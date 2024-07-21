Team Portugal at the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light Vancouver fireworks. (Gabriel Lam/Meimento)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Volvo Midsummer: A celebration of community, local flora, and a greener future in Vancouver

Last night, Team Portugal fully delivered its radio-inspired theme for the first show of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light international fireworks competition in Vancouver.

Radio DJ-like narrations welcomed the crowd and played out like a day’s worth of programming on a radio station.

The 25-minute fireworks soundtrack included hits such as “Bicycle Race” by Queen, “Get The Party Started” by P!nk, “One More Time” by Daft Punk, ” and “Under Pressure” by Queen & David Bowie.

A total of 15 pieces of music and songs were used for the 25-minute pyromusical, including various Portuguese songs closer to the finale.

This was Team Macedos Pirtecnia’s first-ever performance at the Honda Celebration of Light and the first show at the Vancouver fireworks festival designed by a pyrotechnics company representing Portugal since the mid-1990s.

The other two countries participating in the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light are Malaysia, represented by Team Pyro Tact, on Wednesday, July 24, and the United Kingdom, represented by Pyrotex Fireworx, on Saturday, July 27.

Relive Team Portugal’s entire 25-minute performance at the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light:

1. “The Swashbuckler and Fair Maiden” by Future World

2. “Walking On Sunshine” by Katrina and the Waves

3. “Bicycle Race” by Queen

4. “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” by C+C Music Factory ft. Freedom Williams

5. “Better Off Alone” by Alice Deejay

6. “Get The Party Started” by P!nk

7. “Get Ready For This” by 2 UNLIMITED

8. “Freestyler” by Bomfunk MC

9. “One More Time” by Daft Punk

10. “Under Pressure” by Queen & David Bowie

11. “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims

12. “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone

13. “Lusitana paixão” by Dulce

14. “Bacalhau à portuguesa” by Quim Barreiros

15. “Heroica” by Epic Score & Snorre Tidemand

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 20: Portugal 🇵🇹, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Wednesday, July 24: Malaysia 🇲🇾, represented by Team Pyro Tact With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Saturday, July 27: United Kingdom 🇬🇧, represented by Team Pyrotex Fireworx With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show

Nightly schedule: Red Bull Air Show: 7:40 pm BC Honda Dealers Drone Show: 9:50 pm Fireworks: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night), rain or shine. Music simulcasts can be heard on radio station CFMI Rock 101.

Location: English Bay, Vancouver

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the

2024 Honda Celebration of Light