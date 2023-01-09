Last summer we wrote about a new bubble tea spot in Metro Vancouver that specialized in bucket-sized tea portions and featured corgis as mascots.

Since then, Got Lot Tea has seriously levelled up its offerings, providing far more than just tasty – and large – sips to the community.

Got Lot Tea, located at 101-5021 Kingsway in Burnaby, is as much a DIY craft space as it is a spot for fresh boba.

The café offers a fully decked-out station where patrons can work on DIY decorating projects, covering everything from picture frames to phone cases to reusable cups with a selection of its “Deco Cream” ornaments.

The small decorative objects made from resin come in numerous shapes and sizes, ranging from flowers to cartoon characters to butterflies, but patrons can also make their own, right on the spot.

To distinguish its offerings even more from the numerous other bubble tea shops in the area, Got Lot Tea is now offering a limited-time Mystery Cup.

The 500 ml Mystery Cup features a black tea and milk base with handmade fresh taro and a taro ball, but the wildest thing about this offering is that every single cup comes with a surprise item tucked into the bottom.

The items range from keychains to full tubes of lipstick, and while the prize inside remains a mystery until you open it up, every single order is guaranteed to have something hiding inside its base.

The Mystery Cup is like a Happy Meal but for bubble tea fans and is proof of the café’s already fun and zany approach.

The Mystery Cup is available at Got Lot Tea for $11.99 each and will only be offered through winter, while supplies last.

Got Lot Tea

Address: 101-5021 Kingsway, Burnaby

Instagram