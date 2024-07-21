Team Portugal's Honda Celebration of Light 2024 fireworks song list (MUSIC VIDEOS)
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Last night, Team Portugal fully delivered its radio-inspired theme for the first show of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light international fireworks competition in Vancouver.
Radio DJ-like narrations welcomed the crowd and played out like a day’s worth of programming on a radio station.
- You might also like:
- Team Portugal lights up Vancouver for the first night of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light fireworks
- Portugal's radio-infused fireworks theme to launch 2024 Honda Celebration of Light
- 200 drones to illuminate Honda Celebration of Light's nightly shows
- All 25+ food vendors coming to the Honda Celebration of Light this month
- You could win big with Honda Celebration of Light's new 50/50 opportunity
- This is how the judges choose the winning country for the Honda Celebration of Light Vancouver fireworks competition
The 25-minute fireworks soundtrack included hits such as “Bicycle Race” by Queen, “Get The Party Started” by P!nk, “One More Time” by Daft Punk, ” and “Under Pressure” by Queen & David Bowie.
A total of 15 pieces of music and songs were used for the 25-minute pyromusical, including various Portuguese songs closer to the finale.
This was Team Macedos Pirtecnia’s first-ever performance at the Honda Celebration of Light and the first show at the Vancouver fireworks festival designed by a pyrotechnics company representing Portugal since the mid-1990s.
The other two countries participating in the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light are Malaysia, represented by Team Pyro Tact, on Wednesday, July 24, and the United Kingdom, represented by Pyrotex Fireworx, on Saturday, July 27.
Relive Team Portugal’s entire 25-minute performance at the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light:
1. “The Swashbuckler and Fair Maiden” by Future World
2. “Walking On Sunshine” by Katrina and the Waves
3. “Bicycle Race” by Queen
4. “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” by C+C Music Factory ft. Freedom Williams
5. “Better Off Alone” by Alice Deejay
6. “Get The Party Started” by P!nk
7. “Get Ready For This” by 2 UNLIMITED
8. “Freestyler” by Bomfunk MC
9. “One More Time” by Daft Punk
10. “Under Pressure” by Queen & David Bowie
11. “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims
12. “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone
13. “Lusitana paixão” by Dulce
14. “Bacalhau à portuguesa” by Quim Barreiros
15. “Heroica” by Epic Score & Snorre Tidemand
Honda Celebration of Light fireworks 2024
- Schedule and nations:
- Saturday, July 20: Portugal 🇵🇹, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia
- With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show
- Wednesday, July 24: Malaysia 🇲🇾, represented by Team Pyro Tact
- With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show
- Saturday, July 27: United Kingdom 🇬🇧, represented by Team Pyrotex Fireworx
- With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show
- Saturday, July 20: Portugal 🇵🇹, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia
- Nightly schedule:
- Red Bull Air Show: 7:40 pm
- BC Honda Dealers Drone Show: 9:50 pm
- Fireworks: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night), rain or shine. Music simulcasts can be heard on radio station CFMI Rock 101.
- Location: English Bay, Vancouver
Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the
2024 Honda Celebration of Light
- You might also like:
- Team Portugal lights up Vancouver for the first night of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light fireworks
- Portugal's radio-infused fireworks theme to launch 2024 Honda Celebration of Light
- 200 drones to illuminate Honda Celebration of Light's nightly shows
- All 25+ food vendors coming to the Honda Celebration of Light this month
- You could win big with Honda Celebration of Light's new 50/50 opportunity
- This is how the judges choose the winning country for the Honda Celebration of Light Vancouver fireworks competition