There are coffee people and then there are tea people, and the latter tend to have just as many particularities about how they take their drink as the former does.

Whether it’s for a full high-tea situation, an English-style afternoon tea, or just a casual tea with a friend, there are some pretty awesome spots in Vancouver for tea time.

These are our top choices for afternoon tea.

This salon makes for a special, celebratory afternoon with its detailed and delicious high teas. Take a few friends, your mama, or anyone that appreciates platters of tiny cakes, sandwiches, and premium teas.

Address: 3066 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-3066

Instagram

This spot has a focus on “embracing tradition, reimagining tea culture, and building a communi-tea,” according to its Instagram. Paragon specializes in ceremonial matcha, traditional Chinese teas, and special blends like its line of wellness teas.

Address: 3361 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Instagram

This spot features ornate interiors that make it feel like you’re in a French version of Alice in Wonderland. Its tea is served in antique china teacups alongside small cakes, pastries, and other high tea favourites.

Address: 55 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-298-0088

Instagram

Cultivate Tea

This tea bar is only from Thursdays to Sundays, but it’s well worth paying them a visit when they are. Cultivate specializes in rare and wild teas and has an impressive selection. You can sit inside and enjoy its varieties of handmade ceramics, book a private tea tasting, and buy teas for home, too.

Address: 2280 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-877-8587



Instagram

This tea lounge in The Waterfall Building serves afternoon tea with setlists. The classic tea set features a pot of tea, clotted cream and jam, croissant sandwiches, and foie gras on toast, among other items. You can also get a vegetarian set, served with avocado sandwiches, quinoa salad, and more.

Address: 205-1540 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-6888

Instagram

Offering high tea, brunch, lunch, and baked goods, this tea spot has got it all. Secret Garden serves its tea in china teacups and serves sweets like lemon tarts, raspberry shortcake, and apricot scones.

Address: 2138 W 40th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-261-3070

Instagram

This Burnaby tea house serves a variety of fruit teas, black teas – including creamy Earl Grey and Rose Garden – oolong, and pretty much any other kind of tea you could imagine. You can go for an afternoon high tea, complete with sweets and savouries to complement your tea.

Address: 120b-6540 Burlington Avenue, Burnaby

Phone: 604-559-9789

Instagram

Adonia is a quaint, English-style tea house serving up small bites alongside well-brewed pots of tea. It offers afternoon tea, mini afternoon teas, as well as a more royal rendition with caviar and sparkling wine. The tea list is quite extensive, meaning it’s a great place to take the tea snob in your life.

Address: 2057 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-261-0049

Instagram

This Fort Langley spot is in a charming historical house with a retail shop right next door. Its afternoon teas, featuring finger sandwiches and its signature Creme de la Earl Grey tea, are a great way to celebrate all things from Mother’s Day to birthdays to bridal showers.

Address: 9090 Glover Road, Fort Langley

Phone: 604-888-8386



Instagram