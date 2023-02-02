We matched BC cities with their American equivalents

Why bother going to the United States when BC is so vast and beautiful that we practically have it all?

We matched six popular BC cities with places in the US that are super similar – both in looks and vibes.

Of course, the US has a much larger population than Canada. Plus, while the neighbouring nations have lots in common, the US has a completely different historical and cultural flavour than Canada.

Still, it’s close enough that you can feel like you’re travelling the world while staying in BC. Here are six BC cities matched with their American counterparts:

Scottsdale = Osoyoos

Canada’s pocket desert, Osoyoos, gets real hot in the summer. So hot that it’s almost like you’re in Arizona. We think Scottsdale is kind of like Osoyoos in that it’s a smaller desert city than nearby Phoenix/Kelowna and has a lot of similar offerings.

Aspen = Whistler

Aspen, a fancy ski town where the super-rich love to take a vacation, is a lot like Whistler, BC. While Whistler might boast better nightlife, and the drive from Vancouver to Whistler via the Sea to Sky Highway is stunning, Aspen is a beautiful ski destination, too.

Napa = Kelowna

California’s wine capital Napa is a lot like BC’s wine capital, Kelowna. Actually, Kelowna might be better because it’s way more affordable, and the wine is a better value a lot of the time. Still, these two places have so much in common.

Williamsburg = Victoria

Victoria, BC, has a strong colonial British influence and its one of the most historical places in the province. For that reason, another American city, like colonial Williamsburg, could be an apt comparison.

Prince Rupert = Anchorage

I mean, Alaska is pretty much BC, anyway, but even if you don’t make it all the way up north to the USA, you can get the same vibes in Prince Rupert. Whether you’re exploring the ocean or the mountains, the wildlife, fresh air, and proximity to the true wilderness in these two cities are the same.

Portland = Vancouver

Finally, we picked Portland to compare to Vancouver this time around. Both of these West Coast cities tend to be full of outdoorsy folks who can’t wait to get out into the mountains come the weekend. Unique, almost fringe art and culture abound in both cities, and they’re both progressive outliers compared to other cities in their respective countries.