EventsNewsSummerCelebration of Light

"Lights, Camera, Action": United Kingdom's Hollywood theme for the final night of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light fireworks

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
|
Jul 26 2024, 9:03 pm
"Lights, Camera, Action": United Kingdom's Hollywood theme for the final night of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light fireworks
2024 Honda Celebration of Light fireworks barge in English Bay. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Lush Living Room

Sat, July 27, 10:00am

Lush Living Room

Vancouver Pride Boat Party 2024 | Things to Do Pride Weekend

Sun, August 4, 8:00pm

Vancouver Pride Boat Party 2024 | Things to Do Pride Weekend

STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® Canadian Championships comes to Kelowna

Sat, August 17, 6:00pm

STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® Canadian Championships comes to Kelowna

Vancity Card Show at the Vancouver Convention Centre (Oct 11th-13th)

Fri, October 11, 2:00pm

Vancity Card Show at the Vancouver Convention Centre (Oct 11th-13th)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Vancouver’s quintessential summer event will come to the close of its 32nd year on Saturday, July 27, when Team United Kingdom takes to the skies for the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light international fireworks competition.

The final night of the festival each year typically sees the highest spectator attendance on the beaches and parks in and around English Bay.

The theme of Team United Kingdom’s show by British pyrotechnics company Pyrotex Fireworx could particularly resonate with audiences: Hollywood.

Mark Kelsall, the managing director and designer of Pyrotex Fireworx, told Daily Hive Listed his team’s show theme is “Lights, Camera, Action. Saturday night at the movies.”

“We are taking everyone on a journey through famous movies over the last 30 years,” said Kelsall.

As always, the soundtrack drives the theme of the pyromusical. He specifically noted that the soundtrack includes music from iconic Hollywood hits including Top Gun, The Greatest Showman, Star Wars, and Rocky.

honda celebration of light vancouver fireworks portugal july 19 2024

Team Macedos Pirotecnia, representing Team Portugal, and organizer Archangel Fireworks preparing for the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light on July 19, 2024. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

The company, based near Birmingham, was founded in 1999 but only entered its first competition in 2010, which they won.

Since then, after being noticed for their work, Pyrotex Fireworx has won dozens of awards and accolades from its participation in fireworks competitions around the world, including the Montreal Fireworks Festival in 2022 and the Feeries Eureliennes in France in early July 2024.

“For many years, Vancouver has always been the competition I would like to win most. Having watched other teams over the years, I have had many dreams about this prestigious event,” Kelsall told Daily Hive Listed.

“Pyrotex Fireworx took many months deciding on the right theme and hope that the crowed, jury, and everyone involved enjoys the display.”

Although this is Pyrotex Fireworx’s first show ever at the Honda Celebration of Light, this will be the United Kingdom’s seventh appearance since the first annual Vancouver international fireworks competition in 1990. The United Kingdom’s only win ever in Vancouver was in 1997, and the last time a pyrotechnics company represented the United Kingdom was in 2017.

Just like the previous two nights, the United Kingdom’s fireworks show will start at 10 pm sharp and run for 25 minutes. This will be preceded by the pre-fireworks entertainment of the Red Bull Air Show at 7:40 pm and a drone light show — with the use of about 200 drones — at about 9:50 pm.

This past Wednesday’s drone light show on Malaysia’s night went ahead without issues, following a technical issue during Portugal’s night last weekend.

Partly cloudy conditions and a high of 18°C are currently forecast for the United Kingdom’s fireworks start time on Saturday. Those watching from the beach areas should note that the tides will be rising as the evening progresses, rising from the afternoon low of 2.4 metres at 4:49 pm to an evening peak of 4.7 metres at 11:17 pm. This will limit the capacity of the beaches, so early beachgoers should be mindful of where they plant their spot.

The winning competitor for the 32nd Honda Celebration of Light will be announced on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Honda Celebration of Light fireworks 2024

  • Schedule and nations:
    • Saturday, July 20: Portugal 🇵🇹, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia
      • With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show
    • Wednesday, July 24: Malaysia 🇲🇾, represented by Team Pyro Tact
      • With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show
    • Saturday, July 27: United Kingdom 🇬🇧, represented by Team Pyrotex Fireworx
      • With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show
  • Nightly schedule:
    • Red Bull Air Show: 7:40 pm
    • BC Honda Dealers Drone Show: 9:50 pm
    • Fireworks: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night), rain or shine. Music simulcasts can be heard on radio station CFMI Rock 101.
  • Location: English Bay, Vancouver

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the
2024 Honda Celebration of Light

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Kenneth ChanKenneth Chan
+ Listed
+ News
+ Summer
+ Celebration of Light
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop