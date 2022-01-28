7 places to get a standout croissant in Vancouver
While it’s undeniable that croissants are probably the best thing that has ever come from the combo of dough and butter, not all varieties of this globally adored pastry are made the same.
Too dry, too chewy, or dare we say it – too buttery – are all possibilities we risk when buying a croissant from a new spot we’ve never tried before.
To ensure you avoid the disappointment of a mediocre croissant, we’ve made a list of some awesome spots you’re guaranteed to get a quality creation from in and around Vancouver.
Chez Christophe
View this post on Instagram
Chez Christophe is now in Burnaby and White Rock, meaning you have double the opportunity to enjoy its oh-so-delicious signature croissant. Croissants aside, Christophe has a wide array of chocolate and show-stopping chocolate sculptures available for special occasions too.
This spot also offers picture-perfect and viral treats called Croissant Cubes.
Address: 4717 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-428-4200
Address: 1558 Johnston Road, White Rock
Phone: 604-385-4474
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Angus T
View this post on Instagram
Angus T — or croissant heaven, as we like to call it — is one of the top spots in town to pick up this specific kind of treat. There’s a reason its slogan is “defined by croissants,” people.
Address: 1036 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-5989
Small Victory
View this post on Instagram
Small Victory’s housemade, made-fresh-daily croissants are now available at all three of its locations in and around Vancouver.
Address: 3070 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-742-1737
Address: 1088 Homer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-899-8892
Address: The Amazing Brentwood, Burnaby
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Beaucoup Bakery
View this post on Instagram
South Granville’s sweetest spot? It’s got to be Beaucoup. Aside from making one of the best croissants in town, this destination offers a wide array of French-inspired pastries and quality coffee too.
Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-732-4222
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
The Bench Bakehouse
View this post on Instagram
This Commercial Drive bakery offers some fantastic treats, including top-notch croissants.
Address: 100-1641 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-251-0677
Nemesis
If you’re a big fan of Nemesis’ OG Gastown location then loosen that belt a notch — its North Vancouver and Great Northern Way locations also offer unreal baked delights, including croissants.
Address: 555 Great Northern Way, Vancouver
Address: 302 W Hastings Street, Vancouver
Address: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver
Ladurée Robson
View this post on Instagram
World-renowned French patisserie Ladurée makes a plethora of delicious items, but we are particularly fond of the brand’s perfectly flaky croissant.
Address: 1141 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-3030