bar
For many Vancouverites, The Keefer Bar embodies the spirit when it comes to mixology in the city. No fuss, welcoming vibes aside, the contemporary apothecary cocktails and Asian fusion bites are enough to keep us at this Chinatown gem all night long on date night.
Address: 135 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-6881961
With files from Gurleen Boparai