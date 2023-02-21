EventsConcerts

Welcome to the jungle: Guns N' Roses bringing world tour to Vancouver

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Feb 21 2023, 3:53 pm
Guns N' Roses (Katarina Benzova/Live Nation)
One of the biggest bands in rock history is launching a global tour of stadiums, festivals and arenas, and Vancouver fans can see them live this fall.

Guns N’ Roses are bringing their 2023 world tour to BC Place on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Tickets to see the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 am. Vancouver is part of the tour’s Canadian dates, which also include Toronto, Montreal and Moncton.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Guns N’ Roses (@gunsnroses)

Rock and roll legends Guns N’ Roses have sold over 100 million albums throughout their nearly 40-year career, with platinum and multi-platinum albums including G N’ R LiesThe Spaghetti Incident?Greatest Hits, and Chinese Democracy. Massive hits include “Paradise City,” “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

The Los Angeles-based band is busier than ever, releasing the Use Your Illusion I & II Super Deluxe Edition Box Set in 2022 and sponsoring NASCAR racer Erik Jones and the No. 43 in the recent Daytona 500.

Don’t miss your chance to see Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, Slash, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, and Melissa Reese live at BC Place this fall!

Guns N’ Roses 2023 world tour

When: October 16, 2023
Time: 6 pm
Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 am.

