Where to buy flowers in Metro Vancouver

Whether you’re buying for yourself (we love that for you) or for someone special, it pays to know a good florist.

And if you have a sweetheart expecting a bouquet… then the last thing you want is to be empty-handed come Valentine’s Day. Don’t even think about picking up a dusty gas station bouquet.

We’ve done all the heavy lifting for you with our list. Take a look at where you can find the most stunning floral arrangements in Metro Vancouver.

Where to buy flowers in Vancouver

Just off West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano, this modern florist bundles up some of the most beautiful blooms you can find.

Address: 1930 Arbutus Street, Vancouver

This online-based florist creates exquisitely handcrafted arrangements and can even do same-day delivery in a pinch.

Address: Online only

When you need a colourful and romantic bunch of posies, The Flower Factory on Main Street is a good go-to.

Address: 4285 Main Street, Vancouver

This picturesque flower shop, hidden just off Main Street, is the perfect place to pick out a stunning floral gift for your significant other.

Address: 156 East 11th Avenue, Vancouver

When only a unique bouquet will do, this shop in the South Granville neighbourhood has you covered.

Address: 1525 West 6th Avenue, Vancouver

This eco-conscious South Granville florist has fresh, seasonal flowers and a ton of unique gifts for the plant-lover in your life.

Address: 2820 Granville Street, Vancouver

Get fresh and fancy with a Leis de Buds bouquet, and your Valentine will surely be impressed.

Address: 2202 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

This original flower shop will work with your budget to make a signature bouquet custom-made for your sweetheart.

Address: 1513 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver

More places to buy flowers in Metro Vancouver

Address: 1855 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Address: 415 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver

Address: Royal Centre – 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Address: Lonsdale Quay Market – 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Address: Park & Tilford Gardens – 333 Brooksbank Avenue, North Vancouver

Address: 7031 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Address: 9376 King George Highway, Surrey

Address: Unit 104 2020 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam

Address: #5 – 9360 Mill Street, Chilliwack

