Where to buy flowers in Metro Vancouver

Jan 5 2023, 2:00 am
Whether you’re buying for yourself (we love that for you) or for someone special, it pays to know a good florist.

And if you have a sweetheart expecting a bouquet… then the last thing you want is to be empty-handed come Valentine’s Day. Don’t even think about picking up a dusty gas station bouquet.

We’ve done all the heavy lifting for you with our list. Take a look at where you can find the most stunning floral arrangements in Metro Vancouver.

Where to buy flowers in Vancouver

Celsia Florist

 

Just off West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano, this modern florist bundles up some of the most beautiful blooms you can find.

Address: 1930 Arbutus Street, Vancouver

Our Little Flower Company

This online-based florist creates exquisitely handcrafted arrangements and can even do same-day delivery in a pinch.

Address: Online only

The Flower Factory

 

When you need a colourful and romantic bunch of posies, The Flower Factory on Main Street is a good go-to.

Address: 4285 Main Street, Vancouver

Blossom and Vine Floral Co.

This picturesque flower shop, hidden just off Main Street, is the perfect place to pick out a stunning floral gift for your significant other.

Address: 156 East 11th Avenue, Vancouver

The Wild Bunch Flower Shop

When only a unique bouquet will do, this shop in the South Granville neighbourhood has you covered.

Address: 1525 West 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Queen Bee Flower Shop

This eco-conscious South Granville florist has fresh, seasonal flowers and a ton of unique gifts for the plant-lover in your life.

Address: 2820 Granville Street, Vancouver

Leis de Buds

 

Get fresh and fancy with a Leis de Buds bouquet, and your Valentine will surely be impressed.

Address: 2202 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

The Granville Island Florist

This original flower shop will work with your budget to make a signature bouquet custom-made for your sweetheart.

Address: 1513 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver

More places to buy flowers in Metro Vancouver

Flowers on 1st

  • Address: 1855 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver
  • Phone: 604-558-0303

Garden Party Flowers

  • Address: 415 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver
  • Hours: Monday to Friday, 11 am to 5:30 pm, and 12 pm to 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday
  • Phone: 604-731-2737

Choice Flowers

  • Address: Royal Centre – 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
  • Hours: Monday to Friday; 9:30 am to 6:30 pm, and Saturday, 11 am to 3 pm
  • Phone: 604-689-1801

Flowers by May

  • Address: Lonsdale Quay Market – 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver
  • Phone: 604-984-2266

Special Moments Gift & Flowers

  • Address: Park & Tilford Gardens – 333 Brooksbank Avenue, North Vancouver
  • Hours: Monday to Friday, 10 am to 4 pm
  • Phone: 604-986-8783

Lavender’s Flowers

  • Address: 7031 Westminster Highway, Richmond
  • Hours: Monday to Saturday, 8 am to 6 pm
  • Phone: 604-278-4471

99 Nursery & Florist

  • Address: 9376 King George Highway, Surrey
  • Phone: 604-584-6555

Coquitlam Florists

  • Address: Unit 104 2020 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam
  • Phone: 604-942-7337

Did I Mention Flowers?

  • Address: #5 – 9360 Mill Street, Chilliwack
  • Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 9:30 am to 6 pm
  • Phone: 604-793-9491

Nature’s Wonders Florist

  • Address: 60 East 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
  • Phone: 604-875-7777
