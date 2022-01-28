7 places to get a standout croissant in Vancouver

While it’s undeniable that croissants are probably the best thing that has ever come from the combo of dough and butter, not all varieties of this globally adored pastry are made the same.

Too dry, too chewy, or dare we say it – too buttery – are all possibilities we risk when buying a croissant from a new spot we’ve never tried before.

To ensure you avoid the disappointment of a mediocre croissant, we’ve made a list of some awesome spots you’re guaranteed to get a quality creation from in and around Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chez Christophe (@chezchristophe)

Chez Christophe is now in Burnaby and White Rock, meaning you have double the opportunity to enjoy its oh-so-delicious signature croissant. Croissants aside, Christophe has a wide array of chocolate and show-stopping chocolate sculptures available for special occasions too.

This spot also offers picture-perfect and viral treats called Croissant Cubes.

Address: 4717 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-428-4200

Address: 1558 Johnston Road, White Rock

Phone: 604-385-4474

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angus T (@angust_vancouver)

Angus T — or croissant heaven, as we like to call it — is one of the top spots in town to pick up this specific kind of treat. There’s a reason its slogan is “defined by croissants,” people.

Address: 1036 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-5989

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Small Victory Bakery (@sv_bakery)

Small Victory’s housemade, made-fresh-daily croissants are now available at all three of its locations in and around Vancouver.

Address: 3070 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-742-1737

Address: 1088 Homer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-899-8892

Address: The Amazing Brentwood, Burnaby

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenn & Vin Foodie (@jennandvinfoodie) on Sep 28, 2018 at 10:25am PDT

South Granville’s sweetest spot? It’s got to be Beaucoup. Aside from making one of the best croissants in town, this destination offers a wide array of French-inspired pastries and quality coffee too.

Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-732-4222

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bench Bakehouse (@thebenchbakehouse)

This Commercial Drive bakery offers some fantastic treats, including top-notch croissants.

Address: 100-1641 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-0677

Instagram

If you’re a big fan of Nemesis’ OG Gastown location then loosen that belt a notch — its North Vancouver and Great Northern Way locations also offer unreal baked delights, including croissants.

Address: 555 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Address: 302 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Address: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LADURÉE CANADA OFFICIAL (@ladureecanada)

World-renowned French patisserie Ladurée makes a plethora of delicious items, but we are particularly fond of the brand’s perfectly flaky croissant.

Address: 1141 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-3030

Instagram