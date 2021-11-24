Ever since PAUL Vancouver opened its doors last spring, it seems like there have been lines of people waiting to indulge in its signature treats, pastries, and delicious brunch eats.

The 131-year-old bakery café originated in Northern France. Founded in Croix in 1889, PAUL operates 620 shops (branches and franchises) in 34 countries today.

The bakery is known for offering its customers the “art of living French-style” through its signature menu of bread, pastries, macarons, sandwiches, and more.

Now, the Vancouver location of the concept is launching a dinner service for the first time ever.

Starting this Friday, November 26, 2021, PAUL will kick off its dinner service with a limited edition three-course holiday prix fixe menu.

This spread features starters such as Crudo de saumon, Soupe à l’oignon, Salade de burrata aux tomates, or Salade de betteraves et fenouil, and entrees like Duck confit, Beef wellington, Filet de saumon, and Risotto aux champignons des bois de noël.

Specialty desserts like Boule de noël au cassis, Pouding au pain aux raisins, Tasse de Noël, and Vin chaud will also be up for order alongside wine, beer, and cocktails.

Dinner service begins daily at 5:30 pm. Prices for the set menu range from $52.88 to $88.88; reservations are recommended.

PAUL Vancouver

Address: 1164 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-695-0111

Instagram