7 romantic date ideas for book lovers in Vancouver

Is there anything more romantic than spending an afternoon getting cozy with a good book as it rains outside? Book lovers in Vancouver are spoiled for choice when it comes to amazing places to go.

If your date is obsessed with books, then you’ll want to impress them with these romantic spots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Geary | Vancouver (@davidgearyphoto)



Spend some time on the 9th floor rooftop garden at the Vancouver Public Library. True book lovers can even get their errands done while on this date, dropping off their library books and checking out new ones together after a stroll on the roof.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eden 🧚‍♀️ (@edenvonweiss)

This beautiful mind-body-spirit bookstore in Kitsilano is full of insightful reads and exciting extras like Tibetan singing bowls, tarot cards, yoga accessories and crystals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nat. (@natlamlam)

Some of the greatest writers from around the world from the Lost Generation spent their days in Paris — F. Scott Fitzgerald, Ernest Hemingway and Gertrude Stein to name a few. Take your date to this petite café and feel transported to Paris!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ShineK Illustrator | Designer (@shinebright_kuo)

This downtown spot is adorably quaint and perfect for dates who love literature, poetry, and thumbing through old books on a rainy day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kumoko Station (@kumokostation)

This gem on Granville Island is full of accessories, notebooks, and knick-knacks that book-lovers will drool over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twanii (@stylexfinesse)

Oodles and oodles of books practically crowd out the shoppers at the magical Macleod’s Books. There’s no telling what you’ll find on the shelves and in the stacks here. Director Guillermo del Toro loves it here, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Agnes Ho (@agnestaylor13)



Inside UBC’s Irving K. Barber Learning Centre, there’s a kind of book museum where you can see incredible reads. They even have a complete first edition set of all the Harry Potter books and the library also has a beautiful reading room students call the Harry Potter room.