Vancouver’s quintessential summer event will come to the close of its 32nd year on Saturday, July 27, when Team United Kingdom takes to the skies for the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light international fireworks competition.

The final night of the festival each year typically sees the highest spectator attendance on the beaches and parks in and around English Bay.

The theme of Team United Kingdom’s show by British pyrotechnics company Pyrotex Fireworx could particularly resonate with audiences: Hollywood.

Mark Kelsall, the managing director and designer of Pyrotex Fireworx, told Daily Hive Listed his team’s show theme is “Lights, Camera, Action. Saturday night at the movies.”

“We are taking everyone on a journey through famous movies over the last 30 years,” said Kelsall.

As always, the soundtrack drives the theme of the pyromusical. He specifically noted that the soundtrack includes music from iconic Hollywood hits including Top Gun, The Greatest Showman, Star Wars, and Rocky.

The company, based near Birmingham, was founded in 1999 but only entered its first competition in 2010, which they won.

Since then, after being noticed for their work, Pyrotex Fireworx has won dozens of awards and accolades from its participation in fireworks competitions around the world, including the Montreal Fireworks Festival in 2022 and the Feeries Eureliennes in France in early July 2024.

“For many years, Vancouver has always been the competition I would like to win most. Having watched other teams over the years, I have had many dreams about this prestigious event,” Kelsall told Daily Hive Listed.

“Pyrotex Fireworx took many months deciding on the right theme and hope that the crowed, jury, and everyone involved enjoys the display.”

Although this is Pyrotex Fireworx’s first show ever at the Honda Celebration of Light, this will be the United Kingdom’s seventh appearance since the first annual Vancouver international fireworks competition in 1990. The United Kingdom’s only win ever in Vancouver was in 1997, and the last time a pyrotechnics company represented the United Kingdom was in 2017.

TERIMA KASIH MALAYSIA! 🇲🇾🎆 Hear the crowd roar after the finale of Team Malaysia’s show at the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light Vancouver fireworks. Night 2/3. #CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/IzrDhn2yJa — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 25, 2024

OBRIGADO PORTUGAL! 🇵🇹🎆 This is the spectacular finale of Team Portugal’s 2024 Honda Celebration of Light Vancouver fireworks. Night 1/3. #CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/hVRk4VC0a7 — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 21, 2024

In case you’re wondering about tonight’s drone light show at the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light Vancouver fireworks. They were able to pull it off for Night 2 after the tech hiccups of Night 1. This is tonight’s entire show of 200 drones sped up 6x. #CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/TxHPnGWdir — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 25, 2024

Just like the previous two nights, the United Kingdom’s fireworks show will start at 10 pm sharp and run for 25 minutes. This will be preceded by the pre-fireworks entertainment of the Red Bull Air Show at 7:40 pm and a drone light show — with the use of about 200 drones — at about 9:50 pm.

This past Wednesday’s drone light show on Malaysia’s night went ahead without issues, following a technical issue during Portugal’s night last weekend.

Partly cloudy conditions and a high of 18°C are currently forecast for the United Kingdom’s fireworks start time on Saturday. Those watching from the beach areas should note that the tides will be rising as the evening progresses, rising from the afternoon low of 2.4 metres at 4:49 pm to an evening peak of 4.7 metres at 11:17 pm. This will limit the capacity of the beaches, so early beachgoers should be mindful of where they plant their spot.

The winning competitor for the 32nd Honda Celebration of Light will be announced on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 20: Portugal 🇵🇹, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Wednesday, July 24: Malaysia 🇲🇾, represented by Team Pyro Tact With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Saturday, July 27: United Kingdom 🇬🇧, represented by Team Pyrotex Fireworx With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show

Nightly schedule: Red Bull Air Show: 7:40 pm BC Honda Dealers Drone Show: 9:50 pm Fireworks: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night), rain or shine. Music simulcasts can be heard on radio station CFMI Rock 101.

Location: English Bay, Vancouver

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the

2024 Honda Celebration of Light