United Kingdom crowned winner in 2024 Honda Celebration of Light fireworks competition

|
Jul 31 2024, 2:33 pm
United Kingdom's fireworks show at the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light. (Gabriel Lam/Meimento)

Amidst a breathtaking symphony of light and colour, Team United Kingdom dazzled a panel of judges and hundreds of thousands of spectators and claimed victory at the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light.

Organizers of the Honda Celebration of Light announced today that Team Pyrotex Fireworx, representing the United Kingdom, has been declared the winner of the 32nd Vancouver international fireworks competition.

Team United Kingdom won both the People’s Choice Award and the Judge’s Competition Award, based on their tightly choreographed performance pushing creative boundaries and wooing the crowds.

The winning display was showcased on the final night, Saturday, July 27, and featured a Hollywood scores theme titled “Lights, Camera, Action: Saturday Night at the Movies.” For Team United Kingdom’s full list of music and songs for their pyro-musical soundtrack, click here.

Team United Kingdom followed the shows put on by Team Malaysia, represented by Team Pyro Tac with the theme of “Majestik in the dark,” on Wednesday, July 24, and Team Portugal, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia with the radio-inspired theme of “Tune In,” on Saturday, July 20.

Although this is Team Pyrotex Fireworx’s first show ever at the Honda Celebration of Light, this will be the United Kingdom’s seventh appearance since the first annual Vancouver international fireworks competition in 1990. The United Kingdom’s first win ever in Vancouver was in 1997, and the last time a pyrotechnics company represented the United Kingdom was in 2017.

“Every year, teams participating in the Honda Celebration of Lights reach new levels of creativity, and each team is a winner just by being invited to compete here in Vancouver,” said Kelly Guille, president of Winnipeg-based Archangel Fireworks, the company that stages Vancouver’s fireworks competition each year, in a statement.

“However, Team Pyrotex from the UK presented a fireworks display that truly captured the imagination of the hundreds of thousands viewing the performance. Their soundtrack, super-tight timing and show flow landed the trophy in their hands, and for that, they are the deserving winners.”

With a direct front view of the fireworks barge from near the English Bay bathhouse, the panel of judges are asked to score each fireworks show based on the following six criteria:

  • 10 points – Sizing of the show and good balance in show size: From beginning to end, the best shows will have good highs, lows, and a big finale. Smaller and less frequent fireworks sections could either build towards a climax or reflect the slow-paced music being played.
  • 30 points – Overall design and artistry, thoughtfulness, visual structure, and rhythm: The fireworks display should match the soundtrack, which should deliver a theme. Furthermore, there should also be an emotional response – it’s not just about big explosions.
  • 20 points – Synchronization and timing: The fireworks and other pyrotechnic effects are well-timed and synchronized from the start to the end of the song, right down to the very last note.
  • 15 points – Originality of effects and new and novel effects: The use of new products and orchestration of original scenes.
  • 15 points – Quality of soundtrack is professional and well interpreted with connections: A high-quality, professional, and fluid soundtrack mix that interprets the theme well, with highs and lows that provide breathing space and entice excitement, emotional responses, and anticipations.
  • 10 points – Quality of fireworks is of good quality with technical precision: The best shows use quality constructed fireworks and produce less smoke (with wind and humidity conditions taken into consideration). Fireworks should explode and colour properly; unplanned low breaks and ground explosions are obviously undesired.

The 2024 judging panel entailed West End Business Improvement Association board member Jacqui McMullen, Vancouver Sun and The Province editor Harold Munro, Honda representative Ian Quinn, Concord Pacific senior vice president Matt Meehan, Vancouver city councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung, Vancouver Park Board chair Brennan Bastyovanszky, and Daily Hive editor Kenneth Chan.

“We would like to acknowledge the remarkable performances by each of the competing teams in this year’s Honda Celebration of Light — and thank the hundreds of thousands of people who lined the shores of English Bay to enjoy this magnificent event,” said Michael McKnight, co-chair of the Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society.

“We also want to give a big shout-out to all of the staff, volunteers and sponsors, who continue to show unwavering support for the Honda Celebration of Light — and without whom this event simply wouldn’t be possible.”

honda celebration of light vancouver 2024 drone show

Drone light show at 2024 Honda Celebration of Light. (Gabriel Lam/Meimento)

It is estimated that the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light drew a cumulative attendance of over one million spectators across all three nights, spanning the beaches and parks in and around English Bay.

Each year, Vancouver’s largest annual public event is organized by local event production company Brand Live.

Brand new to this year’s event for the first time ever was the nightly BC Honda Dealers Drone Light Show, which offered the crowds additional pre-fireworks entertainment. The synchronized display of 200 drones was separate from the fireworks competition portion of the event.

Additionally, the 2024 event introduced a 50-50 cash draw, which accumulated a total pool of $26,745 by the end of the third night. The take-home jackpot is 50% of this amount, or $13,372.50, with the remaining 50% going to the event organizers to help cover the cost of running the major event. The winner of the 50-50 draw will be announced on Friday, August 2, 2024.

Kenneth Chan
